Sonos may be working on a mini subwoofer

Sonos may have an intriguing new addition planned for its product lineup. In a Reddit post spotted by Android Police, a Sonos user recently noticed the S2 app mentions a "Sub Mini" speaker if you tap the "More information" prompt when adding a second Sub to an existing home theatre setup.

Sonos Sub Mini

Sonos does not sell a product called the Sub Mini currently. In the screenshot that was shared online, the company describes the speaker as a "smaller, cylindrical subwoofer" that can't be paired with a third-generation Sub for a dual subwoofer setup. All of that suggests the Sub Mini will cost less than the pricey $749 Sub (Gen 3). Unfortunately, the screenshot doesn't offer definitive details on pricing and release date. Still, the idea of Sonos offering a more affordable subwoofer, even if it has some limitations, is one that will be attractive to fans.

Sonos didn't have much to say about the screenshot when Engadget reached out to the company. "We’re always working on ways to create an even better listening experience for customers, but we don’t have anything to share on our future product roadmap," a Sonos spokesperson said. Take that as you will.

Update 3:52PM ET: Added comment from Sonos.