Sonos' latest sale takes 20 percent off home theater bundles

Sonos has launched a new sale that discounts various bundles of the company's smart soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers. All of the offers are still on the expensive side — the cheapest bundle starts at $678, and relatively affordable Sonos devices like the Ray soundbar or Sub Mini subwoofer aren't included. Still, discounts of any sort on Sonos speakers are uncommon, and the bundles here take roughly 20 percent off several home theater devices we recommend, including the high-end Sonos Arc and compact Sonos Beam soundbars, the latest Sonos Sub subwoofer, and the Sonos One SL surround speaker.

Shop Sonos home theater bundles at Sonos

Here's a list of the bundles on sale:

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) + 2x Sonos One SL for $678, down from $847

Sonos Arc + 2x Sonos One SL for $1,038, down from $1,297

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) for $958, down from $1,198

Sonos Arc + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) for $1,318, down from $1,648

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) + 2x Sonos One SL for $1,277, down from $1,596

Sonos Arc + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) + 2x Sonos One SL for $1,637, down from $2,046

The first-gen Sonos Beam is also down to $299 in white, which is a $100 discount, though that soundbar lacks Dolby Atmos support compared to the $449 second-gen model.

It's worth noting that Sonos hiked prices on most of its devices last year, and if you aren't looking for a whole-home audio setup, there are plenty other soundbars we like on both the premium and budget ends of the market that don't try to lock you into one family of devices. Port selection on Sonos devices is typically limited as well, and none of the devices on sale here support Bluetooth audio. But if you can afford the premium, Sonos speakers still have the benefit of working easily in tandem, with simple setup processes, a polished universal control app, wide streaming service support, room calibration (albeit with iOS devices only), and Apple AirPlay functionality.

We've also found the Arc, Beam, Sub, and One SL to offer quality sound for their intended audiences. We gave the top-end Arc and midrange Beam review scores of 85 and 88, respectively; both technically support Atmos, though the Arc is a bigger 5.0.2-channel bar that will better fill a large room compared to the shorter 5.0-channel Beam. The Sub is undeniably expensive but delivers powerful bass, while the One SL is just the excellent Sonos One without built-in microphones (which isn't as much of a problem for smart assistant support when paired with a mic-enabled soundbar).

With Black Friday around the corner, there's always a chance we'll see more deals before the end of the year. But if you're been thinking of jumping headfirst into a new premium home theater setup, these discounts should lighten the load at least somewhat. If any of the offers above run dry, note that many are also available at B&H and Adorama.

