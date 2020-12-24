U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,703.06
    +13.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,199.87
    +70.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.73
    +33.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.95
    -3.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.23
    +0.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9260
    -0.0290 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6610
    +0.1360 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,372.91
    +16.17 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.21
    +9.67 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,668.35
    +143.56 (+0.54%)
     

'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back at the 2019 Game Awards, we got a glimpse at Sons of the Forest, the sequel to cult favorite survival horror game The Forest. It’s been almost exactly a year since we had seen new footage of the game, but this week developer Endnight Games shared a new trailer that offers another look at the game, its story and release window.

The minute-and-a-half clip does a great job of juxtaposing mundane and unnerving moments side by side. One moment, the player character is cutting wood to build a cabin out in a clearing, only to find themselves face-to-face with a grotesque mutant moments later. It also provides some tantalizing story clues. So if you want to go into the game blind, we suggest against watching the trailer. “Everything you will see is recorded in real-time from our latest build,” according to Endnight Games.

The clip ends with a title card revealing a 2021 release date, but doesn’t clarify if Sons of the Forest will launch in early access like its predecessor did or if it will be a more traditional release. Its predecessor spent the better part of four years in Steam Early Access before officially coming out on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2018. With 2021 around the corner, we’ll likely find out the answer to that question soon enough.

Latest Stories

  • If Apple makes a $75K electric vehicle, here's how it would affect its bottom line

    Speculation on an Apple car continues to run rampant. Goldman Sachs just took a crack at estimating how much money Apple would make if it enters the electric vehicle market.

