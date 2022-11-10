Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership

Sono Group N.V.

The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept.

During the Launch Phase in Germany, 50 Bosch Car Services Will Be Trained and Qualified as Authorized Service Centers for the Sion, Sono Motors’ Solar Electric Vehicle. More European Countries Are to Follow in the Course of the Subsequent Rollout.

In Addition, Sono Motors Intends to Provide all of the Approx. 22,000 Independent Car Repair Shops in Germany with an Abridged Version of the Sion’s Factory Service Manual.



MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Motors (subsidiary to “Sono Group N.V.,” NASDAQ: SEV), the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to cooperate on a joint Europe-wide network of car repair shops. Within the framework of the Bosch Car Service workshop concept, all maintenance and repair services will be offered according to modern standards. Owners of the Sion, Sono Motor’s solar electric vehicle, will be able to use all services offered by participating car repair shops, including repair, servicing, maintenance, and warranty services. In other words, thanks to the Bosch Car Service network integration, Sion owners will be able to more easily find a competent repair shop partner in Europe. The overall 50 qualified Bosch Car Services to be trained in the launch phase will be distributed throughout Germany in such a way that both major cities and rural areas will be covered. Additional qualified service centers will be added in the subsequent rollout to create a comprehensive service network available in many European countries.

Highly Qualified Bosch Partner Workshops

The staff at Bosch partner workshops will receive comprehensive prior training from Sono Motors after which they will be authorized to perform repairs on high-voltage, photovoltaic, and safety systems with the assistance of, if necessary, Sono Motors Technical Field Service. All repair, warranty, and proactive services may only be performed by authorized partner workshops, which will be recognizable by a sign saying ‘Sono Motors Service Partner’ outside the car repair shops. To make it even easier to find the right repair shop, Sono Motors plans to provide a workshop finder on its website.

“We are proud of our strategic partnership with Bosch Car Service, a professional partner for all things automobile, which we believe demonstrates the reputation that we are gaining as an OEM. The Bosch brand represents top quality, and the workshop experts at Bosch Car Service perform their service and repair work according to modern standards. All of this makes Bosch a perfect partner for Sono Motors in order to offer our customers comprehensive, Europe-wide services,” says Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors.

“In Sono Motors we have found an innovative partner who is exploring the exciting field of solar electric mobility. The innovative technology and skills provided by Sono Motors to the Bosch Car Service network ensures that customers will receive reliable services for their vehicles. This further underlines the Electric Vehicle competence of Bosch Car Service and helps to win and retain also new customer groups,” says Thomas Winter, Vice President Workshop Concepts at Robert Bosch.

The cooperation between Sono Motors and Bosch includes comprehensive repair, service, and proactive service work. In addition, Sono Motors encourages all Sion owners to perform their own repairs whenever possible. “To us, the Sion is a symbol of independence. Of course you should take your car to a repair shop when there is a problem, but we want our customers to feel confident enough to perform minor repairs, such as replacing a light bulb or a wiper blade, themselves,” says Laurin Hahn. As an accompanying measure, Sono Motors plans to provide tutorials for certain DIY maintenance on its website.

