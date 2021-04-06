U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.57
    +3.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,494.98
    -32.21 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,729.14
    +23.54 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.04
    +8.15 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.36
    +1.71 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    +14.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.44 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0360 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    -0.3060 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,342.46
    -438.32 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.46
    -7.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,833.22
    +95.92 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Sonos Roam review: The right speaker at the right price

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·10 min read
Sonos Roam portable speaker

Until 2019, Sonos only made speakers that lived on shelves or tabletops, tethered to an outlet. That changed 18 months ago with the Move, a loud, rugged and theoretically portable speaker you could tote around the house or bring out to the backyard. It sounds great, can survive a rainstorm or sub-zero temperatures, and lasts 11 hours before needing to be charged. But a few things keep it from being a straightforward recommendation: it costs $400 and is too big to just throw in a bag and take with you anywhere.

Enter the Sonos Roam, a slim, light, $170 speaker that competes directly with Bluetooth-enabled devices like the Ultimate Ears Boom and Megaboom options. Despite its small size and lower price tag, though, the Roam has a lot more features on board than the average Bluetooth speaker. And that might make it enticing — especially if you already own other Sonos devices.

  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
  • <p>Sonos Roam portable speaker</p>
1 / 12

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam portable speaker

Hardware

Sonos Roam portable speaker
Sonos Roam portable speaker

I expected the Roam to be small, but I was still struck by just how tiny it feels. The triangular speaker is just over six and a half inches tall and weighs less than a pound. If Sonos wanted to make something that people could take anywhere without thinking about it, they succeeded. I’ve brought it all over the house as well as out (on the few occasions I’ve been able to leave the house lately, anyway).

Like most Sonos speakers, the Roam is primarily made of a hard plastic, with an intricately-drilled front grille and rubberized caps on the top and bottom. The top has buttons for volume up and down, play / pause and muting the microphone. Unlike other recent Sonos speakers, these are physical buttons rather than touch surfaces, something the company says it did to avoid accidental presses. They’re clicky and responsive, and I agree that having physical buttons make sense for something you’ll move around a lot or throw in a bag.

Sonos Roam portable speaker
Sonos Roam portable speaker

There aren’t a lot of other notable physical characteristics aside from four “nubs” that let you know how to lay the speaker down if you want to position it horizontally. I found myself mostly defaulting to the speaker’s vertical position because it’s easier to access the buttons that way. But if you prefer horizontal, the speaker is smart enough to adjust its audio output accordingly. The speaker also has three LED lights: The top shows whether the microphone is active or not, while the one near the Sonos logo is white when connected to WiFi and blue when you’re using Bluetooth. There’s also one near the bottom that glows orange when you plug the Roam in to charge, or when the battery is below 10 percent.

While the Roam has a USB-C port, it also supports wireless charging. You can stand it up on any Qi-compatible wireless charger or shell out $50 for Sonos’ own magnetic charging dock. I didn’t get to try it, but I definitely like the idea of being able to just pick it up and go without messing with cords. I do wish that it was included in the box, like the Move’s wireless charging dock, but it’s not a huge surprise given the Roam’s lower price point.

The Roam is meant to be used on the go; as such, the speaker is able to withstand some abuse. It’s rated IP67, which means it can be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It’s also drop- and dust-resistant. When Sonos released the Move, they made a big deal showing off the abuse it could withstand. We weren’t able to get an in-person demo this time, but I did stick the speaker in a bucket of water, and kept right on playing. I also tossed it across the room a few times — not with full abandon, but with enough force that I didn’t feel terribly comfortable. The Roam kept right on playing, making me confident it should handle drops and falls from moderate heights without issue.

Setup

Sonos Roam portable speaker
Sonos Roam portable speaker

If you’ve ever used a Sonos speaker before, the set-up process won’t throw you — just plug it in, open the mobile app and take it from there. It only took a few minutes to get the Roam hooked up to my WiFi network and ready to stream. After the speaker is connected, you can adjust EQ settings and Auto Trueplay, which lets the Roam use its built-in microphones to adjust sound output every time you move it. You can also add either Google Assistant or Alexa to the speaker, depending on your preference.

Once the Roam is set up on WiFi, it works just like any other Sonos speaker. This means you can group multiple speakers together, stream audio from dozens of services, use AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect, and use a voice assistant to control playback. If you have two Roams, you can pair them together in stereo, as well.

When you want to take the Roam on the go, holding down the button on the back turns on Bluetooth mode. From then on, when you take the Roam away from its WiFi network, it’ll automatically switch to Bluetooth and connect to your phone, making it a little easier to get straight to your music.

Sound

Sonos Roam portable speaker
Sonos Roam portable speaker

The pitch for the Roam is clear: it’s a full-fledged Sonos device at home and a portable Bluetooth speaker you can toss in your bag at a fairly affordable price. Of course, none of this matters if the Roam doesn’t sound great. Fortunately, it sounds much better than its tiny size should allow. The Roam includes both a tweeter and a mid-woofer, rather than just a single driver, and that helps it produce clear highs and mids as well as more of a bass thump than seems plausible from a relatively tiny speaker. It also doesn’t distort or get overly boomy at max volume, a surprise for such a small speaker. Audio quality stays consistent throughout the volume range.

It’s also louder than I expected, but there are definitely other options that provide more volume. When I paired two Roam speakers in stereo, they provided a nice wide soundstage and extremely clear playback. I was pleasantly surprised at just how good they sounded when paired. But, the Roam’s sound is not nearly as immersive as other Sonos speakers and its small size makes the audio feel like it’s coming from a very specific point when using one on its own.

It’s also not nearly as loud as the other speakers in the Sonos lineup, but it’s more than enough for a medium-sized room. If you want to power a larger outdoor gathering, though, the much louder Move is a better choice.

The Auto Trueplay feature is pretty subtle, but useful. I noticed it most when I used the speaker while showering. Obviously the acoustics in a Bathroom are a lot different than in my office, and after a few minutes I could tell the speaker was compensating. When I took the speaker out of the bathroom into my bedroom, the auto tuning again quickly tweaked the sound accordingly. Another cool thing about Auto Trueplay on the Roam is that it works on Bluetooth mode; the Move required a WiFi connection for Trueplay.

Another nice feature that is unique to the Roam is something Sonos calls "Sound Swap." If you're listening to something on the Roam but want to move it to a bigger, louder speaker, you can press and hold the play button. The Roam can figure out which Sonos speaker in your network is closest and send the music there. Sonos said this was an example of how it wanted users to be able to just keep music playing from the portable setting to home, and while I didn't have a ton of opportunity to use it, it worked like a charm in my testing. When you're on Bluetooth, you can also share audio from the Roam to other Sonos speakers in your home, making the Roam work effectively like a wireless Bluetooth "line in" for the rest of your system.

Sonos promises ten hours of battery life from the Roam, though that’ll vary depending on things like volume and whether you’re using a voice assistant. But that 10-hour estimate was right on for me — it lasted almost exactly that long in multiple tests. When the speaker isn’t in use, it automatically goes into a low-power mode that significantly extends the speaker’s battery life. I’ve had one on standby for several days and it still has 82 percent battery left. That said, it’s worth noting that Google Assistant really saps the speaker’s battery life, even on standby. There was at least one time where I left the Roam unplugged overnight with the Assistant active and the battery drained to zero overnight. Sonos says that a software update will fix this, but for now I turned off the Assistant in favor of better battery life.

Ten hours should be plenty of time for most people, but it’s much less than speakers like the Ultimate Ears Megaboom, which is rated for 20 hours of playback. The Megaboom cost $30 more than the Roam, but it has similar audio quality and is a lot louder. The Megaboom is missing a lot of features compared to the Roam, but if portability and loudness are your priorities, UE’s speaker hits those marks.

The competition

Sonos Roam portable speaker
Sonos Roam portable speaker

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but if you want something offering similar quality to the Roam, the aforementioned Ultimate Ears lineup is probably the place to look. UE’s Boom 3 ($150) and Megaboom 3 ($200) are Bluetooth-only speakers. So while they don’t have the same feature set, the smaller Boom 3 has sound that’s pretty comparable to the Roam. The Megaboom 3 is significantly louder than the Roam, which makes sense given it’s a lot larger. But volume isn’t the only thing in its favor, as it’s just about as clear as the Roam with a commanding bass presence that isn’t overwhelming or too boomy. I’ve checked them both out recently, and for most people, it’s worth spending an extra $50 for the Megaboom 3 over the smaller model. It has up to 20 hours of battery life and is significantly louder Boom 3.

Like the Roam, both UE speakers are rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, and they can float in water. Finally, it is possible to group multiple UE speakers together for more volume and immersive sound. It’s not the same as Sonos’ WiFi multi-room features, but it’s better than nothing. If you don’t already have Sonos gear and just want a single do-anything speaker, the Megaboom 3 is a very good option.

Wrap-up

Sonos Roam portable speaker
Sonos Roam portable speaker

If you already have Sonos products and want a portable speaker, the $170 Roam is easy to recommend. It has all of the best Sonos features and is tiny enough that I want to take it with me wherever I am. If you are just looking for a pure Bluetooth speaker and don’t care about the Roam’s special features like Auto Trueplay or multi-room audio, something like the Megaboom might make more sense. But the Roam offers a unique combo. Its tiny size, versatility and strong audio quality make it almost a no-brainer for Sonos users. And for those who haven’t used the company’s speakers before, it’s a great and affordable entry point.

Recommended Stories

  • Fender's Mustang Micro packs impressive amp modelling in a tiny package

    Fender brings its amp modeling chops to a headphone guitar amp.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

    This week Netflix premieres a new superhero flick with Melissa McCarthy and a Dolly Parton tribute.

  • Sony's LED Bravia TVs with 'cognitive intelligence' start at $1,299

    Sony has unveiled its first LED models with the Cognitive Processor XR that are more reasonably priced than the OLED models.

  • Apple's 128GB 10.2-inch iPad is back to an all-time low at Best Buy

    The 128GB 10-inch iPad is back to $380 on Best Buy, $50 less than its original price of $430.

  • The next Apple TV may support 4K 120Hz gaming

    The next Apple TV model might support 120Hz refresh rates, presumably at 4K.

  • Google's Pixel 5 April update appears to boost GPU performance

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • Facebook's line of PC-only VR headsets ends as Rift S stock dries up

    The Oculus Rift S stock is drying up and Facebook says it won't be replenished as it focuses on standalone VR headsets.

  • Supreme Court vacates ruling that prevented Trump from blocking Twitter critics

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

  • Genesis broke a world record for the most drones in the sky

    Hyundai's Genesis brand just broke a world record for the most drones airborne at the same time, putting 3,281 UAVs in the air for a publicity stunt.

  • 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 sneaks premium features into a $50 gamepad

    At first glance, 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but with two new button bumpers underneath the controller, it's even more appealing for a $50 controller.

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • TP-Link's latest WiFi 6 router packs 4.8Gbps speeds at a reasonable price

    TP-Link has introduced the Archer AX5400, a WiFi 6 router that promises 4.8Gbps connections at a semi-affordable price.

  • Discord banned 2,212 servers for extremist content in the second half of 2020

    Discord also deleted 30,000 accounts for promoting violent or extremist content.

  • Someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch

    This Switch comes in at 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide, making it impossible to touch two buttons on opposite sides of one another without stretching out as far as you can.

  • Gold Gains as Investors Weigh Yields and Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as investors weighed swings in bond yields and data signaling a recovery from the pandemic.Bullion has clawed back last week’s drop to near the lowest since June, as Treasury yields edged down from a recent high, increasing the metal’s allure. Still, U.S. data continued to highlight an economic recovery as more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold.Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,736.61 an ounce by 1:17 p.m. in London, after touching the highest since March 25. Silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady, paring an earlier gain.“Gold has shrugged off the extremely robust U.S. economic data published over the long Easter weekend amazingly well,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a report. “The low of $1,680 it recorded last week and in early March makes for a solid support threshold. However, gold will likely find it hard to break through the $1,760 mark.”Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Still, exchange-traded fund investors have continued to sell bullion, with holdings near the lowest since May.Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartphone, appliance sales

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 45% jump in profit for January-March on robust sales of smartphones, TVs and home appliances, though chip division earnings are seen tumbling after a storm suspended production at its U.S. plant. Operating profit for the South Korean tech giant in the quarter is expected to have climbed to 9.3 trillion won ($8.2 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 16 analysts. That would mark Samsung's highest operating income level for the first quarter since 2018.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buyout Barons Push M&A Loans to $70 Billion as Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street buyout barons are rushing to the leveraged loan market to finance takeovers and dividends as they dial up risk-taking amid a brightening economic outlook.Loan launches that back mergers and leveraged buyouts spiked to $70 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the most since 2018 and a 60% jump from a year ago. Those that have a dividend component surged to $13.4 billion, the most since 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The leveraged loan market has long been the favored financing source for private equity firms looking to juice returns on corporate takeovers and to reward themselves with payouts before selling their acquisitions. As buyout firms seek to take advantage of the positive macro backdrop and increased demand for floating-rate debt to raise funding, there’s little sign of a let-up ahead.Already this month RSA Security started the selling $2 billion of term loans for its purchase by Clearlake Capital Group and Symphony Technology Group. The loan for Apollo Global Management Inc.’s buyout of retailer Michaels Cos. is due to wrap up this week. And CoreLogic Inc.’s $4 billion deal to fund its its takeover by Stone Point Capital and Insight Capital is currently in market.Dividend-backing deals are also hitting the market from companies including obstetrics and gynecology services company OB Hospitalist Group Inc. and SubCom, a fiber optic network provider. They join Organon & Co., which is offering $3 billion of loans and about $4.5 billion of bonds to pay a spinoff related dividend to Merck & Co.Firms looking to raise financing for takeovers are finding willing buyers for floating-rate loans as Treasury yields continue to climb and inflation expectations pick up. Leveraged loan funds saw inflows of $12.7 billion in the first quarter as the 10-year Treasury rate jumped 83 basis points.U.S.Dealers are calling for as much as $25 billion of high-grade supply this week, with sales expected to pick up Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasts for the month stand at $90 billion to $100 billion.Marvell Technology is in the market with a three-part investment-grade offering to help fund its acquisition of Inphi Corp.U.S. investment-grade borrowers raised $278.7 billion of syndicated loans in the first quarter of 2021, surpassing pre-Covid-19 levels as the economy continues to recover from the pandemicThe relentless rally in the U.S. high-yield market has pushed spreads to an almost 14-year low while risk premiums for CCCs, the riskiest junk bonds, dropped to 526 basis points -- a level last seen nearly three years agoFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropePrimary market participants expect the Easter holiday to limit issuance activity this week, according to a Bloomberg News survey conducted on March 26.High-yield bonds with more than 6.95 billion euros ($8.2 billion) outstanding are trading above upcoming call prices, making it attractive for issuers to redeem the securities in the next three monthsAsiaWarren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.China’s central bank asked lenders to rein in credit supply on concern the surge in loans is fueling asset bubbles, the Financial Times reportedNew rupee bond offerings from Indian firms have almost dried up ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. All economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates unchangedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.