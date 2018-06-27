Sonos Beam soundbar: A voice-controlled fix for your TV's cruddy speakers

Sonos has been building a devoted following for its compact, great-sounding wireless speakers, perfectly suited for the age of music streaming, since 2005. (The company says that, in fact, 93% of all Sonos speakers ever sold are still in use.)

But then came the Amazon (AMZN) Echo. Voice, it turned out, was the killer app for speakers. It took Sonos some time to realize what was happening — and to start building voice assistants into its speakers. The first one, the Sonos One, came out in November — and the second begins shipping on July 17.

(Just in time, by the way, for the company’s initial public stock offering, which is expected in the next few weeks.)

It’s called the Sonos Beam. It’s a $400 soundbar for your TV — with Alexa built in.

The Sonos Beam is only 25 inches long.

Meet the Beam

Soundbars have always been great companions for flat TVs, because the built-in speakers in those TVs are terrible; there’s just no room for them. As TVs get even flatter, and their bezels get even thinner, the need for a good, inexpensive soundbar is greater than ever.

Sonos imagines the Beam for “small- to medium-size” rooms like apartments, kitchens, and bedrooms — and for those, it’s perfect. The thing is 25.6 inches wide, available in black or white. The top surface is gently concave; there’s nothing up there but volume up/down buttons, a play/pause button, and a Microphone Off button, which makes Alexa stop listening for commands. (If you want to wall-mount the Beam, you can buy a $60 matching bracket.)

The slightly concave top surface has a few touch-sensitive buttons.

You connect the Beam to your TV with a single cable: a standard HDMI cable, plugged into your TV’s “HDMI ARC” jack.

Most TVs made in the last five years or so have this Audio Return Channel jack, which channels the TV’s audio signal to external gear (like soundbars). And most of those TVs understand CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), a protocol for sending commands among your components. In the Beam’s case, ARC and CEC mean that you can turn on the TV just by saying things like,

“Alexa, turn on the TV”

“Alexa, set the TV volume to 80%”

“Alexa, turn it up”

“Alexa, mute.”

You feel like a god.

On the back: power, "discover me" button for setup, Ethernet, and HDMI.

If your TV doesn’t have an ARC jack, you can connect the Beam instead with the included optical audio cable adapter — but then you can’t command the TV by voice. (All other Alexa commands still work.)

Alexa + Sonos

After a bit of setup in the Sonos app, the Beam is ready to do what Sonos is so good at: Streaming music from just about every music service on earth: Spotify, Apple Music, Google Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, TuneIn, Sirius XM, Audible, and 50 more.

But the Beam is also a full-blown Amazon Echo, ready to do everything Alexa can do for you, like giving you the time in Berlin, setting a 20-minute timer, reading last night’s sports results, speaking an NPR news update, summoning an Uber ride, ordering a Domino’s pizza, setting your Nest thermostat, or telling you a joke. (“Why does Where’s Waldo wear a striped shirt? Because he doesn’t want to be spotted.”)

And, of course, you can ask it to play any music in the world (if you have a subscription).

