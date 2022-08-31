Sonoco Announces Resignation of Board Member

Sonoco Products Company

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, today announced that Sundaram Nagarajan, a member of the Board of Directors, has made the decision to step down from the Board, effective immediately.



Nagarajan was appointed a Director of Sonoco in 2015 and is President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework thru an entrepreneurial, division led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. In his letter of resignation, Nagarajan cited personal reasons for resigning from Sonoco’s Board.

“Naga has been a valuable member of the Board and we have appreciated his experience, thoughtful insights, and impactful guidance as a Board member,” said John R. Haley, Sonoco Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Naga for his service and commitment to Sonoco and we wish him all the best in the future.”