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for Christmas. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Take a deep breath, get ready, the New Year is just around the corner, and while we’re all ready to celebrate – just on principle, because getting out of 2020 is reason enough for joy – let’s also take stock of where we are and where we’re headed.There’s a growing sense of optimism, engendered by the availability of COVID vaccines and the potential they give for a return to normal on Main Streets around the country. Finally, a chance that the lockdown and social distancing regimes truly are going to end, and in the near-term. There is a real chance that, by the end of a 2021, John Q. Public may be getting back on his feet.Combine that with Wall Street’s current ebullience, as stock markets trade at or near their all-time high levels, and we are looking at the prospect of a banner year. A return to grass roots normalcy will be great – but we also have the prospect of an overall rising market. Writing from JPMorgan, chief US equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes, “Equities are facing one of the best backdrops in years. Risks relating to global trade tensions, political uncertainty, and the pandemic, will be going away. At the same time, liquidity conditions remain extremely supportive, and there’s an extremely favorable interest-rate environment. That’s a Goldilocks environment for risky assets.”Lakos-Bujas doesn’t shy away from quantifying his optimism. He is predicting as much as 19% gains for the S&P 500, saying that the index will hit 4,000 in the early part of 2021 and reach as high as 4,400 in the later part of the year. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPM’s cadre of stock analysts are pounding the table on three stocks that look especially compelling. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about.Sotera Health (SHC)Sotera Health occupies a unique niche in the healthcare industry, offering, through its subsidiaries, a range of safety-oriented support businesses for healthcare providers. These services include sterilization procedures, lab testing, and advisory services – and their importance is immediately clear. Sotera boasts over 5,800 healthcare provider customers in more than 50 countries around the world.While not a new company – two of its branches have been in business since the 1930s and 40s – Sotera is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past November. The initial offering was considered successful, raising $1.2 billion on a sale of 53.6 million shares. Earlier this month, Sotera announced that it used much of the IPO capital to pay down $1.1 billion in existing debt. This included $341 million in a first lien term loan, plus the $770 million in aggregated principal on an issue of senior secured notes. The move allowed Sotera to increase its revolving credit facility to $347.5 million. That facility is currently undrawn.Among the bulls is JPM analyst Tycho Peterson who rates SHC an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a one-year price target of $35. This figure suggests a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)"SHC is uniquely positioned to benefit from healthy end-market growth and favorable pricing dynamics," Peterson noted. "Given a diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy, significant barriers to entry and high regulatory oversight, we project ~9% sales growth, with higher utilization driving continued expansion [and] robust FCF supports ongoing de-leveraging, leaving us positive on both the near- and longer-term outlook.” The Wall Street analyst corps is firmly behind Peterson on this one – in fact, the 7 recent reviews are unanimous Buys, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. SHC is currently trading for $26.75, and its $32.50 average price target implies an upside of 21.5% by the end of 2021. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks)Myovant Sciences (MYOV)Let’s stick with the health care industry, and look at Myovant Sciences. This clinical research biopharma company focuses on major issues of reproductive system disease in both men and women. Specifically, Myovant is working to develop treatments for uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer.Myovant’s pipeline currently features Relugolix as a treatment for fibroids and endometriosis. The drug is in Phase 3 trial for the latter, and has had its NDA submitted for the former. Also in the pipeline, and related to reproductive health, is MVT-602, a new drug designed to enhance egg maturation and aid in vitro fertilization.In addition, Myovant has announced this month that Relugolix has been FDA approved – under the brand name Orgovyx – as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. The drug is the first, and currently only, Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for the disease. Orgovyx is expected to enter the market in January 2021.Analyst Eric Joseph, in his note on this stock for JPM, describes how he is impressed by Relugolix “based on the clinical and commercial potential of lead asset relugolix for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as in men for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer."The analyst added, "In women's health, we believe the totality of phase 3 data to date de-risks the likelihood of relugolix approval in the US for uterine fibroids and endometriosis – commercial opportunities that are underreflected at current levels. Further, we see an attractive commercial setup for relugolix in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer as an oral LHRH alternative with a differentiated CV risk profile.”These comments support Joseph’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on MYOV, and his $30 price target implies a 31% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Myovant comes from 5 reviews, and the breakdown is clearly for the bulls: 4 to 1 in favor Buy versus Hold. The stock’s $22.80 share price and $36.40 average price target give a robust upside potential of ~59%. (See MYOV stock analysis on TipRanks)Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)For the third stock, we’ll change lanes from health care to finance, where Metropolitan Bank Holding operates – through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank – as a full-service bank for business, entrepreneurial, and personal customers in the mid-market segment. The bank’s services include business lending, cash management, deposits, electronic banking, personal checking, and prepaid cards. In a year that has been difficult for most of us, MCB has managed to post steadily increasing revenues and solid earnings. The bank’s top line has increased from $33 million in Q1 to $36 million in Q3. EPS was stronger, at $1.27 per share, up 30% year-over-year. The gains come as the bank gives forward guidance of $153.9 million in total revenues for next year, which – if met – will reflect a 22% gain over 2020.While MCB’s financial performance has shown steady gains, the share appreciation has not followed suit. The stock has only partially recouped losses taken last winter at the height of the corona crisis, and is currently down 26% this year.Watching the New York banking scene from JPM, analyst Steven Alexopoulos notes general difficulties in the commercial real estate loan sector – an important part of MCB’s portfolio – due to the ongoing pandemic issues. In this environment, he sees Metropolitan Bank as the right choice.“We’re not as bearish as most on the outlook for New York real estate. Having witnessed many cycles in NYC, the time to buy has been when the herd is running in the other direction. In past cycles, MCB has been an outperformer on credit metrics in regards to its loan portfolio relative to our coverage group,” Alexopoulos noted.Alexopoulos goes on to explain another key strength in MCB’s loan portfolio: “In a low interest rate environment, MCB stands better positioned than peers to withstand NIM headwinds with 59% of MCB’s loans being fixed rate and 67% of the remaining floating rate loans have floors to protect from lower short-term rates…” To this end, Alexopoulos rates MCB an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $50 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 43% over the next year. (To watch Alexopoulos’ track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and MCB is one of those. Alexopoulos' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MCB stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Christmas Eve and Day.

