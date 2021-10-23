U.S. markets closed

Sonsray Machinery Acquires Booth Machinery

·1 min read

Acquisition introduces company into the agriculture industry

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonsray Machinery, the largest CASE Construction dealership on the west coast, has acquired the Case IH agriculture equipment dealership, Booth Machinery. The official announcement was made in Torrance, CA on September 30, 2021.

Sonsray Logo
Sonsray Logo

"We are so excited to continue growing into a new industry that we haven't broken into yet and the brand we are representing is phenomenal," said Matthew Hoelscher, President and CEO at Sonsray Machinery.

The acquisition of Booth Machinery fits into Sonsray's strategy to expand globally. Sonsray supports industries that aid in basic life necessities such as housing, food and transport. By purchasing Booth Machinery, Sonsray obtains 5 new locations: Bakersfield (CA), Five Points (CA), Fresno (CA), Salinas (CA) and Yuma (AZ). These locations will distribute farming equipment and mark Sonsray's breakthrough into the agriculture industry.

"I grew up on a farm and am thrilled to work with agriculture equipment again," said Hoelscher.

About Sonsray

Sonsray was established in 2010 when the founders saw a need to support refrigerated transportation customers. From here, Sonsray expanded into the construction Industry and deepened their involvement in the refrigerated transport industry. With Sonsray newly supporting the agriculture industry, it is now a true farm to table business. As a result of acquiring Booth Machinery, Sonsray now has 32 locations and is growing.

www.sonsray.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonsray-machinery-acquires-booth-machinery-301407014.html

SOURCE Sonsray Machinery

