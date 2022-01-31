U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.62
    +48.77 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,901.61
    +176.14 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.98
    +308.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.35
    +44.84 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +1.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1231
    +0.0079 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0050 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0520
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,433.52
    +470.64 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.23
    +42.05 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Sony Buys Bungie, Makers of Destiny 2 For $3.6B

Ethan Gach
·2 min read
Destiny 2 characters stand holding guns.

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s record-shattering deal to buy Activision Blizzard with acquisition news of its own, announcing today it plans to buy Destiny 2-maker Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Bungie will reportedly remain an “an independent subsidiary” of Sony Interactive Entertainment after the deal closes, leaving it free “to self-publish and reach players” however it chooses, according to Sony. That’s in contrast to past acquisitions by both Sony and Microsoft which have seen previously multiplatform studios like Bethesda go exclusive.

Read more

“This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said in a press release. ‘We understand how vital Bungie’s community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow.”

In addition to big plans for the future of Destiny 2, Bungie’s popular and continually updated sci-fi loot shooter, the studio is also working on other projects including an original new IP.

Bungie first became a household name in the video game industry when it released Halo as a launch exclusive for the original Xbox. Bungie eventually broke with Microsoft to go back to being independent only to hook up with Activision Blizzard to publish Destiny 1. In 2019, Bungie split with the Call of Duty maker as well, following years of what was reportedly a very strained business partnership. Now, in a weird twist of fate only 2022 could deliver, the two gaming companies will soon be owned by opposing first-party console rivals.

Ever since Microsoft announced its own $68.7 plan to buy Activision Blizzard earlier this month, PlayStation fans have been eager to see Sony respond in some way as the video game industry tumbles headfirst into a pit of consolidation. These most recent acquisitions come after a long line of others, including most recently the Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two’s deal to buy Zynga.

The deals also come amidst greater scrutiny around studio working conditions. A flood of allegations of misconduct at Activision Blizzard beginning with a California lawsuit last July was reportedly what forced CEO Bobby Kotick to agree to a sale in the first place. Bungie was the subject of reports of workplace issues as well last year, with an investigation by IGN revealing incidents of sexism, racism, and other mistreatment that went unaddressed by studio management.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony is buying 'Destiny' studio Bungie

    The deal is worth $3.6 billion.

  • Citrix Is Being Bought by Elliott, Vista for $13 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, and Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire software maker Citrix Systems Inc. for $13 billion, marking the first big leveraged buyout of the year. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notic

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • Sony Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    The $68.7 billion acquisition will make Microsoft the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue after Tencent and Sony, and it could potentially lock in future Activision games as Xbox and Windows exclusives. First and foremost, the bears will highlight the unpredictable headwinds for Sony's gaming and network services (G&NS) division, which generated 27% of its revenue in the first half of fiscal 2021.

  • Citrix to be acquired in a deal valued at $16.5 billion, including debt

    Citrix Systems Inc. announced an agreement Monday to be acquired for $16.5 billion, including debt, by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., which is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Citrix's stock was halted for news until 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Under terms of the deal, Citrix shareholders will receive $104 for each share they own, which represents a 1.5% discount to Friday's closing price of $105.55. The digital workspace provider said the per-sha

  • 4Front Ventures Corp. Further Strengthens Massachusetts Footprint, Closes Accretive Acquisition of New England Cannabis Corporation

    4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced it has closed on the purchase of New England Cannabis Corporation ("NECC"), a best-in-class cannabis cultivator with state-of-the-art facilities based in Holliston, Massachusetts (the "Transaction"). The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved of the Transaction during its public meeting on January 20, 2022. The Transaction

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Raises Another $400 Million With Eye to M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto juggernaut FTX Trading Ltd. said it raised $400 million as part of its latest funding round, which now values the company at $32 billion.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan Boycotts

  • Sanford shopping center nets $23M sale to Charlotte firm

    On the land are several major retail stores such as Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Ross Dress For Less, Kay Jewelers and Petco, among others.

  • Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

    A takeover would be the biggest leveraged buyout in recent months, ending the lull that followed a flurry of them in 2021, WSJ reports.

  • Citrix Confirms to Be Acquired by Elliott and Vista for $16.5 Billion

    Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners will pay $104 a share for cloud computing company Citrix Systems.

  • NES Zelda Map Recreated By One Person Using 25,000 Lego Bricks

    If I dumped 25,000 Lego bricks and pieces in front of you and gave you a few months to build something with them, what would you make? You’d probably be more concerned that I dumped all that plastic on you. But one Zelda fan and Lego builder took all those blocks and created a marvelous looking recreation of the original NES Legend of Zelda map.

  • Done Deals: LA Fashion Week Has a New Owner + More

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Should You Invest Your Hard Earned Cash in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OACB)?

    Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of 3.9% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a 13.9% return for the past year, while its S&P 500 TR benchmark delivered […]

  • CDPR will expand The Witcher universe with a single-player 'Gwent' game

    The standalone title, codenamed 'Project Golden Nekker,' will be released later this year.

  • Battlefield 2042 Might Go Free-To-Play, Details Could Be Announced Next Week

    Battlefield 2042 didn’t have a smooth launch when it arrived last November, and things haven’t been getting much better throughout the early weeks of 2022. The game arrived hot on the heels of Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Vanguard, both of which would have posed stiff competition even if Battlefield wasn’t marred by technical difficulties. However, EA and DICE might …

  • Earthstone Energy Continues Transformation with Bighorn Acquisition

    Within the past year, Earthstone Energy has significantly transformed itself utilizing M&A, including its expansion into the Delaware Basin through the pending acquisition of Chisholm Energy.

  • Citrix, tech employer of hundreds in Raleigh, bought in deal worth $16.5B

    Citrix employs around 700 people in downtown Raleigh.

  • 'WWE 2K22' Launches Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Royal Rumble

    The official gameplay trailer for WWE 2K22 has officially arrived, showing fan-favorite superstars...

  • Dealmakers Down Under Extend Record Run Through Australia Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian dealmakers have shrugged off the traditional summer lull, signing deals ahead of the Australia Day public holiday in the best start to a year since 2017.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet i