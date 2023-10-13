Advertisement
Sono-Tek Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$5.64m (up 50% from 2Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$541.3k (up 234% from 2Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 9.6% (up from 4.3% in 2Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.034 (up from US$0.01 in 2Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sono-Tek EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 40%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.0% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in the US.

Performance of the American Electronic industry.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Sono-Tek is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