    As the stock market looks to 2021, Christmas is finally here. Some exchanges are closed today. Here are the hours.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bitcoin On Jan. 1, 2020 Would Be Worth Now

    Bitcoin and its strong performance has been one of the biggest investing stories of 2020. Investors continue to pour more money into cryptocurrency. Here's how well bitcoin performed in 2020.Bitcoin Performance: Bitcoin has surged in price and hit all-time highs in December.Investors who put $1,000 in bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2020, would have been able to purchase .13966 bitcoin based on a starting price of $7,160.Bitcoin traded at $23,605 on Dec. 23, which would make that .13966 Bitcoin worth $3,296.67. That represents a return of 230% on the original theoretical investment.The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 and is one of the most popular ETFs, is up 15% in 2020.The performance of bitcoin in 2020 has outpaced the broader market and popular large caps like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), which have year-to-date gains of 80% and 75%, respectively.Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up over 660% in 2020, beating the performance of bitcoin.Lolli, which rewards consumers with bitcoin for shopping, tweeted that putting a $1,200 stimulus check into bitcoin would be worth $4,146 as of Dec. 22.Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's ResurgenceStock Performance: Many of the stocks associated with bitcoin have surged in 2020, including miners and cryptocurrency trading platforms.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), which offers investors exposure to bitcoin, is up 271% in 2020 and has seen large inflows.MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) has made headlines in 2020 for putting its cash into bitcoin and also raising money to buy additional bitcoin. The company has spent over $1.1 billion in 2020 on bitcoin and now owns 70,470 bitcoin.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Hot Penny Stocks Trading Under $1 That Need To Be On Your Watchlist

