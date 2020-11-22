U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,557.54
    -24.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.48
    -219.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.97
    -49.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +1.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    42.17
    +0.43 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    -0.0250 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8280
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,173.48
    +370.61 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    +9.24 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,351.45
    +17.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.97 (-0.42%)
     

The Sonos Beam is $100 off for Black Friday

Nicole Lee
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Sonos’ line of multi-room WiFi-connected speakers are some of the best in the business, but they do tend to be pretty expensive. Fortunately, a selection of them will be on sale thanks to this week’s Black Friday deals. Of special note is the Sonos Beam, which is now available for just $299, a solid $100 off its retail price. That makes the Beam an even more affordable alternative to the Sonos Arc, while still delivering excellent sound quality.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Move at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Sub at Sonos - $599

Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299 Buy Sonos Move at Amazon - $299 Buy Sonos Sub at Amazon - $599

We gave the Beam a score of 85 when we reviewed it a couple of years ago, and it was our mid-range pick for soundbars in 2019. It features voice commands either via Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant and it supports AirPlay 2 if you want to stream audio from your iOS device. Of course, like all other Sonos products, it also provides access to almost nearly every major streaming service, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

The Beam even has a night mode that boosts the volume of softer sounds plus a speech enhancer that makes dialogue easier to hear. If you want to boost your home theater audio but don’t need high-end features like Dolby Atmos, then the Beam is a really solid choice for a smart soundbar.

If you have some extra cash in your bank, then you should consider getting the Sonos Sub (we scored it a 79 in our review) to go along with the Beam (Or perhaps you have a loved one who already owns a Sonos soundbar but doesn’t have a subwoofer). The Sub is also on sale this week at $100 off its retail price, putting it at $599. Yes, that’s quite a bit more expensive than the Beam, but it does improve the bass of your Sonos setup substantially.

Or, if you’d rather spend a little less on a more portable option, Sonos continues to offer the Move for $299, which is also $100 off its regular price. As we mentioned in our review -- we gave it a score of 80 -- unlike other Sonos speakers, the Move has a rechargeable battery and can be carried around from room to room. It’s larger than the Sonos One, and delivers well-balanced audio that’ll even perform well outdoors.

The Black Friday deals for the Sonos Beam, Sub and Move go into effect between November 22nd and 30th.

  • 7 reasons why energy stocks will be 60% higher a year from now

    Like World Wide Wrestling champ Randy Orton, energy stocks came from “outta nowhere” this month to beat the heck out of the rest of the market. From the day before Pfizer (PFE) first gave optimism a booster shot with great vaccine news (on Nov. 9) through the close on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (XOP) shot up 29.6%. Energy stocks are still a strong buy.

  • 7 F-Rated Dividend Stocks to Avoid

    Total return. That’s a combination of growth and the dividend a stock returns. The dividend is kind of like a guaranteed return, even if the stock doesn’t perform or the market rolls over. That’s why companies that offer dividends are considered shareholder friendly. They return some of their net profits to their investors and generally back that dividend, even in hard times. Plus, even small dividends on stocks are outperforming saving account interest, money markets and CDs. You can have your money invested at a better price than keeping it in the bank and get an added growth kicker.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But that doesn’t mean you can pick any stock that provides a dividend. When times get tough, a company may cut its dividend to keep the company afloat. Now, that’s not the case in all companies that provide dividends — some have been paying and growing dividends for more than 50 consecutive years. 7 Hot Stocks to Buy Before 2021 Ushers in Change However, the seven ‘F-rated’ dividend stocks to avoid here aren’t in that select group. They’re in hurting sectors and are struggling to keep their stocks up, and businesses going: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) Dividend Stocks to Avoid: Strategic Education (STRA) Source: Shutterstock The name might not be familiar, but a couple of its products might stand out — Strayer University and now Capella University. Both are online and Strayer has 78 campuses around the U.S. with its original campus in Washington, D.C. In early November STRA announced the merger with Capella, which will provide some help for both organizations in expanding enrollment around the U.S. during the novel coronavirus pandemic. STRA’s recent Q3 numbers were down from last year, due to the pandemic. And it also recently sold operations it had in Australia and New Zealand. There’s also talk about starting a culinary school with Sur La Table. It’s working hard to find a way to succeed in this market, but STRA stock is down 44% year to date. And another bad quarter or two may mean the dividend could be cut, which would send the stock into freefall. Equity Residential (EQR) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com As a real estate investment trust (REIT) you would think that EQR would be having a field day right now. The problem is, EQR is in the apartment rental market in major cities like San Francisco, Boston and New York. That means two things, neither of which is good. First, the pandemic has been especially hard on large urban areas due to population density. And when those cities shut down, people lose their jobs. That means rent is no longer a reliable source of revenue. Second, people that still have jobs and are working from home are starting to look outside of big cities to work. And that means rising vacancies. This double whammy is hitting EQR stock hard. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency The stock is down 26% year to date and has a 4.1% dividend. The risk here is, things could get worse before they get better given the resurgence in the pandemic. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Source: Shutterstock This REIT has been around since 1962, and it has a very good dividend record. But the problem is, while its dividend may be safe, the dividend isn’t going to help your return on the stock, since its properties are focused on locations where the pandemic is making life hard for retailers and renters alike. FRT focuses on mixed use properties in upscale markets in significant urban centers around the U.S. The problem now is the REIT is exposed to the double whammy of reduced foot traffic for the high-end retailers (and keeping those storefronts occupied) and reduced interest from property owners and renters moving into high-density urban locations. And with potential localized lockdowns reappearing in major cities as the pandemic worsens, this will continue to affect FRT’s ability to get back to good times. Worst-case scenario means the dividend may be at risk. But even if its dividend remains intact, the stock is down 30% year to date, so its 4.7% dividend is cold comfort as downside risk rises. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Source: Shutterstock While KW calls itself an international real estate company, it operates enough like a REIT that it’s in the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s directory. It has multifamily properties as well as commercial and hotel properties in the U.S. and Europe. That means it’s under the same pressures as the previous REITs but on a global scale. And its hospitality division is particularly under stress, since European nations are locking down once again. There is still some optimism for KW stock in the markets, but the jeopardy levels are rising. And its current 28x price-to-earnings ratio seems a bit rich for a company with this much at risk. 7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Coast-to-Coast Improvements  Also, that P/E is after the stock has sunk 27% year to date. Given where the world is right now, thinking 2021 is going to be on track for a big, global economic recovery may be a bit optimistic. And its rich 5.4% dividend isn’t turning that red to black, and it may be in jeopardy if the pandemic has its way this winter. Energy Transfer LP (ET) Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com The midstream energy market — pipelines — is usually a solid place to be when energy prices are volatile, since these companies operate as toll takers for companies using their pipelines. The price of oil and natural gas don’t matter to these companies. But what does matter is demand. And it’s looking like the U.S. is under siege from Covid-19 and at best that means people are going to stay close to home. Certainly the winter season in much of the country will increase demand for natural gas for heating, and that’s EP’s specialty. Yet that seasonal demand is baked into its pricing and performance models. This quarter will certainly be weaker than it was a year ago. Limited Partnerships are the energy patch’s version of REITs. They throw off dividends for investors as a percentage of their net profits. But when prices get hit, dividends rise. ET stock is down 53% year to date, and it has a whopping dividend of 10.2%. That sounds great, but the higher it gets, the higher the risk of a dividend cut or elimination. And that would be very bad for the stock as well. CF Industries Holdings (CF) Source: Shutterstock This fertilizer company has been around since 1946, so it has seen some challenging markets over the years. And generally speaking, fertilizer is a pretty stable business. CF is the world’s leader in converting natural gas to nitrogen. It has nine manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The one issue is, this sector can be cyclical. When economies are going strong, the demand for agricultural goods rises and so does the demand for fertilizer. That isn’t the case now. While CF isn’t in dire straights and will likely get through this current challenging global market, it’s no time to bottom fish the stock. 7 Micro-Cap Stocks To Buy And Hold For The Next 10 Years CF stock is down 33% year to date, so its 3.7% dividend isn’t going to save it from a tough year. And there’s no knowing where the bottom is, so thinking the stock has seen its worst is a risky bet if you’re hoping to sit on that 3.7% dividend here. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Source: saaton / Shutterstock.com On the plus side, WBA stock has 45 consecutive years of dividend growth. On the downside, the stock has been in a significant downward trend since late 2018. Back then, it was trading near $85. Now it’s trading around $37. Its fiscal Q4 numbers were released in October and they were solid. The pharmacy side of the business was solid if unspectacular and same-store sales were up around 5%. There isn’t a concern that WBA is going to disappear from the marketplace. But that still doesn’t mean it’s a stock worth holding right now. It is still transitioning its $17 billion purchase of nearly 2,000 Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stores in 2018. Given RAD’s struggles, WBA might not be able to fix some of those stores and that could be a drag on the whole company. WBA stock is down 36% year to date, so its 5% dividend is impressive, but it can’t be the reason to rely on this stock’s ability to recover from here. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no long positions in any stocks in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 F-Rated Dividend Stocks to Avoid appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • The Stocks the Pros Own Usually Beat the Market. Here’s a List of Their 10 Most Popular Bets.

    “Quarterly baskets of the 10 (plus) most owned stocks by mutual funds and hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 six and 12 months later,” Citigroup equity strategists said.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • United Airlines: Trump Was Right and Buffett Was Wrong

    Back on June 5, President Donald Trump said Wall Street legend Warren Buffett made a “mistake” by selling United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and other airline stocks. Buffett dumped his UAL stock and all his other airline names some time in the first quarter. Source: travelview / Shutterstock.com Regardless of what you think about Trump, he has been right about airline stocks. Since the end of Q1, United’s shares are up about 30%. Heading into 2021, there are two extremely promising coronavirus vaccines on the way. United appears on track to be one of those long-term recovery plays that Buffett has been known for throughout the years. But this time, he was selling when he should have been buying. United Airlines Stock and Buffett’s Philosophy I was very puzzled when Buffett sold airline stocks in early 2020. Buffett is well-known for his famous quote that investors should be “fearful when others are greedy” and “greedy only when others are fearful.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips However, I have always liked another Buffett quote that is stated slightly differently. “The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble … We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table,” Buffett once said. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency In theory, airline stocks fit this description perfectly. United reported earnings per share of $12.04 in 2019, up 35.3% year-over-year. Its revenue was up 4.7% YOY, and the stock was trading at an appealing earnings multiple of around 7.3. United was a market leader in a critical industry and a value stock delivering impressive earnings growth. Obviously, the pandemic completely crushed the global travel industry, but that was not United’s fault. To me, United seems like an obvious example of a great company that got into “temporary trouble.” Why Buffett Sold the Stock At the time Buffett sold airline stocks, there were no vaccine candidates for the coronavirus. There were definitely not any candidates with potentially greater than 90% efficacy rates like the vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) appear to have. At the time Buffett sold his shares, scientists didn’t really understand COVID-19 very well either. The mortality rate of the virus ended up being much lower than feared. It has continued to drop throughout the year as doctors have learned the best way to treat patients. There are two primary reasons that UAL stock has climbed 30% since the end of March. First, the U.S. government has stepped in with unprecedented economic stimulus. As a result, United and other airlines have gotten $25 billion from Washington with essentially no financial strings attached. Airlines are also expecting to get another round of dedicated bailouts in the next stimulus package. At the time Buffett sold his airline stocks, he had no idea the government would provide virtually unlimited funding to get them through the crisis. The other thing Buffett didn’t know was how effective a potential vaccine would be. The typical flu vaccine is around 40% effective.  Moderna’s vaccine candidate is reportedly 94% effective and could potentially be widely available by mid-2021. Is UAL Stock Still a Buy? Hindsight does very little for investors other than educate them on how to trade in the future. The trick when it comes to airline stocks is determining whether they’re likely to rise further in 2021 and beyond. I bought UAL stock for myself back in late March, and I’m still on board for the long-haul. In the near-term, United’s finances will be fine, thanks to the government. It will presumably be totally safe to fly sometime in the next year, thanks to the vaccines. To me, the only major question for  investors is if and when airlines’ business will return to pre-pandemic levels. Bank of America expects United to report  2022 EPS of $5.70. That  is less than 50% of the company’s 2019 EPS. However, United’s  shares are currently only trading at an earnings multiple of around seven times that number, which is extremely cheap. Bank of America also forecast United’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR). The firm estimates that United’s shares will advance 20% above its current levels even if its EBITDAR only recovers to 75% of its pre-pandemic levels in the long-term. In other words, the stock should trade higher even if the company has permanently lost about 25% of its business. For the record, I doubt that the latter scenario will play out. How To Play United’s Stock Buffet spooked airline investors by selling his shares earlier this year. My best guess as to why he did it is that the risk posed by the shares was simply too extreme at the time. Now that vaccines and bailouts have mitigated much of that risk, I believe United and the other major airline stocks are great examples of Buffett stocks to buy while there’s still a little bit of blood in the streets. On the date of publication, Wayne Duggan held a long position in UAL. Wayne Duggan has been a U.S. News & World Report Investing contributor since 2016 and is a staff writer at Benzinga, where he has written more than 7,000 articles. He is the author of the book “Beating Wall Street With Common Sense,” which focuses on investing psychology and practical strategies to outperform the stock market. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post United Airlines: Trump Was Right and Buffett Was Wrong appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market

    Its market capitalization is a modest $932 million, and last year it reported barely selling any electric cars. It has been a bumpy ride, The stock nearly doubled in the first four days of the past week, after an announcement from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that two models that Kandi plans to launch in the U.S. qualify for tax rebates. Then, on Friday morning, the shares plunged more than 20% after the company said it would raise $100 million through a private placement of stock—the second market-jolting placement in two weeks.

  • Don’t Rush to Buy Chinese Stocks Right Now. Here’s Why.

    Analysts expect more China-related measures in the last weeks of the Trump administration that could create near-term volatility—and better buying opportunities.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • 11 semiconductor stocks expected to rise up to 47% over the next year

    Analysts expect semiconductor companies to increase sales at a faster pace than those of S&P 500 members in 2021 and 2022.

  • General Electric Stock Is Out of the Penalty Box

    Let me start this note by saying that it is a joy to see General Electric (NYSE:GE) regain some respect. This is a great American company that lingered too long into the penalty box. Up until recently, it was the butt end of jokes. Some Wall Street experts added insults to injury by downgrading GE stock even when it was $7. This was wrong, and investors finally recognized it. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Today’s note is going to sound bearish but I remind you that I’ve recommend it several times before. Most recently, I suggested it had upside potential about a month ago. Back then it wasn’t hip to be long GE. Now everyone is on board, but therein lies my main caution. Recently, experts like Goldman Sachs blessed it as a great idea for next year. My concern here is about the price, not company failure. I have great confidence in GE’s continued success in this long recovery. It’s a process, not a moment in time.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Even through the toughest year on record, GE’s management finally silenced the naysayers. I don’t fault those who sold it last year. The company gave us many reasons to doubt it. The embarrassing stories that came out along the way are the stuff they write about in books. But finally, and after many shift changes, they put together a team that got the job done. Now it is still a massive company with nearly $100 billion in revenues last year. That’s 60 times bigger than Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and 153 time bigger than Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). Yet, each of those has a bigger market cap than GE. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency Moreover, the structure of the company is clearer than ever now. General Electric operates in four major segments. Three of them are hot topics now, including power, healthcare and renewable energy. The fourth, unfortunately, is swimming upstream — the aviation industry is struggling from the Covid-19 spread but that is also on the mends. GE Stock Valuation Is Not a Problem Yet Valuation matters, and it’s getting a little bit stretched near term. That is okay for now because in absolute terms, a 24x forward price-earnings ratio is not bloated. But it’s at a level where investors usually seek growth. Management just restructured its operations, so the sales measurement relative to the past is misleading. It will normalize over time. Meanwhile it could become a sticky point for critics. Remember, I am a fan of GE so I do have a good spin on this potential rub. GE stock now sells at only one times sales. There is absolutely no hopium baked into it. This means that the investors are completely realistic and they know what they are doing owning it. If I am long the stock I can stay in it for the long term. Meanwhile, those looking to enter now should be patient. There could be better starting points lower and soon. The other reason I hesitate starting big new positions now is the extrinsic risk from the indices. They just won’t quit setting new highs, even in the face of bad news. This leaves the door open for a blindside correction. As things stand now my estimate is that it would be a run-of-the-mill dip. If it comes it would bring great opportunities to buy GE stock. Starting partial long positions is a happy medium. It relieves the itch and tamps down the FOMO feeling that runs through all of us. Patience Is a Virtue Now Source: Charts by TradingView Technically there are also reasons to temper the short-term enthusiasm. GE stock rallied 60% from the September bottom and 45% since my last write up. It deserves a rest. It is now near the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the correction pandemic crash. Another, smaller sign is the Nov. 18 candle that looks like an island. It now becomes a hurdle that the bulls need to overcome. These are not stock killer concepts but mere reasons to pause or fade a rally. I don’t expect a complete collapse but the entry into the stock would make so much more sense $1 lower. I expect there will be support all the way through $8, so it is not a short here. But there is also level resistance from prior battles. Zooming out to the weekly chart also shows that it has entered a pivot zone. It has been in contention since the crash of 2018. Basically it is trying to break out of a hideous descending channel of lower-highs and it reached the edge of it. It will take a few tries to punch through. The bulls can eventually do it, but it will be a slog from here. Most of the easy work is done. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post General Electric Stock Is Out of the Penalty Box appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Emerging Markets, Kandi, Simon Property, Plug Power And More

    * The cover story from this weekend's Barron's discusses why now is the time for investors to start shopping abroad. * Other featured articles examine emerging market value stocks worth a look, alternative ways to invest in stocks with lofty share prices and the post-vaccine sweet spot for stocks. * Also, the prospects for a Chinese EV maker, a mall operator, regional banks, virtual reality and more.Cover story "Investors, Put the Rest of the World on Your Radar" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the United States trounced foreign markets in the past decade, but now it is time to start shopping abroad. Twenty stock picks from the international roundtable include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).Matt Smith's "A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market" shows how Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese producer of gas-powered all-terrain vehicles and electric-car parts, embodies the promise (and potential pitfalls) for investors in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch a small electric car in December.In "The Mall Isn't Dead. It's Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock," Liz Moyer makes the case that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator, is using its financial strength to weather the retail crisis. The article also points out that the real estate investment trust has a dividend that yields almost 7%.Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SNV) and other stocks in this beaten-down group have had a strong rally in the past few weeks, notes Carleton English in "5 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy After the Covid-Vaccine Rally." Find out why Barron's believes they still have plenty more upside.In Bill Alpert's "Plug Power Has Soared This Year. How Walmart, Amazon Also Benefited From the Green-Energy Rally," see the two big beneficiaries of one of this year's stock market standouts, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), a pioneer of clean-energy power supplies for forklifts and other traditional gas-guzzlers."Emerging Market Value Stocks Are Worth a Look" by Craig Mellow discusses why emerging markets value stocks look especially attractive, assuming the rotation from growth stocks has started. Find out whether ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is one of those stocks worth a look now.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And MoreThere are simple ways for novices without much cash to begin building a portfolio in some of the market's biggest names, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Daisy Maxey's "Daunted by Lofty Share Prices? Here Are 3 Ways for Novice Investors to Get In on the Action."In "How the Vaccine Era Could Be a Sweet Spot for Stocks," Jacob Sonenshine focuses on why the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NYSE: MRNA) vaccines, and the economic recovery they are expected to bring, may not stoke much inflation. See how that could be beneficial for stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Virtual Reality Is No Longer Just a Dream" says that there has been talk about virtual reality for decades, but it has gone pretty much nowhere. However, six years after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) paid $2 billion for virtual reality firm Oculus, the deal may be starting to pay off, thanks to the launch of its Quest 2.Also in this week's Barron's: * A value fund that goes above and beyond * What helped stocks look past last week's bad headlines * How to protect portfolios amid low yields and high volatility * Why low volatility ahead does not mean smooth sailing for stocks * Five ETFs riding the rebound in value stocks * Whether forgiving student loans is bad economics * Bucket list travel being booked in record numbers * The ongoing debate of the viability of bitcoinAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Avis, Biglari And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock Market Rally Rotation Over As Coronavirus Cases Soar? Qualcomm Near Buy Point; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon Look Tired

    Is the stock market rally rotation over? Growth led last week as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. But megacaps look tired.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under $25

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's richest people, with a net worth of around $86 billion. Unfortunately for small retail investors who want to follow in Buffett's footsteps, buying even one share of Berkshire Hathaway is rather pricey.Berkshire's Class-A shares trade at around $345,000 per share. The Class-B shares meant for retail investors aren't necessarily cheap, trading at around $230.But just because Buffett's company itself has a pricey stock doesn't mean there aren't Buffett stocks to buy out there that are affordable. Here are five stocks that Berkshire Hathaway holds that are priced under $25 per share.Related Link: How Bank Of America Has Become One Of Warren Buffett's Best InvestmentsSirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Sirius is a satellite radio operator and owner of more than 140 channels of content. The company is also the owner of Pandora Media following a $3 billion 2019 buyout.Berkshire holds 50 million shares of Sirius XM worth around $320.5 million, and the stock is priced at just $6.41 per share.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) Teva is the largest generic drugmaker in the world. Buffett recently added five new health care stocks in the third quarter, but he has had his stake in Teva since 2018.Teva is a classic Buffett value stock, trading at just 3.5 times forward earnings. Buffett holds 42.7 million shares of Teva worth about $400 million, and each share costs just $9.35.Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) (NASDAQ: LILAK) Liberty Latin America is a member of the Liberty Media Group that was spun-off from its parent company in 2018. Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that serves more than 6 million homes in Latin America and the Caribbean.The company has two share classes, and Buffett owns a combined 4.6 million shares worth $48.1 million. The good news is that both share classes trade at around $11.90 per share.Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) It's been a brutal year for the oil and gas industry, and Canadian oil exploration and production company Suncor Energy is no exception. Shares are down 53.5% year-to-date in 2020, but Buffett isn't bailing. Buffett famously urged investors to be greedy when others are fearful, and there is plenty of fear in the energy sector these days.Berkshire holds 19.2 million shares of Suncor worth about $296.4 million. The stock is priced at just $15.44 per share.Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) Buffett has historically been very skeptical of gold as an investment, which is why many followers were surprised when Berkshire disclosed a large holding in gold miner Barrick Gold earlier this year. Buffett may be anticipating a spike in gold prices following the U.S. government's unprecedented economic stimulus actions this year.Berkshire holds 12 million shares of Barrick worth $290.1 million. The stock trades at just $24.50 per share.Illustration by Joel Stralnic.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How Option Traders Are Playing Zoom Video As Coronavirus Cases Spike * Josh Brown Loves GM Right Now: 'They're Going From A Combustion Engine Giant To An Electric Giant'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • 7 Airline Stocks to Watch If a Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near

    Do we finally have blue skies ahead for airline stocks? It’s too early to sound the all-clear, but things are certainly looking up. The announcement of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine breakthrough last week set off a seismic shift in the stock market. Traders started to dump their tech and work-from-home stocks while buying out-of-favor airlines, cruise companies, restaurants, retailers and other pandemic-recovery shares. And that makes a ton of sense. Since then, we’ve heard even more positive news. For example, the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine also delivered excellent results in clinical trials, giving the world a safety net if anything goes wrong with the Pfizer candidate. As such, we can hopefully start looking forward to a post-pandemic world once and for all.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Cyclical Stocks Still Hoping for Another Stimulus Round So, with the aviation and aerospace sectors on the mend, traders can start making moves in these names. Here are the outlooks for seven leading airline stocks: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA) Airline Stocks to Buy: United Airlines (UAL) Source: travelview / Shutterstock.com United Airlines finds itself in a middle ground, as far as the major U.S. carriers go. It’s in a much better financial situation than American, ensuring that it has some flexibility. However, its situation is more precarious than either that of Southwest or Delta. As a result, UAL stock is potentially the most intriguing of the four big airline stocks. It has a wide range of potential outcomes — from very good all the way through a near wipe-out. So far, things appear to be going reasonably well for United, however. That said, analysts expect United Airlines to lose $26.50 per share in earnings in 2020. That’s not a misprint — the company is set to lose something along the order of $7 billion or $8 billion for the year. Analysts expect another sizable loss for 2021 as well, something in the range of a little over $4 per share. Considering that UAL stock started the year at $90 — before there was any pandemic — and has lost $30 or so outright from its negative earnings, it’d be highly unlikely that the stock would go back over $60 a share anytime soon. Factor in some longer-term loss of demand — and the negative effects of United’s capital raises this year — and the market price makes sense now. If UAL stock was worth $90 before, it’s probably not worth more than $40 or $50 per share now. Therefore, shares seem pretty fairly priced at the moment. Southwest Airlines (LUV) Source: Eliyahu Yosef Parypa / Shutterstock.com In 1978, the government deregulated the airline industry. That allowed airlines to compete directly on price and launch competitive fare and market share wars against each other. It also allowed formerly regional airlines like Southwest to compete on a national level. This deregulation was devastating for most airline carriers — in fact, all but one of the country’s significant airlines went bankrupt subsequently. The one exception? Southwest Airlines. Incredibly enough, LUV stock has produced a total return of around 36,000% since deregulation was enacted in 1978. That’s a pretty great figure for a company in such an historically challenged industry. Southwest’s prior superior returns were built on a few key distinct edges. For a long time, the company had best-in-class fuel hedges, insulating it from the high oil prices that crushed other airlines between 2007 and 2012. The firm also had a much lower cost base than other airlines as it avoided high cost unionized labor contracts and expensive big city airports. In recent years, many of Southwest’s old advantages have eroded, though. The firm is no longer a scrappy upstart but instead one of the big dogs. As such, its ability to operate distinctly has slipped a degree. In other words, don’t expect LUV stock to be the massive winner it used to be. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency Still — with a best-in-industry balance sheet and astute management — Southwest is a fine choice for investors seeking a safe holding among otherwise volatile airline stocks. Delta Airlines (DAL) Source: Lerner Vadim / Shutterstock.com Of the big three legacy carriers, Delta entered 2020 with by far the best financial position. This has given the company a ton of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic. DAL has avoided engaging in the level of dilution and asset sales that other major carriers have had to endure. Additionally, Delta’s losses have been a smaller proportion of its prior valuation. To put some numbers on that, DAL stock traded around $60 heading into 2020. Now, analysts expect it to lose just over $10 per share for this year — a far better ratio than United. All that is to say that Delta has seen a much smaller impairment of its pre-pandemic value than its rivals. Currently, Delta stock largely reflects this advantaged position — its shares are only down about 36% for the year. As the safest play of the three major legacy airlines, DAL stock is a reasonable pick here. Assuming that air travel picks up steam again early next year, the stock could make it back to the $50 mark over the next few months. That makes it one of the more promising airline stocks. American Airlines (AAL) Source: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com Next on my list of airline stocks is American Airlines, which had a terrible 2020. Heading into the pandemic, the company was arguably the most aggressive of the major airlines. It took on tens of billions of dollars of debt in large part to buy back more of its own stock. It appears American believed that the airline industry had overcome its previous problems and would be profitable forevermore. Back in 2017, CEO Dough Parker said while discussing airlines, “The old world was darkness, but now it’s light […] I know I sound like an evangelist talking about this.” He continued, “I don’t think we’re ever going to lose money again.” Of course, that faith was misguided. And because American spent so heavily on share buybacks and other unnecessary expenses, it entered the pandemic with the most debt out of all the major carriers. 7 Best 5G Stocks to Buy for the Next Revolution in Tech As a result, American has had to dilute shareholders massively to raise cash and keep the lights on. And as its losses keep piling up, the company will be forced to issue even more shares and high-yield debt. That will keep a lid on the price of AAL stock. Hawaiian Airlines (HA) Source: Shutterstock While Hawaiian Airlines isn’t the most well-known American carrier, it did stand out from the other airline stocks this past week. Last Monday — the day the Pfizer vaccine news hit — HA stock was the single biggest gainer out of its sector. Shares soared more than 50%. HA stock’s ability to surge that much in value in one day speaks to both the risk and opportunity bound up in the regional carrier. What makes Hawaiian Airlines unique? Namely, the company is a heavy play on tourism. According to Hawaii’s state government, the state has suffered far worse than the national economy overall. Analysts see Hawaii’s economy shrinking 12.3% for full-year 2020. That’s far worse than the 5% contraction the U.S. economy is expected to face for the year. The reason for Hawaii’s striking underperformance isn’t hard to identify — Hawaii’s tourism arrivals plummeted 98.8% in the second quarter year-over-year (YOY). Missing tourists meant missing ticket sales for Hawaiian Airlines. Furthermore, the collapse of the tourism industry has dealt a crushing blow to Hawaii’s local businesses overall. But the good news is that while Hawaii is among the hardest-hit states, it could be poised for a huge comeback. Assuming the vaccine is successful and widely available soon, the company’s shares could mount a breath-taking recovery. Already, the Hawaii state government has lifted its former mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for passengers arriving on the islands. And Hawaiian Airlines still had $979 million in cash as of the last earnings report. Combine these factors and Hawaiian Airlines should have enough runway to last until tourism springs back to life in 2021. Volaris (VLRS) Source: Shutterstock Another pick of the airline stocks that investors should consider is Mexican hyper-discounter Volaris. The company is attractive for several reasons when compared against much of its United States-based competition. For one, Volaris has a much lower cost base as it pays many of its expenses in Mexican Pesos rather than U.S. Dollars — for instance, the wage difference between a pilot based in Mexico City versus New York City can be considerable. More broadly, the company is run with an ultra-low-cost structure. It has a lean streamlined flight offering with minimal frills. This means that, historically, Volaris has had more correlation to the price of oil than other airlines. That’s because jet fuel is proportionally a much larger chunk of Volaris’ cost base. Therefore — given the current economic tailspin — the airline is benefiting more than its competitors. The cost of jet fuel has plummeted and that matters much more to Volaris’ bottom line than rival airlines that have overhead in other areas. Further, Mexico’s aviation business is already roaring back. Based on the numbers filed by three of Mexico’s publicly traded airport operators — ASUR, PAC and OMA — traffic is now back to 55% of normal levels. This is far ahead of what we’re seeing in the U.S. and Europe. Volaris itself is back to 82% of normal traffic levels, absorbing passengers from struggling competitors. 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett Mexico had a huge Covid-19 wave this summer, but it faded quickly. As a result, it has been able to get back to something like normal much faster than the rest of North America. The country has already had its international borders and tourism sector open for months now. This should benefit Volaris greatly in the coming months. VLRS stock has already run up a bunch in recent weeks, but it’s one to consider buying on pullbacks. Copa Airlines (CPA) Source: Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com Sticking with Latin America, the last pick on my list of airline stocks is Copa, the main airline of Panama. While Panama itself is a small market, Copa has an extensive hub and spoke system running from the United States far into South America through the centrally located Panama City airport. And — for what it’s worth — CPA has historically outperformed most of its peers, both in North America and Latin America. Part of this is due to specific competitive advantages. For example, there’s no major rival airline in most of Central America. That has allowed Copa to charge unusually high fares on short routes in and around its core Panama City airport. More broadly, management has also avoided the temptation to grow too quickly, avoiding the empire-building that felled now-bankrupt rivals Latam (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Avianca (OTCMKTS:AVHOQ). These fundamental strengths should help CPA stock continue its recovery going forward. On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Airline Stocks to Watch If a Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Mike Khouw Sees Buying Opportunity In Alibaba Pullback

    Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that a pullback in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) presents an opportunity for people who had not gotten into a long position to do so. He thinks that Alibaba's financial results are still very good and recent issues might ultimately get sorted out.To make a bullish bet, Khouw wants to buy the February $270 call for $19 and sell the December $285 call for $4. The total cost for the trade is $15 and it should benefit from the decay of the December $285 call over time, explained Khouw. If the December call is worthless at expiration, Khouw is going to have exposure to Alibaba through the February call, with a break-even at $285.Carter Worth sees strong support for Alibaba at the 150-day moving average. He is a buyer of the stock. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On GE, Alibaba And More * Cramer Gives His Opinion On Workhorse, Alibaba And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.