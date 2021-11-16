Sonos is rolling out DTS surround sound support

Sonos is rolling out an update for its S2 app today that will, among other things, add a welcome feature for home theater enthusiasts. Some of the company's devices will be able to decode the DTS Digital Surround format for surround sound, which should help folks get more out of movies, games and other content that supports the standard.

Sonos Arc , both generations of the Beam soundbar , Playbar , Playbase and Amp will all get DTS support. When your speakers are playing DTS Digital Surround audio, you'll see a badge on the Sonos app's Now Playing screen. both support Dolby Atmos as well.

DTS isn't as immersive as DTS:X or Dolby Atmos — the latter of which works on Sonos Arc and Beam (Gen 2). DTS supports 5.1-channel audio, but not a 7.1-channel setup or overhead speakers. Were Sonos to eventually roll out DTS:X support on Arc (it seems unlikely to arrive on the current Beam models), that would be a boon for Blu-ray fans. Still, broader support for surround sound standards isn't anything to sniff at.

In addition, the S2 update adds a battery saver setting for the Roam and Move devices. When you turn on the setting, the speakers will switch off entirely after being inactive for 30 minutes. You'll need to use physical power buttons to turn them back on. Sonos claims that, when the speakers are completely off, Move can retain battery life for up to 30 days and Roam can do so for as long as 70 days.

Elsewhere, the Now Playing screen on the iOS app will have EQ settings. You can tap the volume slider and access the settings on the right of the screen. Android users will gain access to the feature in the next few months.