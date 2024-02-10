Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.14m (up 6.6% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: US$866.0k (loss narrowed by 55% from 3Q 2023).

US$0.079 loss per share (improved from US$0.62 loss in 3Q 2023).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 17%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 62%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 24% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.9% growth forecast for the Pharmaceuticals industry in the US.

Performance of the American Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are down 3.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

