Sonoco ThermoSafe and Turkish Cargo Sign Global Master Lease Agreement

Sonoco Products Company
·4 min read
In this article:
  SON
Sonoco Products Company
Sonoco Products Company

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging, and Turkish Airlines, a trusted partner in transporting high-value, time and temperature sensitive pharmaceutical cargo across the world, are pleased to announce a global partnership agreement for leasing the new Pegasus ULD® temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD® containers directly from Turkish Cargo.

Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus ULD® is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

“We are delighted to partner with Turkish Airlines for inclusion of the Pegasus ULD® container to its cold chain service TK PHARMA,” said Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics and Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental Group.

“As Turkish Cargo, which has IATA CEIV Pharma certificate and offers state of the art industrial solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, we believe this new class of air freight container will provide a right choice for our customers to transport high-value pharmaceutical products all around the world,” explains Daniel Lloyd Johnson, Turkish Airlines, Senior Vice President Cargo Product.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was ranked first in the Packaging Sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third-consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

About TK PHARMA
Holding the IATA CEIV (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators) pharma certificate, Turkish Cargo, maintains the cold chain at the optimal conditions with its "TK Pharma" product which has designed for carrying pharmaceuticals such as medicine and vaccines at global standards. TK Pharma product provides industry specific solutions such as dedicated temperature-controlled storage, dedicated and qualified operation team, 24/7 Customer Care, prioritized handling, dedicated temperature controlled build up and break down area as well as product SOPs and Quality Agreements. For more information, please visit TK PHARMA (turkishcargo.com.tr)

About Turkish Cargo
Arranging air cargo operations to more than 340 destinations, 98 of which are the cargo destinations, in 132 countries around the world, Turkish Cargo operates with its fleet of 377 aircraft, 20 of which are freighters, at its hub in Istanbul that connects the continents with its strategic importance. Turkish Cargo, the fastest growing and developing air cargo brand in the world, aims to become one of the top 3 air cargo brands in 2025. For more information, please visit www.turkishcargo.com Our 24/7 call center: +90 850 333 0 77

CONTACT: Contact: Lisa Weeks 843-383-7524 lisa.weeks@sonoco.com


