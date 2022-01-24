U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.25
    -15.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,059.00
    -98.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,345.50
    -81.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.03
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    +4.77 (+18.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    -0.0054 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7600
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,671.16
    -1,989.74 (-5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    767.94
    +525.26 (+216.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.66
    -91.47 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Sonoco Issues Inaugural Green Bonds to Expand Circular Economy Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonoco Products Company
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SON

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today announced the completion of its inaugural offering of green bonds to support the Company’s sustainability strategy. The green bonds total $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes, consisting of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.80% Notes due 2025, $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% Notes due 2027, and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.85% Notes due 2032.

“We are proud to have successfully placed our first green bonds, one of the largest such offerings in the U.S. packaging industry,” said Julie Albrecht, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Sonoco is dedicated to operating with sustainability at the forefront of our strategy and committed to making investments to expand circular economy adapted products.”

Sonoco intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under a new term loan facility and its commercial paper program, to fund the $1.35 billion cash consideration payable in connection with its previously announced plans to acquire Ball Metalpack, a leading manufacturer of sustainable, permanently recyclable metal packaging. The acquisition of Ball Metalpack qualifies as an Eligible Project under Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework. Further details on Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework are available on the Company’s website.

Institutional Shareholder Services ESG (ISS ESG), a leading global provider of environmental, social and corporate governance research and ratings, reviewed Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework and published a Second Party Opinion (SPO), which can be reviewed on ISS ESG’s website. ISS ESG’s review found that the planned use of proceeds is consistent with Sonoco’s sustainability strategy and material environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. ISS ESG’s SPO offers investors additional insights into the alignment of Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework and the 2021 Green Bond Principles published by the International Capital Market Association.

In connection with this offering, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as joint book-running manager and sustainability structuring agent, and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint-book running manager.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was previously filed with and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. You may get the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Telephone: 1-212-834-4533; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, E-Mail: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor share there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.5 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the use of the net proceeds of the offering, and our sustainability or ESG strategies, goals and initiatives. Additional forward-looking statements regarding Sonoco’s plans to acquire Ball Metalpack are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Sonoco and Ball Metalpack, the industry and certain assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the ability of the parties to complete the transaction on the anticipated timetable, the parties’ ability to satisfy the closing conditions to the transaction and the ability of Sonoco to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies from the transaction, as well as Sonoco’s ability to complete other permanent financing in a timely matter or at all. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the Company’s reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such reports are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s public reference facilities and its website, and from the Company’s investor relations department and the Company’s website. Neither Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework nor the second party opinion published by ISS ESG or any other such opinion or certification, nor any other information contained on or accessible through Sonoco’s website is or shall be deemed to be incorporated into or form part of this news release.

CONTACT: Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged more than 28% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSo

  • European stocks join Asia sell-off as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    European stock markets started the week in the red as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine dents sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta

  • Should You Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pfizer Inc...