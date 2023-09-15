Sonim Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SONM) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Tech companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.1x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has Sonim Technologies Performed Recently?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Sonim Technologies as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Sonim Technologies?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Sonim Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 75%. As a result, it also grew revenue by 22% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 4.6% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Sonim Technologies' P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Sonim Technologies' P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Sonim Technologies revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

