U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,020.43
    -58.66 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,354.20
    -472.49 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,581.25
    -206.02 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.76
    -38.60 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    -0.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.24 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    +0.0840 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    +0.0102 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8660
    +0.6060 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,584.95
    -370.76 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.59
    -7.68 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,990.62
    -23.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Sonochemical Coatings Market to Garner $148.7 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 8.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increasing demand for sonochemical coatings from the construction industry is driving market expansion, while rising demand from the healthcare industry will propel the global sonochemical coatings market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sonochemical Coatings Market Type (Silver-Titanium Dioxide (Ag-TiO2), Prussian Blue Nanoparticles (PB-NPs), Copper Oxide (CuO), Zinc Oxide (ZnO), Silicon Dioxide (SiO2), Others), by Substrate (Cotton, Plastic, Metal, Others), by Technology (Water based, Solvent Based), by End-use industry (Medical, Textile, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global Sonochemical Coatings industry generated $65.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $148.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo


Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47723

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increasing demand for sonochemical coatings from the construction industry is driving market expansion. In addition, the increased demand from the healthcare industry will drive the market. However, stringent volatile organic compound rules will restrain the market for Sonochemical coatings. However, the increase in use of water-based coatings in emerging economies will create profitable opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • Fluctuating prices of raw materials and a mismatch in demand and supply for the raw materials are impacting the growth of the sonochemical coatings industry negatively.

  • However, the increasing demand for electronic devices and environmentally friendly chemical coatings will support the market recovery post-pandemic.

Copper Oxide (CuO) is projected as the fastest growing segment-

By Type, the Zinc Oxide (ZnO) segment accounted for the largest share, owing to ZnO's great effectiveness, low toxicity, long-lasting effect, and durability. The industry is also driven by the increasing demand for ZnO coatings in medical & healthcare, electronics, and other industries. ZnO coatings promote workplace safety and cleanliness by inhibiting the growth of COVID-19 virus, bacteria, and other microorganisms on frequently handled surfaces. The Copper Oxide (CuO) segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.5%, the electrical and electronic industry's use of copper oxides in products like magnetic storage devices, semiconductors, cathodes, and solar cells has created a significant commercial opportunity for producers of nanoscale copper foxides.

Procure Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3XRxUb4

Cotton is projected as the fastest growing segment-

By substrate, the metal segment accounted for the largest share and its demand rising from the global electronics industry has led to the growth of the metal substrate. Additionally, the booming automotive and healthcare sectors are boosting the use of metal substrates. The cotton segment is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR 9.3%, because of the rise in demand for printed textiles and higher-quality goods, the usage of cotton substrate has increased significantly.

Solvent based is projected as the fastest growing segment-

By technology, the Solvent Based segment accounted for the largest share and is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR 9.0%, the increase in demand from end-use industries such as infrastructure, automotive, and general industrial is expected to boost the expansion of solvent-based coatings.

Textile is projected as the fastest growing segment-

By end-use industry, the medical segment accounted for the largest share, owing to the reduction in surgical operations is primarily responsible for the growth of the medical industry. Less invasive techniques are being regularly adopted by an increasing number of healthcare establishments. Both the patient and the provider have accepted this idea favorably; for the patient, advantages include early discharge and returns to normalcy, and for the provider, advantages include a quicker turnaround, resulting in more income. The textile segment is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR 9.6%, due to the rising demand for antibacterial textiles, the textile industry has advanced significantly. As a result, the market for sonochemical coatings will be driven by the rising textile industry.

Asia-Pacific has garnered a major share and is projected as the fastest growing region-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, The growth of important end-use industries including healthcare, construction, and electronics is what drives the market in Asia Pacific. The packaging market is expected to grow in the near future thanks to a strong manufacturing base in China, Japan, and India as well as rising e-commerce and electronic device sales.

Leading Market Players-

  • SONO-TEK CORPORATION

  • ULTRASONIC SYSTEMS, INC.

  • SONAER INC.

  • NOANIX

  • NADETECH INNOVATIONS S.L.

  • HIELSCHER ULTRASONICS GMBH

  • CHEERSONIC ULLTRASONICS EQUIPMENTS CO., LIMITED

  • MTI CORPORATION

  • SIANSONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

  • RALSONICS

The report analyzes these key players in the global sonochemical coatings market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sonochemical-coatings-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Antireflective Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Architectural Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Epoxy Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Thermal Spray Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Paints and Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Polyaspartic Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Technical Textile Market: Global Historical and Forecast Analysis, 2010-2027

Textile Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/ Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonochemical-coatings-market-to-garner-148-7-million-globally-by-2031-at-8-7-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301751888.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.17% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely ap

  • 4 Stocks That Flaunt Superb Earnings Acceleration

    Invest in stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), nCino (NCNO), Informatica (INFA) & Palantir Technologies (PLTR), at the moment, for solid earnings acceleration.

  • Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under C

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 Amid The All-Out AI War — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, with artificial intelligence (AI) a growth opportunity. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings on deck? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • Investors Race To Buy 9 Dividend Stocks That Are Still Paying Off

    S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising crackdown on the tech sector, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Fed Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year rocked the bond market once again Tuesday. The problem for those burned by the now weeks-long slump is that an even bigger threat looms: the growing belief that rates will stay elevated even after the Fed’s inflation fight is over.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Large

  • ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 1.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Wall Street cares less about Nvidia's earnings and more about its future

    Nvidia’s revenue is poised to fall again when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow (Feb. 22), but Wall Street won’t mind.

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses More Than $135 Billion

    Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate is facing allegations of stock-price manipulation and fraud that have chilled investors.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enterprise Products (EPD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Elon Musk Suggests WeWork Founder's New Company Is Nonsense

    Tesla's CEO doesn't hide what he thinks of Flow, Adam Neumann's new company. It could be summed up in one word: bull.