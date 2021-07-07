This Sony a7c Bundle Is One of the Best I’ve Ever Seen in a While

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

“What?” is literally what I uttered when I saw this bundle deal together. The Sony a7c can come with the Sony 20mm f1.8 G lens. The bundle kit is pretty insane. We reviewed both the Sony a7c and the Sony 20mm f1.8 G lens. Both are highly rated. In fact, ergonomically speaking the Sony a7c is one of my favorite camera bodies in the lineup. It’s the perfect camera body to mount Leica m mount lenses. Now think about this; you’re getting a fast aperture, wide-angle lens and a super compact camera body. It’s going to be great for travel. But is also means you can bring other lenses with you like the 35mm f1.8 or the 55mm f1.8. The latter is one of Sony’s sharpest lenses, and both of those lenses are at great prices right now. Plus, they’re all very weather sealed.