    This article is going to explain what penny stocks are and discuss four penny stocks under $1 to watch as small-cap stocks continue a hot streak this winter.First thing's first, what are penny stocks? In short, these are shares of companies that trade for less than $5. Penny stocks are well-known for their volatility aside from just their cheap price. But whether you're looking at stocks under $1 or ones closer to $5, it's important to keep a few things in mind. First, understand what you're buying and why you're buying it. Just saying you trade penny stocks isn't the goal. You're in the market to make money. So, identifying entry and exit targets are obviously important. What's more, is you should have a basic strategy in mind. Are you looking at day trading penny stocks or do you have a longer-term idea in mind? Also, it's important to account for the swings in price and how fast they're happening. Small-Cap Stocks Continue Their Hot Streak Why would anyone want to buy penny stocks right now? Case in point, small-cap stocks are red hot right now. Check out the benchmark ETF, the Russell 2000 (IWM). While the S&P, Dow, and even the Nasdaq struggle to maintain a bullish trend, the IWM just made fresh, all-time highs on Wednesday. Considering the strength in small-cap stocks - especially stocks under $1 - it's prudent to at least have some trending names on your watch list.When finding penny stocks to buy, make sure you assess each trade independently and plan accordingly. Most wouldn't plan on investing in penny stocks that are rising and falling 50% in seconds. Furthermore, day traders wouldn't normally jump into a stock that is barely fluctuating in price. As a rule of thumb, the lower the price, the higher the volatility. That's simply for the fact that a small move in price equates to a larger percentage change. With this in mind are any of these penny stocks under $1 on your watch list right now?Tonix Pharmaceuticals Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is another one of the penny stocks under $1 gaining steam before the end of the year. This week the company came out with news that it finished the purchase of roughly 44 acres in Montana. This will be the site for its vaccine development and manufacturing facility. This adds to the growing footprint of the company as well. A few months ago, Tonix also bought a 40,000 sq/ft facility in Massachusetts. These two facilities will support the development and production of the company's vaccine candidates. If you're new to TNXP stock's story, the company is currently developing TNX-1800 as a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as TNX-801 for a smallpox/monkeypox vaccine.Specifically, the TNX-1800 has been a center of attention as you could imagine. Many coronavirus vaccine stocks have garnered interest over the last few months. In this case, Tonix is aiming to report efficacy data from animal challenge studies of the vaccine candidate next quarter. Biolase Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) is another one of the lower-priced penny stocks making moves at the end of the year. This week alone the penny stock has climbed from around $0.27 to over $0.31. While this is only a $0.04 move, it equates to a nearly 15% jump in price since Monday. Unlike other biotech's Biolase is mainly focused on products used in oral health. The company's main products are dental laser systems that perform a wide range of procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Last month the company launched Waterlase Endo Academy to foster education and best practices for integrating Waterlase technology in clinical settings. "As endodontists continue to seek out more advanced solutions for challenging cases, the academy will serve as a resource for some of the greatest minds in the field to elevate the dissemination of best practices for the integration of advanced technology like the Waterlase," said Todd Norbe, President and CEO of Biolase.Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) has continued climbing this week. Wednesday saw the penny stock further extend its December gains and reach highs of over $0.90. While we've reported on the company for weeks, the bigger move this week comes after Jaguar's latest update. The company signed an agreement for a non-dilutive royalty financing transaction. Jaguar will sell a royalty interest of future royalties of its Mytesi® (crofelemer) and lechlemer for an aggregate purchase price of $6 million.Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, explained that, "The timing of this transaction aligns well with the progress of the recently initiated pivotal Phase 3 trial for CTD, for which patient enrollment is progressing."Also keep in mind that the company held preliminary discussions with Swiss Growth Forum, a sponsor of a European special purpose acquisition company, "Post Pandemic Recovery Equity". There's a potential deal with the SPAC and an operational subsidiary of Jaguar to be established in Europe with an exclusive license to crofelemer and Mytesi for the indications of inflammatory diarrhea and HIV-related diarrhea.Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS) has begun skyrocketing this week after a major U.S. patent win. Senseonics was granted a patent titled, "Remotely-powered sensing system with multiple sensing devices." Considering that the company is a medical device company, patent wins come in very handy. Senseonics' implantable glucose monitoring systems are used by diabetes patients. The company's CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted under the skin. This communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. Data are then sent every five minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone. Adding to the reasons to watch Senseonics, earlier this year the company entered a collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company. Heading into the beginning of 2021, there are a few things traders are following. One of these things is the initiation of commercial activities outside of the US with the help of Ascensia. The company also expects a decision on approval of its Eversense product by the FDA in the first half of the year.Neither the author of this post nor Pennystocks.com have a position or financial relationship with any of the stocks mentioned above.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 6 Alternative Energy Stocks To Watch For Q1 2021 As Renewables Heat Up(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Alibaba stock is an IBD Long-Term Leader with outstanding fundamentals, but does that make the China bellwether a buy right now?

  • These 10 cars were discontinued in 2020: Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda cars going away

    The Honda Fit, Toyota Yaris and Chevrolet Sonic are among the cars that automakers discontinued in 2020.

  • Roubini: Bitcoin's 'hyperbolic bubble is going to go bust'

    Nouriel Roubini, aka Dr. Doom, slams Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as being driven by manipulation.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for January 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for January.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Congress has passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    How much will you get — and when? And what about President Trump's opposition?

  • My Interest Is High in FuelCell Energy: Here's My Trade Idea

    The environment for these firms is not only friendlier at the federal level, but far friendlier at the corporate and investment levels.

