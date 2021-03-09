U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,875.44
    +54.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,832.74
    +30.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,073.82
    +464.66 (+3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.06
    +42.07 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.81
    -1.24 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    +35.20 (+2.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.73 (+2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4690
    -0.4320 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,325.65
    +2,567.18 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.55
    +8.28 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

The Roam is Sonos' cheapest and most portable speaker yet

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·7 min read

Today, Sonos revealed its least expensive, most portable speaker yet, the Roam. It’s a follow-up of sorts to the Move, the company’s first portable speaker which debuted in 2019. That speaker may have Bluetooth and a battery, but its relatively large size and heavy weight meant it wasn’t exactly a grab-and-go device. The Roam, on the other hand, is made with portability first in mind, putting it in competition with speakers like the UE Boom 3 and the JBL Flip 5.

My first impression of the Roam is that it’s a portable speaker first that can also be used at home. The Move, on the other hand, is a larger speaker built for the home that you can also take with you. It’s a subtle but important difference in how the Roam was conceived. The $169 Roam is a full-fledged Sonos device, which means when you’re home and connected to WiFi, it works just like any other Sonos speaker. You can group it with other Sonos devices; stream audio from dozens of services; take two Roams and pair them in stereo; use Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control; and stream from Apple devices using AirPlay 2.

Sonos Roam
Sonos Roam

But like the Move, the Roam also has Bluetooth on board, which means you can pair a device and stream music to it when you’re away from a WiFi network. Its built-in battery is rated for 10 hours of playback, and it automatically goes into a low-power sleep mode when it’s not in use. It should last about 10 days in sleep mode.

Obviously, being able to link the Roam into a system of Sonos products is a plus for people already in the Sonos ecosystem, but it also has a lot of clever features that further separate it from other portables. For example, the Roam can automatically switch between Bluetooth and WiFi. Once you’ve paired it with your phone, it’ll remember that pairing and be set to go when you take it out of the home. Likewise, when you return it’ll rejoin your WiFi network without prompting. This is an improvement over the Move, which required manual switching between Bluetooth and WiFi.

Sonos Roam
Sonos Roam

This speaks to the philosophy Sonos has for the Roam, which is making it simple to use both at and away from home. The Bluetooth-only speaker market is already pretty crowded,” Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, the company’s senior VP of hardware development,” said in an interview ahead of the company’s launch event. “For us, going into this specific market, we had to do more than just put Bluetooth and great sound into these products. We thought really hard about how to bring the Sonos experience from in the home to outside the home.”

That’s the inspiration behind things like the new “Sound Swap” feature. If you’re playing music on the Roam and want to bounce it to another Sonos speaker, pressing and holding the play button will search for the nearest speaker and send the music to it. The idea is to keep the music flowing from away from home into the home.

Sound Swap makes use of some intriguing technology. “Pressing and holding play/pause signals the other players to emit an ultra high frequency sound that only Roam can hear," Hadley Simmons, a product marketing manager at Sonos, explained to Engadget. “Roam can pick up those chirps with its microphones and detect the nearest speaker. It’s basically an easier way to move music throughout your home without having to go back to the Sonos app and sort through your different rooms.” In the same vein, if the Roam is playing music via Bluetooth, you can hold the play button and it’ll automatically stream that music to other Sonos speakers — effectively turning the Roam into a Bluetooth line-in to the rest of your system.

Sonos Roam
Sonos Roam

The technology for Sound Swap came out of the Sonos advanced technology group, a team that came together in the last few years. “In the past, we’d try and innovate in the product development process, but that’s the worst place to try and do it when you have a specific schedule and deadlines in front of you,” Bouvat-Merlin said. “So I created a special, standalone group that works on things for two, three, four years down the road.”

All these features are meaningless if people don’t want to take the Roam with them, which means its physical design is probably more important here than with standard home speakers. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the Roam looks compact and easy to move. It weighs less than a pound, and Sonos described it as about the same size as a water bottle. The idea is for it to be small and light enough that you don’t need to think about taking it with you; it just becomes a habit. I haven’t used it yet, but I could definitely imagine it being the kind of thing I’d toss in a bag when I leave the house, whether for a quick trip or a cross-country flight (when that’s doable, anyway).

As usual, there are some smart Sonos flourishes here. The speaker can be used in vertical or horizontal orientation. It detects which way it’s positioned and adjusts the sound accordingly. It’s compatible with all Qi wireless chargers, or you can simply use the included USB-C cable. Sonos is making its own magnetic wireless charger, but unfortunately it’s a $50 extra rather than something included in the box.

Sonos Roam
Sonos Roam

The Roam is also rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. In fact, it can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes and still work. The Move has superior resistance to temperature fluctuations, but it can’t be dunked in water. Given other companies have speakers that can even float in a pool, the fact that the Roam can survive a trip underwater is crucial.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Roam needs to sound good — no small feat, given its diminutive size. I haven’t listened to it, but. Simmons said users should expect sound quality comparable to the larger Sonos One speaker, albeit without the same max volume. But the bass presence is said to be much larger than you’d expect out of a speaker that small. Of course, we’ll need to wait to hear it for ourselves, but given what companies like Amazon, Google and Apple have done with their own relatively small speakers, I’m hopefully Sonos has worked its magic on the tiny Roam.

As usual for Sonos, the Roam features a number of custom internal components, like the so-called “racetrack” mid-woofer. Since a traditional circular design wouldn’t work in the slim, tall Roam, Sonos went with this oval shape to maximize its size. It also has a dedicated tweeter and two class-H amplifiers. Fitting both a tweeter and mid-woofer into the Roam rather than using one all-purpose driver should make a significant difference in audio quality.

Sonos Roam
Sonos Roam

Sonos also included the “Auto Trueplay” speaker-tuning technology it first built into the Move. This means the speaker will use its built-in microphone array to listen to its output and optimize the sound for wherever it’s placed. Trueplay has been available for Sonos speakers since 2015, but they require an iOS device to use to manually tune the device. Not so for the Move and the Roam, and the Roam takes things a step further this time. It’ll be able to tune itself even when you’re not on WiFi, using profiles built directly into the speaker hardware itself.

The Roam is entering a crowded market, but it’s priced competitively, even if it’s still more expensive than many Bluetooth-only devices. It does offer a load of features if you’re already a Sonos user — but its low price also makes it a gateway drug to the Sonos ecosystem if you’ve never tried their products. We’ll need to take a listen before we can judge if Sonos hit the mark, but from what we know so far it’s looking like a compelling option in the ultraportable speaker category. Pre-orders for the Roam are open now on the Sonos website, and the speaker will be available on April 20th.

Recommended Stories

  • How to pre-order the Sonos Roam speaker

    Today, Sonos debuted the new $169 Roam portable speaker -- here's how to pre-order it.

  • T-Mobile will start automatically enrolling customers in an ad targeting program

    In a recent privacy policy update, the carrier said it would start sharing that information with marketing agencies starting April 26th unless customers opt out.

  • Bethesda is now officially part of Xbox

    Some new games 'will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,' according to Phil Spencer.

  • Kia shows off the EV6, the first vehicle based on its new electric platform

    Kia has given us a shadowy look at its soon-to-be-launched electric vehicle, the EV6, which is the automaker's first model based on the E-GMP platform.

  • 'Valheim' surpasses 5.7 million copies sold in five weeks on Steam Early Access

    Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist says the studio is hiring more hands.

  • Sonos Roam: Smart speaker company launches its cheapest and most portable device

    It can play music over WiFi – either through the Sonos app, or through features like AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect – as well as over Bluetooth. As well as being smaller, the Roam is also more waterproof and durable.

  • These Shortcuts can help you clean out your iPhone or iPad

    “Spring cleaning” usually conjures up images of tedious housework, but it’s worth thinking about tidying up your smartphone and tablet too — and I don’t mean physically, though that might also be a good idea. If you’re anything like us, your devices are full of old photos, files and apps taking up valuable storage space. Now is as good a time as any to start cleaning things out. And if you’re an iPhone or an iPad user, Apple’s Shortcuts feature just might be able to help.

  • Apple Discontinues The iMac Pro

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has discontinued the iMac Pro and removed all build-to-order configurations for the product. What Happened: The only iMac Pro model now available for purchase is the $4,999 base configuration that will be available till supplies last, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Some other versions could still be available at third-party retailers. TechCrunch separately said Apple confirmed to the publication that it will stop selling the iMac Pro once the current stock is depleted. Apple introduced the iMac Pro in 2017 as an all-in-one PC with an Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Xeon W processor to high-end customers, dubbing it "the most powerful Mac ever." See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Since then, Apple has also revamped the 27-inch iMac, which is currently the most popular model among professional users, while the Mac Pro is being offered by the company at the high end of its offerings. Apple launched the Mac Pro in 2019. Why It Matters: The launch of the revamped 27-inch iMac and the Mac Pro has made the iMac Pro mostly redundant as the new products cater to the requirements of those same high-end users. Apple is also reportedly looking to introduce an all-new range of iMacs that will be powered by next-generation Apple silicon chips, as the tech giant continues to focus on self-reliance for device components and shifts away from using chips made by Intel. Apple has already launched the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with its proprietary M1 chips. Price Movement: Apple closed almost 1.1% higher on Friday at $121.42. Read Next: How Qualcomm’s New Audio Chips Could Give Apple A Run For Its Money Photo by Adrinit on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFortnite Row Aftermath: Arizona House Passes Bill That Will Require Apple, Google To Let App Developers Chose Outside Payments SystemsApple Will Lose Top US Podcast Listenership Spot To Spotify This Year: eMarketer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nintendo knocks 35 percent off Switch games for 'Mar10 Day'

    Mar10 Day deals for Nintendo Switch include 35 percent off select Mario games.

  • IBD 50 Stock To Watch: D.R. Horton Is Suited Up For A Market Rally

    D.R.Horton stumbled in a January/February breakout attempt, but is now ready to rally with housing data and Lennar earnings due out next week.

  • French schoolgirl admits lying about murdered teacher Samuel Paty

    Teenager reportedly suspended for absences blamed teacher in Muslim row

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping, Stitch Fix Is Slumping, and Tech Stocks Are Leading the Market Higher

    The S&P 500 was rising Tuesday as investors were buying the dip on tech stocks as bond yields declined.

  • Sonos Targets Annual Revenue Growth to $2.25 Billion by 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. set a long-range goal of $2.25 billion in annual revenue by fiscal year 2024 and introduced a new $169 portable speaker as the latest entrant in its catalog of high-end sound systems.The company, which generated $1.33 billion in annual revenue last year, previously forecast sales of as much as $1.575 billion in the current 2021 fiscal year. Sonos also Tuesday projected 2024 gross margins of 45% to 47%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% and 18%.Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence said the maker of high-end speakers is eyeing headphones and audio products for cars as two potential major new markets, without specifying when the company would offer products for those areas. Sonos has long been working on wireless headphones, Bloomberg News has reported.The new Roam speaker introduced Tuesday can stream music in homes over Wi-Fi or via Bluetooth from a phone outside of the home. It is slightly taller than an iPhone, weighs just under 1 pound, has 10 hours of battery life, and can be re-charged using a standard wireless charging mat, representatives of the Santa Barbara, California-based company said in a demonstration.Despite its being wireless and portable, the speaker has similar software to other Sonos products and can be paired to create a stereo environment. It can also stream music from several services, including Spotify and Apple Music, like any other Sonos speaker. The Roam is the company’s second offering outside of the home, joining the larger and much pricier Move speaker launched last year.Sonos also announced a variety of user metrics, including that company products were in 11 million homes at the end of fiscal 2020 and listening on its devices jumped 33% last year. The company also said it is targeting reaching 500,000 paid subscribers for its in-house radio streaming service and aims for 100 million product users, but didn’t set dates for either of those goals.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jumps 300 Points, While Tech Stocks Soar As Yields Fall; Tesla Surges 14%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 200 points Tuesday, while tech stocks soared, as yields fell. Apple and Tesla stock snapped back.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 3839.75, Strengthens Under 3868.00

    The early price action suggests the direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 3840.00.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The third stimulus checks are very close. How much can you get, and how soon?

    The new payments are just a vote and a presidential signature away from becoming reality.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.