Sonos' Roam speaker is still 20 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

If you're still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift, you have a bunch of options that you can get for less right now. A rare sale on the Sonos Roam and Move speakers discounts them both by 20 percent, while a number of Apple devices are on sale, too. The Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone is still $100 off, plus Solo Stove's fire pits are up to 43 percent off. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam portable speaker

Sonos' portable Roam speaker remains 20 percent off and down to just over $143. We gave it a score of 87 for its great audio quality, compact and durable design and ability to play stereo audio when two are paired together.

Sonos Move

The outdoor-friendly Sonos Move is also 20 percent off and down to just under $320. It earned a score of 80 from us for its excellent sound quality, Bluetooth connectivity, weather-resistant design and great battery life.

Sonos refurbished sale

Sonos Arc

Sonos has discounted a bunch of refurbished speakers and soundbars. You can pick up the Arc soundbar for $718, or $180 less than the cost of a new model, and the Sonos Five speaker for $439, or $110 less than a new unit. Sonos' refurbished program tests all devices to make sure they're as good as new and these devices come with the same one-year warranty as new products do.

Apple Watch Series 7

Both the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 are $70 off right now and down to record lows: $329 and $359, respectively. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its larger display, faster charging capabilities and powerful watchOS 8 features.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE in 44mm is down to a record-low of $229 right now, or $80 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 88 for its powerful performance, comfortable design and handy watchOS features.

AirPods (3rd gen)

The latest AirPods are $30 off and down to $150, which is only $10 more than their all-time-low price. We gave the buds a score of 88 for their improved audio quality, more comfortable design and longer battery life.

Apple AirTags

A pack of four AirTags is down to $89 right now, or $10 off its regular price. If you have a few things you want to keep track of, this is a good opportunity to pick up a few AirTags that can help you do so. AirTags show you the location of your things in Apple's Find My app, and if you have an iPhone that supports Precision Finding, it can lead you directly to your stuff.

Nintendo Switch Online bundle

SanDisk 128GB microSD card Nintendo Switch

You can still get half off a bundle that includes a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online's Family plan and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card. Nintendo's subscription includes cloud backup for game data, online gaming and access to a bunch of NES and SNES titles, while the microSD card will let you easily add more space to your Switch.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats’ latest true wireless earbuds offer all of the best features from Apple’s new AirPods in a less polarizing design.

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for $180, or $20 off their usual price. We gave them a score of 87 for their good sound quality, strong ANC and handy features provided by Apple's H1 chipset.

Google Nest Doorbell

A bunch of Google Nest devices are on sale for as low as $80

The battery-powered Nest Doorbell is on sale for $130 at Amazon right now, or nearly 30 percent off its normal price. This IoT device is easy to install since you don't have to hardwire it, and it'll send you alerts when someone shows up at your doorstep. You can also pick up the Nest Cam Outdoor for $129 or the Nest Cam Indoor for $80.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro held in mid-air with its screen facing the camera.

Google's Pixel 6 Pro smartphone remains $100 off and down to $799. We gave the flagship a score of 91 for its excellent cameras, lightweight design and clever voice software.

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra 2022

The 2022 Roku Ultra is 20 percent off and down to a new low of $80. The updated set-top box just came out last month and it includes the new Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable battery and a remote-finder feature, plus support for 4K, HDR10+ streaming. It's also worth noting that the Roku Streambar remains on sale for $99.

Solo Stove

You can get up to 43 percent off fire pits at Solo Stove right now.You'll find the deepest discount on the big Yukon, which is $320 off and down to $400. We like these fire pits because they create much less smoke than their cheaper competitors and, out of the three models available, two of them are pretty portable, too.

Roomba 694

iRobot's Roomba 694 has dropped to $180, or $94 off its usual price. It earned a spot in our best affordable robot vacuums guide thanks to its good cleaning power and easy to use mobile app.

Roomba j7+

iRobot's Roomba j7+ is down to $599 at Amazon, or $200 off its normal price. We included the Roomba j7 in our best robot vaccums guide because it did a good job cleaning both carpeted and hard floors, plus it has good obstacle avoidance and an easy to use companion app. The j7+ adds a clean base into the mix, so the robot will automatically empty its bin into the clean base after every job.

Sony Days of Play sale

Sony's Days of Play sale on Amazon discounts a bunch of PlayStation accessories, including all six PS DualSense controllers. You can pick up any of them, including the vibrantly colored ones, for $59, which is up to 21 percent off their normal prices.

Anova Precision Cooker

Anova

Anova's Precision Cooker sous vide machine is down to $133 right now, or 39 percent off its normal price. We like its easy to use onboard controls, WiFi connectivity and 1,000 watts of power.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $278, which is 21 percent off its normal price. While Sony just came out with the XM5 headphones, these cans remain a good option for those that want excellent sound quality and ANC to match. Plus, you'll save more than $100 compared to the XM5 if you pick up the XM4 while they're on sale.

Fitbit Father's Day sale

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

Fitbit has discounted most of its wearables ahead of Father's Day, and if you spend $125 or more, you'll get $20 off your next purchase before the end of June. The Charge 5 tracker is down to $130, while the Versa 3 is on sale for $170 and the Sense smartwatch has fallen to $200.

