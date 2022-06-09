The Sonos Roam is our favorite portable speaker and it’s 20% off at Amazon for Father’s Day

The Sonos Roam has the portability, design and sound to top your Father's Day shopping list.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Father's Day is next weekend on Sunday, June 19 and if you're still looking for an amazing gift, it doesn't have to be something plugged in. Let your dad blast his favorite songs at his next backyard barbecue, on his next hike or anywhere he wants this summer. Dad can turn any event into a party with the Sonos Roam portable speaker that's now available at the lowest price we've seen this year.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Amazon has the Reviewed-approved Bluetooth device in black and white for $143.20— that's a 20% discount off its list price of $179. You can even get a two-pack of speakers for 20% off the list price of $358 down to $286.40 to make your own sleek at-home stereo system.

►Father's Day shopping: The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now

►QVC sale: Score huge savings on Apple, iRobot, Vitamix and Bissell—shop our favorite deals now

►Ending soon: Get up to 40% off Solo Stove fire pits at this flash sale—shop shields, pizza ovens and more

We ranked the Roam as the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested not only for its excellent sound output but also for how versatile its compact design is. It can be a solid home speaker with its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, on top of being able to connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart home interface. You can also easily adjust the EQ and volume to fit the size of the room you have it in.

It's more than capable of handling outdoor conditions thanks to its IP67 dust and water-resistant build. Our testers noted the "soft-yet-grippy exterior" of the Roam felt good to hold while its armored front grill protects the speaker material inside. Its unique shape can fit into the side pocket of a backpack and has a solid connectivity range if your phone or music player is a bit further away from the speaker.

Story continues

If you need something even smarter with extra features, there are more great Sonos speakers on sale right now. For instance, the Sonos Move is typically listed for $399 but Amazon has it for 20% off at $319.20. Sonos says this smart home speaker is built for indoor and outdoor use and offers rich bass, a wide soundstage and good tuning abilities to create the perfect sound. Even better, Amazon Alexa is built-in so you can use voice control to play music, stream news, set alarms and more.

From portable to super smart speakers, Sonos could have the perfect Father's Day gift for any type of audiophile. Shop Amazon today before the volume goes down on these deals.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sonos Roam deal: Get the portable speaker at Amazon for 20% off