Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sono-Tek, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = US$211k ÷ (US$21m - US$6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Therefore, Sono-Tek has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Sono-Tek's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sono-Tek here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Sono-Tek's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.4% from 4.1% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 29%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 1.4%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From Sono-Tek's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Sono-Tek because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 78% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Sono-Tek that you might find interesting.

