Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) Shares Could Be 22% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

The projected fair value for Sonova Holding is CHF302 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF234 suggests Sonova Holding is potentially 22% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 19% higher than Sonova Holding's analyst price target of CHF254

Does the August share price for Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF637.8m CHF755.7m CHF829.7m CHF882.5m CHF879.5m CHF877.6m CHF876.3m CHF875.5m CHF874.9m CHF874.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ -0.21% Est @ -0.15% Est @ -0.10% Est @ -0.07% Est @ -0.04% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.8% CHF609 CHF688 CHF721 CHF732 CHF697 CHF664 CHF632 CHF603 CHF575 CHF549

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF6.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF875m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.8%– 0.01%) = CHF18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF18b÷ ( 1 + 4.8%)10= CHF12b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF18b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF234, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sonova Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.952. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sonova Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Sonova Holding, we've put together three essential items you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sonova Holding . Future Earnings: How does SOON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

