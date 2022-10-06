U.S. markets closed

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit at Upcoming CPHI Conference in Frankfurt, Germany

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, announced that it will be exhibiting at the CPHI Conference in Frankfurt, Germany on November 1-3, 2022.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is seeking to expand its presence in the European Union by adding new partners and distributors for its dermatology products, including treatments for scar management, atopic dermatitis and acne. Sonoma also has developed quality, effective products for wound care, nasal, oral and dental care, and eye care. Interested parties can see Sonoma's full range of safe and environmentally-friendly products at Booth 61G70. For more information, please visit https://sonomapharma.eu.

CPHI is the world's leading pharmaceutical networking event. The conference is organized by Informa PLC, a leader in the business-to-business event industry, and offers opportunities for visitors and exhibitors to connect and broker new partnerships. CPHI hosts pharmaceutical professionals and exhibitors from all continents.

"We look forward to showcasing our European product portfolio to pharmaceutical leaders and potential partners. We are focused on growing our European business with CE registered Class IIB Medical Device products used for a broad range of indications. Our Microcyn® Technology has improved the quality of life for millions of people around the world and we look forward to making our safe and effective products available to Europeans," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "expect," "believe" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ir@sonomapharma.com

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719363/Sonoma-Pharmaceuticals-to-Exhibit-at-Upcoming-CPHI-Conference-in-Frankfurt-Germany

