Sonically-aged cheese? Cheez-It teams up with Pandora for new hip-hop infused snack

Cheese ... aged with music?

Inspired by a Swiss study that found that the bio-acoustic impact of sound waves affects metabolic processes in cheese, Cheez-It (K) teamed up with Pandora to put its own spin on the findings with the release of the new, limited-edition Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio crackers.

The crackers, described as the first-ever sonically-aged snack, were aged for six and a half months with curated hip hop songs. The music supposedly leads to a higher flavor intensity.

According to the study, conducted by Bern University of the Arts, cheeses that were played hip-hop music or low frequencies were both described as "slightly sweet."

Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio crackers Courtesy: Cheez-It)

“After six months in the making, we’re thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans,” Erin Storm, senior marketing director at Cheez-It, said in a press release.

“Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings," she continued.

Boxes will be available to purchase beginning May 26 at 12PM ET on the Cheez-It HQ website.

Customers can also access the "Aged by Audio" mixtape through the Pandora website or app. Purchasers will also be provided a free 90-day Pandora Premium trial offer.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Sway Calloway speaks onstage at "Elevating Communities that Created Pop Music" during 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW)

To celebrate the new product launch, executive producer and SiriusXM radio host Sway Calloway will be releasing a YouTube series titled "Living Legendz." The series will feature interviews with hip-hop icons who have changed the industry, and how hip-hop music has impacted the world.

"This collaboration is the perfect mix of my favorite things: hip-hop music, wild innovation and Cheez-It," said Calloway.

"Hip-hop has influenced many lives, so I’m looking forward to seeing if fans can taste the effect of the most beloved genre of music in the world on these crackers."

Story continues

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Food Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 or email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit