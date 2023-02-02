U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.25
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,532.00
    +117.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.80
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.88
    +0.47 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +24.40 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.58 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2397
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5500
    -0.3750 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,809.90
    +749.90 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.13
    +300.45 (+123.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

SONIRE Announces First Patient Enrolled in Randomized Phase 2 Study of Its Novel HIFU Therapy System for Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer Patients in Japan

·2 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIRE Therapeutics Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "SONIRE"), based in Tokyo, announces that it has commenced a randomized phase 2 study for the treatment of unresectable pancreatic cancer with SONIRE's next-generation High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy system (development code: Suizenji).

Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107547/202301272458/_prw_PI1fl_1823Ko1T.jpg

The 5-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer is very low at 8.5%, and the number of deaths from it in Japan was estimated to be 37,677 patients in 2020, ranking fourth after lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and stomach cancer, and is increasing every year (*). In addition, treatment options for pancreatic cancer are limited, and there is a strong need for innovative treatment modalities. In this clinical trial, the efficacy of Suizenji in combination with second-line chemotherapy will be evaluated in patients with unresectable pancreatic cancer who are refractory or intolerant to first-line chemotherapy, with overall survival as the primary endpoint (expected enrollment: 90 participants).

(*) Data from "Pancreatic, Statistical Information by Cancer Type," National Cancer Center's Cancer Information Service (updated on October 5, 2022)

Image:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107547/202301272458/_prw_PI2fl_PRk6da4c.jpeg

Details of the study can be found on the following websites:

- Japan Registry of Clinical Trials:
https://jrct.niph.go.jp/en-latest-detail/jRCT2032220428

- U.S. National Library of Medicine's ClinicalTrials.gov:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05601323?term=NCT05601323&draw=2&rank=1

SONIRE was established in February 2020 to develop a next-generation ultrasound-guided HIFU therapy system by utilizing the technology and clinical know-how established by Tokyo Women's Medical University, Tohoku University and Tokyo Medical University over the past years. HIFU therapy is expected to become a new treatment modality for cancer because it is minimally invasive, less burdensome to the body, and can be performed repeatedly without radiation exposure. SONIRE is developing the HIFU therapy system as a new treatment modality for pancreatic cancer, which is one of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonire-announces-first-patient-enrolled-in-randomized-phase-2-study-of-its-novel-hifu-therapy-system-for-unresectable-pancreatic-cancer-patients-in-japan-301736878.html

SOURCE SONIRE Therapeutics Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Why the FDA's Rejection of Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Is Actually Great News for the Stock

    When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejects a key drug from a healthcare company, it can send the stock spiraling into a sell-off. In order for the FDA to be confident in a drug's effectiveness, it needs to have a large enough sample size to evaluate it. Unfortunately, in Eli Lilly's case, it simply didn't have enough data points for the agency to make a positive conclusion about the treatment and grant it accelerated approval.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • Sepsis ‘increases risk of heart failure’ for more than a decade

    Sepsis is a leading cause of hospitalisation and death worldwide

  • Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?

    Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders. The study evaluated the web pattern formed by spiders when fed marijuana, LSD, speed, and caffeine. The results of the study published in 1995 showed that the ones given caffeine and L

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Prothena Touts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Alzheimer's Candidate

    Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) announced topline data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study for PRX005 for Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is one of three global neuroscience research and development programs in collaboration between Prothena and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY). Study participants received a single dose of PRX0005 or placebo intravenously (IV) and were followed for up to two months. The data exhibited that all three dose-level cohorts of PRX005 were gener

  • For decades, she endured brief blackouts. Then a scary one hit her.

    Lying on her back in Seattle's Lake Union Park, Maureen E. Ryan drifted in and out of consciousness, oddly comforted by a trio of rabbits nibbling on wet grass as they watched her from 20 feet away. The area where Ryan collapsed during a solo Sunday night run was devoid of people and the bunnies made her feel less alone. For 30 years Ryan had experienced periodic fainting episodes while exercising, but she had always recovered quickly. "This time I felt like I was going to die," she recalled, te

  • Jane Fonda says her eating disorder took over her life: 'If I keep on like this I’m gonna die'

    The 85-year-old actress opens up about what led her to recovery.

  • A woman with a 100-pound leg spent her childhood hiding. Now she’s a model.

    Mahogany Geter, a model in Tennessee, was born with lymphedema in her left leg, which she says caused it to eventually swell to 100 pounds.

  • Dr. Heller: Vaccines save lives. Please don't ignore your doctors.

    Two years ago, I lost two friends to one of the strains of Covid 19. They both had refused the Covid vaccine, preferring to achieve “natural immunity”. Instead, they achieved “natural selection” and …

  • Jonnie Irwin asks fans not to worry as he shares terminal cancer update

    ‘For those who are worried that I’m starving myself, don’t worry. I’m not,’ Irwin wrote

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care

    The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting

  • Woman Appears to Give Birth to Baby That's Holding Her IUD

    An Idaho woman who says she got pregnant while she had an IUD gave birth last week, and in a now-viral TikTok, she shared footage from the delivery—including a photo that appears to show her adorable newborn holding her IUD in its tiny hand. “When all the nurses come in to see a baby with his IUD,” the video is captioned, set to “WAM” by ASAP Ferg. The woman, Violet Quick, has since made her TikTok private, but the video showing her baby holding her IUD is still watchable via other users’ TikTok

  • Health Center Serving Navajo Nation Continues Mask Mandate

    The move follows a Jan. 20 announcement by Navajo Nation that it would lift the mask mandate that had been in place for 1,000 days across the reservation. The order to lift the mandate included four exceptions: health care facilities, schools, nursing homes, and for those individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive. “The Navajo Nation continues to require masks at healthcare facilities across Navajo Nation due to the number of high-risk patients that visit the hospital and clinics,” Dr. Amanda Burrage, pediatrician and member of the Epidemiology Response Team, said in a statement.

  • Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

    Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

  • 5 Gut-Healthy Lunch Ideas to Eat All Week Long

    Lunch your way to better gut health with these R.D.-approved ideas.