  • Elon Musk Floats Idea Of Starting One Parent Company To Hold Tesla, SpaceX, Boring, Neuralink

    Elon Musk is the CEO of multiple companies. While his main focuses are SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), he's also CEO of Neuralink and The Boring Company.One thing all of these companies have in common is the desire to solve problems humans are or will soon face, and let everyone look forward to a brighter future.While Tesla is public, the other companies remain privately held. SpaceX has talked about spinning off Starlink into an IPO. Starlink is currently launching a satellite-based internet solution that aims to service the internet to rural customers or those out of reach of land-based internet connections. The Boring Company looks to dig tunnels underground to alleviate traffic congestion.When Tesla investor Dave Lee suggested to Musk to form a holding company called X, that would work as a parent company for Musk's many ventures, Musk seemed intrigued.> Good idea> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2020Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a similar setup. Back in 2015, Google was restructured and Alphabet became its parent company along with other Google subsidiaries.Photo courtesy: Daniel Oberhaus via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Watch This Teaser Video From Ford Showing Electric F-150 Playing In Snow With Mustang Mach E * Apple Aims To Produce Electric Vehicle In 2024: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 6 Reasons Why You Should Not Buy A Home

    Owning a home might be the epitome of the American dream, but it's not engraved in stone! So, if you've been toying with the idea of giving up homeownership, then, by all means, go for it. However, given that homeownership is perceived as the hallmark of wealth, giving it up is set to bring you a lot of controversies. Individuals in your circle might even criticize. But regardless of what the greater population thinks, here are good reasons never to buy a home.Homeownership Costs Are Lifelong Advocates for homeownership often argue that paying rent is costly, but homeownership is equally as expensive. Homeownership costs do not end with that initial payment. It comes with lifelong costs, which, compared to renting, will create a dent in your finances and take away your peace of mind. For instance, utility bills like electricity and water are unavoidable and must be paid every month. According to Zillow, these bills alone cost homeowners between $2,300 and $4,600 annually. Add in recurring costs like insulation, heating and cooling maintenance costs, homeowners insurance, property taxes, HOA fees, mortgage payments, and yard maintenance, and chances are you end up spending more annually than a renter residing in a house similar to yours. What's more, there's no opting out. Once you purchase a home, you commit to these costs unless you decide to sell it. On the other hand, when you lease or rent a home, you can always opt-out. For example, when times become hard, you can always shift to income based apartments until you're back on your feet again. A Home Is Not A Real Estate Investment Pro-home individuals will try to convince you that your home is an investment. Although there's some truth in this, buying a house as your primary residence is not the same as buying one to rent out or resale. Why? Well, when you purchase a home for real estate, it brings you a return on investment.For instance, when you purchase a condo and rent or lease it out, it offers you returns on investment at least every month or every six months based on the terms of your agreement with your tenant. But when you purchase a home to live in, you will have invested, but you will not get any returns. If anything, you will be the one putting money into it through maintenance, mortgage payments, and all other costs mentioned earlier. Plus, a house can never be an investment if you don't plan on selling it at any point. What makes an investment an investment is your control over its ownership. In other words, a real estate investment is referred to as such because you can buy it when its value is low and sell it when the value is high, making profits.But your primary residence is different because you cannot just wake up one morning and decide to sell it unless you are