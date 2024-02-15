Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sono-Tek:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$1.2m ÷ (US$23m - US$6.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, Sono-Tek has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sono-Tek compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sono-Tek here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.6%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 66% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Sono-Tek's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Sono-Tek has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 131% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Sono-Tek can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sono-Tek (including 1 which is significant) .

