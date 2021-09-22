U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,996.00
    +198.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.00
    +42.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.60
    +15.70 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.09 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -2.85 (-11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5110
    +0.2910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,966.55
    -1,410.09 (-3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.31
    -19.54 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.50
    +89.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

SonKim Retail wins a Global Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

·5 min read

SonKim Retail, one of Vietnam's most established retail companies, has won the "Best Retail Brand, Vietnam 2020" for 2020. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors, while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. SonKim Retail was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

GBM_Final_Logo
GBM_Final_Logo

Commenting on SonKim Retail winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "SonKim scoops up this award for their continued excellence in multiple retail sectors, including fashion, lifestyle, FMCGs, logistics, health, and manufacturing. It's already a considerable enough achievement for a company to excel in one of these sectors, but SonKim has done it in all of them."

Commenting on winning the award, Phi Nguyen (CEO) said, "As we all know, 2020 was a challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic created both a health crisis and an economic crisis that could be seen globally. Economic collapse and other events put other crucial developments and advancements worldwide to a screeching halt.

Vietnam is not an exception; from big department stores to entertainment giants, the coronavirus has seemingly spared no one in its devastation of the Vietnam economy. But even with the pandemic as a bleak and ever-present backdrop, life went on.

During this tumultuous period, SonKim Retail still has not ceased to innovate and transform continuously. With the determination of our leadership and staff, we quickly restructured the company. SKR has changed from a retail business to an investment company, and as a result, developed internal management systems for the investment holding and portfolio companies. Business units must work together to bridge our heritage, culture, and strength, which is more important now than ever before. This transformation led SonKim Retail to score well on criteria including unique ecosystem, customer service, satisfaction, professional service, and performance. 2020 was an extraordinary moment for us as we achieved a revenue increase of over 43%.

Under SonKim Retail, every single business unit under our management showed outstanding growth. Of particular note are GS25, GS shop, and SKM. By 2020, GS25 reached over 100 stores nationally and became the fastest-growing company amongst convenient store chains. GS Shop and SK Mode also registered significant growth in the same year. SonKim Retail had focused on developing e-Commerce solutions for every unit's partner to continue providing services to customers during 2020's crucial period of social distancing. Revenue from e-Commerce grew to a significant amount during the aforementioned time.

We are proud to be one of the most successful players in business and are currently building a scalable infrastructure and new investments in the retail industry in 2021. Aside from the fact that SonKim Retail has provided a massive number of jobs for Vietnamese people, we have also gained the trust and support from our customers and partners, resulting from our unending commitment to improving the quality of our services.

SonKim Retail is deeply honoured, humbled, and incredibly delighted to accept Global Brand Magazine's "Best Retail Brand, Vietnam 2020" award, which recognized our efforts in setting a benchmark in the world of customer service. We have laid the foundations for a future of sound investments and profitable growth for all our partners. Of course, these were not just achieved overnight, but resulted from our diligent and mutual work towards unified development.

In 2021, we have and will continue to face challenges both familiar and unforeseen. SonKim Retail will continue to focus on three main areas, investment, Standard Franchise, and Business Partnership Corporation Program for every brand in our ecosystem. Our goal is to build upon the results of 2020 and to grow exponentially in 2021. This is our commitment to our investors, partners, employees, and customers and is also a premise for us to reach out to the world and achieve more prestigious awards."

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognize vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Follow us on social media, by clicking the links below, to receive more updates

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3hS80lv
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3uehi0h
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3u3oZWF
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ArLCGR

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonkim-retail-wins-a-global-award-at-the-9th-edition-of-global-brands-magazine-awards-301382659.html

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • BP Traders Lost $100 Million in West Africa Deals ‘Debacle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’BP Plc’s traders lost $100 million in a “debacle” of a deal with a West African commodities firm, according to details from a London emplo

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Adobe Inc (ADBE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. With me on the call today are Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's President and CEO; and John Murphy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Pull Back

    Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation again. Because of this, it looks like we have a deeper correction on our hands.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement expert: It's time to 'take profits' amid 'modest' outlook

    One expert is telling her clients to take profits and "rigorously" rebalance portfolios.

  • Oil prices rise on expected U.S. stocks draw

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.6%, to $71.65 a barrel by 1055 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

  • Enbridge: Safe Operations

    There’s no question that building a bridge to a better future starts with safety; if we don’t get this right, nothing else matters. It’s our duty to keep the public, the members of our team and the...

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • UiPath CEO: Automation will not replace knowledge workers

    Daniel Dines discusses workplace transformation on a recent episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.