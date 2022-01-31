U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.06
    +54.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,941.63
    +216.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,106.28
    +335.71 (+2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.50
    +39.99 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +1.35 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    +11.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0097 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3455
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0430
    -0.1470 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,390.46
    +701.80 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.50
    +40.32 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Sony to buy Destiny studio Bungie for $3.6 billion

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A scene from the expansion &#39;Destiny 2: Beyond Light.&#39;

Microsoft isn't the only video game giant dropping big money on acquisitions.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation, announced a deal to buy video game studio Bungie for $3.6 billion.

The independent studio not only makes the popular online action game "Destiny," but also created Halo, the franchise that helped fuel the rise of Microsoft's rival Xbox platform.

"Destiny" is currently available on both PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PCs and Google's Stadia. In a statement, Bungie hints the game will remain on all its current platforms.

"We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games," said the studio in a statement. "We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play."​

TECH NEWS DELIVERED TO YOU: Subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter

HOME BROADBAND: New internet options extend reach, give consumers more choices

For Sony, if the deal is approved, it would provide a significant boost to the PlayStation 5, which launched in 2020.

"Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world," said Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation in a statement.

In its statement, Bungie said the deal would help accelerate plans to hire talent to work on Destiny and other future games.

The deal comes week after Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, the creators of franchises including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

While PlayStation owners shouldn't immediately worry about losing their Activision games once the deal is done, it's likely the publisher creates new experiences only for PC and Xbox.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Take Two Interactive, which makes the Grand Theft Auto series, said it will buy FarmVille maker Zynga in a deal worth $12.7 billion.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sony to buy Bungie, makers of Destiny, in deal worth $3.6 billion

Recommended Stories

  • Let's Check Out Ocarina Of Time's PC 'Port'

    In November 2021, a team of fans at Zelda 64 Reverse Engineering—having spent two years on the project—revealed that they’d painstakingly recreated the entirety of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time. Now, only a few months later, we’re getting a good look at one of the main goals of that project: a proper PC port of the game.

  • Russia Sanctions Bill Moves Closer in Senate Ahead of Briefings

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. senators are close to agreeing on a Russia sanctions bill that could include penalties even if President Vladimir Putin doesn’t send troops into Ukraine, Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez said.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan Boyc

  • The best mattresses in a box of 2022

    The best mattress you can get might be from a box.

  • Sony Buys ‘Destiny’ Game Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid

  • Sony snaps up 'Halo' and 'Destiny' creator Bungie for $3.6B

    Bungie, the studio responsible for the creation of Halo and Destiny, two of the gaming world's biggest franchises, has been acquired by Sony. Beginning as a Mac-focused studio in the '90s with forgotten classic FPS Pathways Into Darkness and the influential Marathon, Bungie threatened to change the balance in power in the gaming world with Halo, which was intended to serve as the moment Apple took gaming seriously.

  • Citrix Is Being Bought by Elliott, Vista for $13 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, and Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire software maker Citrix Systems Inc. for $13 billion, marking the first big leveraged buyout of the year. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notic

  • Sony to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion after Microsoft deal for Activision

    In the latest episode of "The Console Wars," Sony Corp. is reported to be acquiring videogame publisher Bungie for $3.6 billion.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • Byju’s Aims for SPAC Merger Agreement Within a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s most valuable startup, the online education provider Byju’s, is in negotiations with at least three special-purpose acquisition companies and is aiming to unveil plans to go public via a merger with one of them in three to four weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Vol

  • Sony Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    The $68.7 billion acquisition will make Microsoft the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue after Tencent and Sony, and it could potentially lock in future Activision games as Xbox and Windows exclusives. First and foremost, the bears will highlight the unpredictable headwinds for Sony's gaming and network services (G&NS) division, which generated 27% of its revenue in the first half of fiscal 2021.

  • Sony to Buy Videogame Maker Bungie in $3.6 Billion Deal

    Sony Interactive Entertainment’s agreement to purchase the studio behind the “Halo” and “Destiny” franchises follows Microsoft’s move to acquire Activision Blizzard.

  • Citrix Deal Caps Biggest Start for Tech M&A in Over Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Citrix Systems Inc.’s $13 billion buyout by a private equity consortium caps one of the busiest-ever months for dealmaking in the technology industry. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan B

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Raises Another $400 Million With Eye to M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto juggernaut FTX Trading Ltd. said it raised $400 million as part of its latest funding round, which now values the company at $32 billion.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan Boycotts

  • 4Front Ventures Corp. Further Strengthens Massachusetts Footprint, Closes Accretive Acquisition of New England Cannabis Corporation

    4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced it has closed on the purchase of New England Cannabis Corporation ("NECC"), a best-in-class cannabis cultivator with state-of-the-art facilities based in Holliston, Massachusetts (the "Transaction"). The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved of the Transaction during its public meeting on January 20, 2022. The Transaction

  • Citrix Confirms to Be Acquired by Elliott and Vista for $16.5 Billion

    Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners will pay $104 a share for cloud computing company Citrix Systems.

  • Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

    A takeover would be the biggest leveraged buyout in recent months, ending the lull that followed a flurry of them in 2021, WSJ reports.

  • NES Zelda Map Recreated By One Person Using 25,000 Lego Bricks

    If I dumped 25,000 Lego bricks and pieces in front of you and gave you a few months to build something with them, what would you make? You’d probably be more concerned that I dumped all that plastic on you. But one Zelda fan and Lego builder took all those blocks and created a marvelous looking recreation of the original NES Legend of Zelda map.

  • Playtech Falls on Pessimism Over $2.8 Billion Takeover Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Playtech Plc fell Monday amid pessimism about whether investors will approve a 2.1 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) takeover bid for the British gambling software provider. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effo

  • Done Deals: LA Fashion Week Has a New Owner + More

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.