U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,008.36
    -40.06 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,043.83
    -387.61 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,620.80
    -54.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.58
    -10.17 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    -2.47 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -31.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.89 (-4.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    -0.0114 (-1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9480
    -0.0350 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0176 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8700
    +0.9450 (+0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,345.15
    -150.73 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.24
    -3.78 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Sonos Launches $449 Era 300 Spatial Audio Speaker With Bluetooth

Mark Gurman
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. is revamping its line of home speakers, aiming to go after that market more aggressively at a time when rivals like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. are rolling out fewer new products.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The audio company showed off two new models on Tuesday: the Era 300 and Era 100. The 300 version is a high-end home plug-in speaker that focuses on outputting spatial audio — a form of advanced surround sound. The Era 100 is a replacement for the company’s Sonos One, one of its best-selling speakers and a key rival to Apple Inc.’s HomePod, Google’s Nest audio products and the Amazon Echo.

The launch comes at a time of upheaval for the the smart speaker industry. Previously, Amazon and Google were rolling out several new speakers annually, but neither company has upgraded its lineup recently. And both are reassessing their hardware plans as they undergo layoffs and budget cuts. Apple, which has lagged behind in speaker market share, released a new high-end HomePod model in February.

In an interview, Sonos Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence said that the move from stereo sound to spatial audio is as significant as going from mono to stereo. He anticipates that the Era 300 will create a “halo” over the company’s product line and attract both upgraders and new customers.

Spence said that the company is able to invest more than other speaker makers right now because it didn’t hire too aggressively during the pandemic. It also has no debt and a strong cash balance, he said. Spence added that the company is working on more new products at the moment than it ever has before.

Like many of its tech peers, Sonos suffered a stock rout last year, with the shares falling 43%. But they’ve bounced back nearly 20% this year, and the Santa Barbara, California-based company is looking to shore up growth by gaining market share. It also has expanded into new sound bars and battery-operated speakers in recent years.

The Era 100 has two tweeters, three amplifiers and one midwoofer, up from two amplifiers and one tweeter in the Sonos One. The Era 300, meanwhile, has six amplifiers, four tweeters and two woofers — letting it fire sound in more directions and support the spatial audio output. The higher-end model has an hourglass-like shape, while the Era 100 looks like a rounder and taller Sonos One.

The devices also have a new control panel on the top that can adjust volume with a touch slider and adds keys for skip and replay. There’s also a new control to disable microphones. Some users have complained in the past that the buttons on Sonos speakers weren’t intuitive.

The speakers support Sonos’s own voice assistant as well as Amazon Alexa. But they won’t run Google Assistant, which is available on Sonos’s older models. Sonos said this is due to changes by Google and isn’t related to a patent lawsuit between the two companies.

On the Era 300, getting spatial audio will initially require a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Apple Music support is coming later, Sonos said, while a Spotify Technology SA offering isn’t currently available.

Both models also address what Sonos said are two of the most common requests for its plug-in speakers: Bluetooth pairing with a hardware button press and the ability for Android users to enable TruePlay, a feature that analyzes the surrounding environment to optimize sound. Support for Wi-Fi 6 is also included, along with a USB-C port for connecting to an audio source.

The new models, which will come in black or white, launch on March 28. Sonos will charge $449 for the Era 300, down from the $550 price of the comparable Sonos Five. The Era 100 will cost $249, up from the $219 price of the Sonos One it will replace. The company will also sell bundles at a slight discount.

Those prices are a bit higher than what most rivals offer for smart speakers. Apple’s models cost $99 and $299, while Google charges $49 and $100. Amazon speakers range in price from $50 to $200.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SPAC Sponsors With $18 Billion Face Deadline on What to Do Next

    (Bloomberg) -- SPAC sponsors holding roughly $18 billion in cash are staring down a wall of deadlines over the next 30 days, as teams decide whether it’s worth fronting more cash or throwing in the towel.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Pric

  • TikTok meets GCHQ to soothe security concerns

    TikTok is courting Britain’s most senior cyber security agency in a bid to reassure MPs it is not a national security threat.

  • Online food delivery platforms in Kenya under probe

    The competition regulator in Kenya is probing the conduct of online food and groceries delivery platforms to inform its suggestions on regulatory and policy options, to bolster healthy competition, and enforcement of consumer protection. The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) said it will investigate, amongst other issues, the “role of data” in their operations, data portability, how they acquire customers, consumer protection issues, and redress mechanisms used by the marketplaces.

  • Candidly picks up student debt relief where new US policies leave off

    Student debt relief has been a hot topic for years now, with some big things happening — policy-wise — in the past year: Last summer, the Biden administration announced a plan to cancel up to $20,000 for people holding federal student loans. Then in December, Congress passed the SECURE ACT 2.0, which created provisions for employers to match student loan payments for those with debt while also adding to retirement accounts. There has been a now three-year pause on federal student loan payments due to the global pandemic, and it’s widely known that nearly 47 million student loan borrowers owe around $1.8 trillion.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Growing Cyber Security Demand

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) gains from spurring demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the increased necessity for security and networking products amid hybrid work environment being the new normal.

  • AI will soon ‘be a $600 billion addressable software market,’ C3.ai CEO says

    AI companies such as C3.ai see a massive opportunity beyond the artificial intelligence hype.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • All Chip Stocks Aren't the Same: Here's Why We Chose This One

    We started a position in this semiconductor name, but not in other competitors, and this is why; also, we shed some 'light' on a Bullpen stock.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • How Google Became Cautious of AI and Gave Microsoft an Opening

    Researchers developed a powerful chatbot years before rival ChatGPT went viral. After management stalled its release, they quit.

  • Microsoft Releases New Product Apple Users Will Love

    Microsoft says it's rebuilding Outlook for Mac 'from the ground up' as it announces new features.

  • Corning (GLW) Unveils Easily Deployable Data Center Solution

    Corning (GLW) launched the New EDGE Distribution System to expedite and simplify server cabling installation and enhance the data center's capability to process larger information flow.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Partners With Quectel to Develop Smart Modules

    The artificial intelligence and machine learning solution for smart modules jointly developed by Qualcomm (QCOM) and Quectel will have various use cases in advanced industrial applications.

  • Microsoft Targets Enterprise Application Players Oracle, Salesforce, SAP With Latest AI Offerings

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, a copilot in CRM and ERP that brings next-generation AI to every line of business. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations empower their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations, and supply chain roles. Dynamics 365 Copilot exploits recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the real creativity of the workforce. Also Read: Microsoft’s ChatGPT Powered Bing Scor

  • Salesforce Launches ChatGPT Like CRM Tech Einstein GPT, To Integrate OpenAI With Tableau, MuleSoft, Slack

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI CRM technology that delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction at hyperscale. With Einstein GPT, Salesforce will transform customer experience with generative AI. Einstein GPT will infuse Salesforce's proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud. With Einstein GPT, customers can connect that

  • Why Arista (ANET) is an Attractive Portfolio Pick Right Now

    With healthy fundamentals and inherent growth potential, Arista (ANET) appears to be an enticing investment option for the volatile market.

  • Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Acquire Israel's Axis Security

    The buyout of Tel Aviv-based network security company, Axis Security, is going to strengthen Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Aruba SASE offerings, bolstering its edge-to-cloud network security capabilities.

  • Sonos is betting big on spatial audio with the $450 Era 300 speaker

    Sonos is announcing two new music-focused speakers today: The Era 100 and Era 300. The Era 100 is an upgraded replacement for the aging Sonos One speaker, while the Era 300 is a totally new device focused on playing back spatial audio.

  • Germany Plans to Ban Some Huawei Components From 5G Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will likely prohibit some components in the country’s fifth-generation wireless network manufactured by Huawei Technologies Co. once an assessment of potential security risks is completed, according to a person familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededTrump’s Threat of a Th