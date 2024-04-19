Sony and Apollo Weigh Joint Bid for Paramount Global

Even as Paramount Global continues to hold exclusive talks with David Ellison’s Skydance and Gerry Cardinale’s Redbird Capital, another potential buyer group is considering its own moves.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that executives at Sony Corp., including Sony Pictures chief Tony Vinciquerra, have been in touch with Apollo Global Management about making a joint bid for the entertainment company.

Apollo had previously made a $26 billion offer for Paramount, inclusive of equity and debt, though it was reportedly dismissed. But partnering with Sony would likely eliminate any cash or financing concerns.

The New York Times first reported the Sony talks, adding that no offer has been made, given that the exclusive negotiating window is still in place. The Times reported that one structure under consideration would see Sony and Apollo effectively take Paramount private, with Sony owning a majority of the company, with Apollo operating as a minority owner.

The actual structure of the deal is not clear, though the Paramount film and TV studios would likely fit in nicely with Sony’s own studios. It would raise questions about both Paramount+, given Sony’s decision to avoid entering the streaming wars, as well as Paramount’s linear TV assets, including CBS. There are federal regulations restricting foreign ownership of U.S. broadcast stations, and as a Japanese company Sony could face scrutiny under such rules.

Meanwhile, the talks between Skydance and Paramount continue, with a source saying that the Ellison-led company has articulated a plan to deliver operating efficiencies, and to leverage the executive teams at both Skydance and Redbird (including former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell), to help turn Paramount around. Paramount would remain a public company under the Skydance deal.

Some investors have complained about the decision not to pursue the Apollo deal, given the all-cash offer.

Shares in Paramount rose in after-hours trading, after reports about the talks were published.

Sony and Apollo did not comment on the report.