hard-pressed for cash, which in most cases means you will take any offer leading to losses.Also, when you sign that home-buying agreement, your money is automatically locked down, and the only way you can get it back is by selling it or taking a home equity loan. When you rent or lease, you free up your cash, and you can use it to invest in opportunities that grow your wealth.Sure, you could argue that rent is expensive, but this is not a good enough reason to buy a home since there are plenty of modern, well-equipped, low-income apartments that'll help you keep costs low. Housing Values Aren't Always High It's true that a house increases in value as time goes by. Due to inflation, a house bought for $100,000 is by now worth over $600,000. That means selling it will bring you good profits. However, keep in mind that the real estate market is incredibly volatile.The value of your home might be high now, then it may drop steeply due to a real estate market crash and/or other external factors. For instance, during the great financial recession of 2007-2009, real estate market values experienced a sharp decline, which saw sellers incur massive losses. Existing listing values plunged from $7.1 million to $4.1 million, marking a 25% decline in the value of homes sold during this period. What does this have to do with buying a home? Well, you may buy a home expecting it to increase in value, but instead, find that its value is incredibly low when you badly need to sell it off. The result? You end up selling it at a loss. Keep in mind that some factors are out of your control. For example, the real estate market may not crash, but due to other components such as increased crime, the value of homes in the neighborhood you bought your home in goes down. Such an occurrence will make it almost, if not, impossible to find a buyer who's willing to get it off your hands, even at a buying price.In other words, unless you have a magical crystal ball, there's no telling what will happen next with the general, or your local, real estate market.So if you are buying a home now with hopes that its value will increase in the future, then you are better off not buying one because you potentially could be massively disappointed.Owning A Home Ties You Down Unless you are wealthy and can afford to buy a home in different parts of the country, homeownership tethers you to one location. If you get a fantastic job or entrepreneurship opportunity, you cannot just pack up and go. First, you have to put your home on the market and find a realtor to help you sell it.You also have to worry about market values, and since you are in a hurry to move on to your next location, chances are you will sell it to the first buyer because you have no time to wait for better offers. But when you are renting, all you need to do is pack and go. Even if you are not moving, buying a home automatically means you'll have to deal with the community around you for the rest of your life, especially if you don't plan to sell it. For instance, even if you do not like your neighbors, you will have no option but to learn to put up with them. When you rent and don't like your neighbors, the option to walk away is always viable. Homeownership Isn't For EveryoneNot everyone is cut out for homeownership. It comes with responsibilities that some people just don't have the skin to handle. For instance, when you purchase a home, especially in an HOA community, you need to ensure the yard is well maintained, clean out gutters, repaint your exterior regularly, and other similar tasks. Not everyone is cut out for that level of responsibility, and if this describes you, then never buy a home. Homeownership Doesn't Define YouOwning that modern condo is great, but you can still enjoy living in it without having to deal with the stress of ownership by simply leasing. Homeownership doesn't in any way define your success. So, if you've never wanted a home, do not buy it because your peers own multiple houses. After all, homeownership leaves little to be desired.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Amazon Opening Three San Antonio Facilities * The Psychology Behind M1 Finance's Platform And Its Focus On Financial Well-Being(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FuboTV Stock Plummets As Research Firm Rates Streaming Video Service A 'Sell'

    A Wall Street firm on Thursday issued a brutal takedown of highflying streaming video service FuboTV. FUBO stock tumbled on the negative report. FuboTV went public in October.

  • The new stimulus deal includes 6 tax breaks that could help Americans

    The $900 billion coronavirus relief deal includes six tax breaks for Americans. Another three tax benefits show up in the government spending bill attached to the package.

  • Alibaba U.S.-Listed Shares Tumble Most Ever on China Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding’s U.S.-listed shares tumbled the most ever on concern over China’s inquiry into alleged monopolistic practices at the e-commerce company.Affiliate Ant Group Co., the other pillar of billionaire Jack Ma’s internet empire, was also summoned to a high-level meeting over financial regulations. The pressure on Ma is central to China’s broader effort to rein in an increasingly influential internet sphere: Draft anti-monopoly rules released November gave the government wide latitude to restrain entrepreneurs who until recently enjoyed unusual freedom to expand their realms.The Alibaba inquiry is “a warning that winds have shifted,” Bloomberg Intelligence said in a research note. The risk, analyst Vey-Sern Ling wrote, is that business operations “could face long-term headwinds” as a result of such moves.The stock fell 13% in its biggest one-day drop on record. The decline took Alibaba to its lowest level since July, and the stock is now down 30% from an October peak. Roughly 141 million shares exchanged hands, the most for a single session since its 2014 debut.Alibaba said in a statement it will cooperate with regulators in their investigation, and that its operations remain normal.Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of the country’s technological prowess, Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China.“It’s clearly an escalation of coordinated efforts to rein in Jack Ma’s empire, which symbolized China’s new ‘too-big-to-fail’ entities,” said Dong Ximiao, a researcher at Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute. “Chinese authorities want to see a smaller, less dominant and more compliant firm.”Read more: Jack Ma Goes Quiet After Ant Group’s Spectacular UndoingThe State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the top antitrust watchdog said in a statement without further details. Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately bring in affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world’s biggest online financial services firm. Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account it will study and comply with all requirements.Ma, the flamboyant co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant’s initial public offering got derailed last month. As of early December, the man most closely identified with the meteoric rise of China Inc. was advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter has said.Ma isn’t on the verge of a personal downfall, those familiar with the situation have said. His very public rebuke is instead a warning Beijing has lost patience with the outsize power of its technology moguls, increasingly perceived as a threat to the political and financial stability President Xi Jinping prizes most.Alibaba slid 8% in Hong Kong to a five-month trough Thursday. Asia’s largest corporation after Tencent has led losses among China’s internet sector leaders since Ant’s IPO got yanked, taking the overall toll to roughly $200 billion. Tencent and internet services giant Meituan finished more than 2.6% lower, while SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba’s largest shareholder, sank 1.7% in Tokyo.While China is preparing to roll out the new anti-monopoly regulations, the country’s leaders have said little about how harshly they plan to clamp down or why they decided to act now.China’s internet ecosystem -- long protected from competition by the likes of Google and Facebook -- is dominated by two companies, Alibaba and Tencent, through a labyrinthine network of investment that encompasses the vast majority of the country’s startups in arenas from AI to digital finance. Their patronage has also groomed a new generation of titans including food and travel giant Meituan and Didi Chuxing -- China’s Uber. Those that prosper outside their orbit, the largest being TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd., are rare.The House That Jack Ma Built Is China’s Own Creation: Tim CulpanThe anti-monopoly rules now threaten to upset that status quo with a range of potential outcomes, from a benign scenario of fines to a breakup of industry leaders. Some analysts predict there’s a crackdown coming, but a targeted one. They point to language in the regulations that suggests a heavy focus on online commerce, from forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. The regulations specifically warn against selling at below-cost to weed out rivals.But Beijing’s diverse agencies appear to be coordinating their efforts -- a bad sign for the internet sector.“There is nothing that Chinese Communist Party doesn’t control and anything that does appear to be gyrating out of its orbit in any way is going to get pulled back very quickly,” said Alex Capri, a Singapore-based research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation.Read more: Down $290 Billion, China Tech Investors Mull Nightmare ScenariosThe campaign against Alibaba and its peers got into high gear in November, after Ma famously attacked Chinese regulators in a public address for lagging the times. Market overseers subsequently suspended Ant’s IPO -- the world’s largest at $35 billion -- while the anti-monopoly watchdog threw markets into a tailspin shortly after with its draft legislation.The People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, warned Thursday that fighting alleged monopolies was now a top priority. “Anti-monopoly has become an urgent issue that concerns all matters,” it said in a commentary coinciding with the probe’s announcement. “Wild growth” in markets needs to be curbed by law, it added.The chances that Ant will be able to revive its massive stock listing next year are looking increasingly slim as China overhauls rules governing the fintech industry, which in past years has boomed as an alternative to traditional state-backed lending.China is said to have separately set up a joint task force to oversee Ant, led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, a financial system regulator, along with various departments of the central bank and other regulators. The group is in regular contact with Ant to collect data and other materials, studying its restructuring as well as drafting other rules for the fintech industry.“China has streamlined a lot of the bureaucracy, so it’s easier for the different regulatory bodies to work together now,” said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy China Skinny. “Of all the regulatory hurdles, this is the biggest by a long shot.”Dissecting China’s Crackdown on Its Internet Giants: QuickTake(Updates closing prices in New York.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba stock suffers record fall after antitrust probe in China

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled Thursday to the lowest close in nearly six months, after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant.