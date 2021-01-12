U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Sonos offers a $69 replacement battery kit for its portable Move speaker

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·1 min read

The Sonos Move is the company’s first (and so far only) speaker with a battery. Obviously, batteries eventually die — Sonos knew this and offered a way for Move owners to get their battery replaced. But the company is making it a lot easier today with the new Move battery replacement kit. As the name suggests, this $69 kit includes a fresh battery in either white or black as well as replacement screws and the tools you’ll need. And while you’re waiting for the battery to arrive you’ll at leas be able to use the Move when it’s sitting on its charging dock.

Sonos says the Move battery is rated to last for about three years or 900 charges, so chances are good few, if any owners will need this kit yet. Regardless, anything that makes it easier for owners to change the battery in their speaker is a smart move. If you don’t remember the $399 Move, it’s the first portable Sonos speaker — it connects to your WiFi network and works as part of a multi-room setup with any other Sonos products you have, but it can also run on its battery for about 11 hours and has Bluetooth for when you’re away from a WiFi network. It’s an expensive but versatile speaker, and having a way to change the battery without having to ship the speaker is a solid improvement.

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • Trump’s about to leave D.C. That’s bad news for these stocks, strategist says

    We're going to be watching less news and digital media and getting out more in the coming years, says our call of the day. It's time to ditch those stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: Apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker: MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • Elon Musk Told Twitter to 'Use Signal.' Investors Plowed Into the Wrong one

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5,100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.Despite reports about the confusion on Friday, the stock has continued to rally. Shares of the Rosharon, Texas-based company surged as much as 885% on Monday before paring the gains.“We strongly recommend people do their due diligence and always invest with care,” the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Chris Hymel, said when reached by phone on Monday. Signal Advance doesn’t have an association with Musk or the Signal app, he said.Signal Advance hasn’t filed an annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2019. The company had no revenue from 2014 to 2016, according to the filing. The misunderstanding is the latest example of ticker mixup. The popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in recent years resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol ZOOM with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to ZTNO.The other Signal is a closely held not-for-profit organization with a messaging service that’s similar to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.In response to a comment on Twitter, Musk said he donated to Signal a year ago and plans to give more in the future. (Adds comment from Signal Advance chief executive in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buy Ballard Stock Because 2021 Could Be Big For Hydrogen Technologies

    The coming year will be big for hydrogen-based technologies and bring with it plenty of good news for shares of (BLDP) a Raymond James analyst predicts. Hydrogen gas—whether burned or used in a fuel cell—doesn’t emit greenhouse gases blamed for global warming. While most hydrogen gas is made using natural gas, a process that produces harmful emissions, hydrogen can be made by passing renewable electricity through water, which would not contribute to climate change.

  • Intel Unleashes Flurry Of New Processors At CES 2021, Hopes To Change Narrative

    Chipmaking giant Intel is using CES 2021 to start the new year on a positive note after stumbling with production and technology challenges last year. Intel stock sank 16.8% in 2020.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Snaps Back; Nio Reverses Higher Amid Debt Offering, Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock looked to snap back from Monday's plunge. Nio slid on a downgrade.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Offer a Lifetime-Income Option

    Target-date funds will soon include annuities and maybe even private equity, as the $1.5 trillion industry tries to improve retirement security

  • EV-Tech Company Proterra to Go Public Through ArcLight SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Proterra Inc., which makes electric buses and batteries, agreed to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.The deal represents an enterprise value of $1.6 billion for Proterra and includes $415 million from investors Daimler Trucks, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and funds and accounts from BlackRock, among others, according to a statement. It’s expected to close in the first half of 2021 subject to approval by ArcLight Clean’s shareholders.ArcLight Clean’s shares surged by as much as 78%.The Proterra merger is the latest in a wave of deals between makers of electric vehicles, or EVs, and SPACs as auto companies seek to raise capital quickly and compete with industry giant Tesla Inc. Blank-check companies such as ArcLight Clean have emerged as a preferred way to do that, with SPACs raising a record $79.2 billion in 2020, to become one of the biggest segments of initial public offerings during the year.Lucid Motors Inc., which is in talks to go public through a merger with one of Michael Klein’s special purpose acquisition companies, would be one of the most established EV companies to take this route. Nikola Corp. and Fisker Inc. also went public via blank-check deals last year.“For us, this is really an inflection point of the industry,” Jack Allen, Proterra’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in an interview. “Doing a SPAC allows us to go faster and to be able to really accelerate the investments that are ahead of us in all three of our business segments that are driving revenue today.”Also See: Renault, Plug Power Form Venture for Hydrogen Delivery VansProterra delivers battery systems to commercial-vehicle manufacturers, manufactures transit-bus equipment and offers energy-management solutions. It has produced and delivered more than 300 megawatt-hours of battery systems, more than 550 heavy-duty electric transit buses and installed 54 megawatts of charging systems.The company said it generated $193 million of expected 2020 revenue. Upon completion of the deal, Proterra expects to have up to $825 million in cash to fund growth initiatives, including R&D and the expansion of its next-generation battery program, it said in a statement.Allen is expected to lead the company upon close of the transaction and Jake Erhard, ArcLight Clean’s president, will join the manufacturer’s board. Proterra’s existing shareholders have agreed to convert 100% of their ownership stakes into the new company and are expected to own more than 60% of the pro forma company at close.The deal is expected to deliver about $648 million in cash at closing, including about $278 million of cash held by ArcLight Clean from its IPO.Arclight Clean rose 2% in New York on Monday.Proterra was advised by BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley while the SPAC was advised by Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc.(Updates shares in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 12 Tax Deductions That Have Disappeared

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major changes to the tax code and were a mixed bag for some households. While the standard deduction nearly doubled and the child tax credit increased, many other deductions and credits were eliminated.

  • Ex-Nissan exec says automaker sought to hide Ghosn's pay

    A former Nissan chief operating officer outlined in a Japanese court Tuesday the pains company officials took to hide star executive Carlos Ghosn’s pay, and how they had worried about his quitting for a rival. “Carlos Ghosn is a world-class business leader and CEO,” said Toshiyuki Shiga, testifying at the trial of his former colleague Greg Kelly, charged with under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. “We heard not only as rumors but as fact that he was getting job offers,” Shiga added.

  • Nio stock pulls back after Citigroup downgrades on Tesla competition concerns

    Shares of Nio Inc. slipped 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, pulling back slightly after back-to-back record closes, after Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung backed away from his bullish stance on the China-based electric vehicle maker, citing concerns over competition from Tesla Inc. . Also pressuring the stock, Nio said late Monday it was offering $1.3 billion in convertible debt, which can be converted after Aug. 1, 2025 to shares or cash. Nio's stock closed at records the past two sessions, as investors cheered the unveiling over the weekend of the company's ET7 luxury sedan. "ET7 is good but not enough to make any critical changes from Tesla's challenge," Chung wrote in a note to clients. He estimates that ET7 will only register "limited incremental sales" of 3,000 to 4,000 units per month from the first quarter of 2022, and is likely to be challenged potentially by a Tesla Model-S "facelift" in the future. Tesla's stock rose 2.9% ahead of Tuesday's open, after the stock dropped 7.8% on Monday to snap a record 11-day win streak. Over the past three months, Nio's stock has rocketed 187.0% and Tesla shares have soared 83.4%, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.5%.

  • Cannabis companies continue their rally as Curaleaf chairman applauds 'quicker' reform

    Cannabis companies continue to rally in 2021. The next chapter could come down to which company capitalizes on reforms, says Curaleaf Chairman Boris Jordan.

  • Boston Scientific Slips After Estimate of Sales Drop

    Boston Scientific shares were lower after the medical-device major estimated that fourth- quarter sales fell 6.8% from a year earlier.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.