When Will Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Sono Group N.V.'s (NASDAQ:SEV) future prospects. Sono Motors N.V. operates as a solar mobility solutions provider. The US$15m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €64m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Sono Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Sono Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Auto Components analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €31m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 51% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sono Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Sono Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Sono Group's company page on Simply Wall St.

Valuation: What is Sono Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sono Group's board and the CEO's background.

