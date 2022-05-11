U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.59
    +5.83 (+5.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2248
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9400
    -0.4900 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,353.79
    -2,444.68 (-7.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.45
    -63.24 (-8.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

The portable Sonos Roam speaker is now available in three new colors

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Editor, News
·1 min read

Once in a blue moon, Sonos releases its speakers in some fun colors or finishes, but most of the time, people just have to pick between black and white. But starting today, you can get the portable Sonos Roam in three new shades; Wave, Sunset and Olive. As you might guess, Wave is a chill shade of light blue, Sunset straddles the line between orange and pink and olive is a cactus sort of green.

Aside from these colors, there's nothing else new with the $179 speaker — it has a built-in battery for about 10 hours of play time, Bluetooth for when you're away from WiFi, a microphone for voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant and auto Trueplay technology to tune the speaker for optimal sound wherever you place it. I really liked the speaker when I reviewed it last year, and even though it costs $10 more than it did when it launched, I still think it's a great portable speaker that is a smart addition if you're already using other Sonos products.

There will be one new features for the Roam on June 1st, though. The speaker is one of many in the Sonos portfolio that'll work with the just-announced Sonos Voice Command platform. It's the company's own voice assistant that's specifically focused on controlling your speakers with speed and privacy top of mind. You can read more about that here, and you can order the Roam in these new colors today at the Sonos website.

Recommended Stories

  • Hot sleeper? This breathable sheet set, loved by 90,000+ shoppers, is down to $24

    The cooling, moisture-wicking queen- and king-size sheets are 'ridiculously soft' — and 40% off at Amazon.

  • The new Sonos voice assistant seems faster than the competition

    Sonos devices have supported Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant for almost five years now. The Sonos One from 2017 was the first speaker the company made with built-in microphones, and almost every speaker it’s made since has worked with Alexa, not to mention Google Assistant. Despite supporting those popular services, though, Sonos has decided to build its own voice assistant. Dubbed Sonos Voice Control, the feature is specifically designed to work with music only.

  • Sonos Ray is the company's most affordable soundbar yet at $279

    The Ray is Sonos’ most compact and inexpensive soundbar, which arrives June 7th. At $279, it’s not competing on price with bargain options like Roku’s $130 Streambar. But in an advance demo earlier this week, it was clear that the Ray is a powerful soundbar that will provide a massive upgrade over just about any TV’s built-in speakers.

  • Pixel 6a vs. the competition: The mid-range gets better with Tensor power

    Google's Pixel 6a compared with the iPhone SE 2022 and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

  • Google confirms the Pixel Watch is real and it's coming this fall

    The worst kept secret in tech is a secret no more. The Pixel Watch is real and will launch this fall.

  • Bird will use Google's AR tech to promote good scooter etiquette

    The next time you use a Bird scooter in a city where the company supports VPS, its app will prompt you to use your phone’s camera to scan the surrounding area.

  • How to pre-order the Google Pixel 6a smartphone

    Here's how to pre-order the Google Pixel 6a smartphone, plus all of the other gadgets announced at Google I/O 2022.

  • Google expands emergency SOS and earthquake warning features

    Google is expanding two of its personal safety features: the “SOS” alerts and its earthquake warning system.

  • Russian-backed separatist regions of east Ukraine block Facebook, Instagram

    Moscow recognised the two separatist regions as independent on Feb. 21, and three days later launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed partly at protecting Russian-speakers there. "Access to the information resources of the American company Meta, which allows calls for violence against Russian-speaking users on its social networks, has already been blocked," the DNR's communications ministry said in a statement.

  • Google is getting serious about building apps for Android tablets again

    For a few months now, Google has been talking about Android 12L, an upcoming version of Android that's focused on making the OS work better on larger-screen devices like tablets and foldable phones. Thus far, most of those changes have focused on interface tweaks, but today at Google I/O the company had some news about making apps perform better on larger screens, too.

  • Burial sites found at 53 Native American boarding schools: Interior Dept

    (Reuters) -An Interior Department investigation into the dark history of Native American boarding schools in the United States has found "marked or unmarked burial sites" at some 53 schools, Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday. Haaland, the first Native American cabinet member, announced the investigation last year. "The federal policies that attempted to wipe out Native identity, language and culture continue to manifest in the pain tribal communities face today," Haaland said.

  • US agency to release report on Indigenous boarding schools

    The U.S. Interior Department says it will release a report Wednesday that will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy of boarding schools, which the government established and supported for decades. Indigenous children routinely were taken from their communities and forced into schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

  • Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — save up to 40%

    Feast your eyes on this top-rated air fryer for $40 off and popular yoga shorts for just $20.

  • California Democratic supremacy tested by crime, inflation

    Democrats in many parts of the country are facing a potentially grim political year, but in California no one is talking about the liberal stronghold changing direction. California's largely irrelevant Republican Party could field only little-known candidates for governor and U.S. Senate, and the GOP appears to have only isolated chances for upsets even under what should be favorable conditions for the party. President Joe Biden's popularity has sagged — even among some of his fellow Democrats — and the party in the White House typically loses congressional seats in midterm elections.

  • Number of homeless people in Asheville up 21% since 2021, unsheltered number doubles

    Asheville's Point in Time Count for 2022 is complete. It found 637 people experiencing homelessness in the city, a 21% increase from the 2021 count.

  • Sonos stock blasts higher as demand for its speakers pays off

    Sonos Inc. said it continues to see strong demand for its audio products, though the speaker maker acknowledged Wednesday that its revenue upside could be limited by the ongoing supply crunch.

  • TSA is expanding use of screeners to help at busy airports

    The chief of the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that his agency has quadrupled the number of employees who could bolster screening operations at airports that become too crowded this summer. TSA Administrator David Pekoske said nearly 1,000 employees have volunteered to be sent to other airports if needed. “We expect this to be a busy summer, and we are as ready as we possibly can be,” Pekoske said at a news conference near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 returns to a record low of $570 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks over $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1, bringing it down to $570.

  • Lenovo Legion 7 hands-on: New i9 chips, with bigger batteries to match

    Available this spring, Lenovo is announcing its updated Legion 7 gaming notebook which supports up to an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, or up to an RTX 3070 on the more portable Legion 7 Slim.

  • Dua Lipa’s White Butterfly Bikini Is Angelic—And Her Abs Look Straight Fire

    Dua Lipa is not only the queen of pop — she's also the ruler of bikini pics and poolside 'fits. Here's where to shop Dua's white bikini with a butterfly charm.