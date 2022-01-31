Sony to buy Destiny studio Bungie for $3.6 billion

Microsoft isn't the only video game giant dropping big money on acquisitions.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation, announced a deal to buy video game studio Bungie for $3.6 billion.

The independent studio not only makes the popular online action game "Destiny," but also created Halo, the franchise that helped fuel the rise of Microsoft's rival Xbox platform.

"Destiny" is currently available on both PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PCs and Google's Stadia. In a statement, Bungie hints the game will remain on all its current platforms.

"We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games," said the studio in a statement. "We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play."​

Bungie has limitless potential to unite friends around the world.



We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment.



For Sony, if the deal is approved, it would provide a significant boost to the PlayStation 5, which launched in 2020.

"Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world," said Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation in a statement.

In its statement, Bungie said the deal would help accelerate plans to hire talent to work on Destiny and other future games.

The deal comes week after Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, the creators of franchises including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

While PlayStation owners shouldn't immediately worry about losing their Activision games once the deal is done, it's likely the publisher creates new experiences only for PC and Xbox.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Take Two Interactive, which makes the Grand Theft Auto series, said it will buy FarmVille maker Zynga in a deal worth $12.7 billion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sony to buy Bungie, makers of Destiny, in deal worth $3.6 billion