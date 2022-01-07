IKEA and Sonos refresh the Symfonisk bookshelf speaker with a faster processer

Without much fanfare, IKEA and Sonos have released a second-generation version of their Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. First spotted by Dutch publication Tweakers (via The Verge ), the new model features a faster processor, more memory and draws less power when it’s on standby. It also comes with a longer power cable.

However, looking at the new model next to its first-generation counterpart, the most visible change is an updated button layout that sees the volume controls next to one another instead of being separated by the play/pause button as was previously the case.