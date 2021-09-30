U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.15
    -36.31 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,930.01
    -460.71 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,493.74
    -18.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.26
    -7.05 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    +35.70 (+2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.58 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3460
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3610
    -0.5980 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,012.37
    +1,479.27 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.50
    -15.95 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Sony buys remake and remaster studio Bluepoint Games

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

Sony has acquired Bluepoint Games, the Austin-based studio best known for remaking Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed. Rumors that Sony was buying Bluepoint started to spread online right around the time the company acquired Returnal developer Housemarque in late June. Sony didn’t say whether Bluepoint will continue to focus its efforts on remastering past titles or if it will work on an entirely new IP now that it’s part of the PlayStation Studios family.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players,” said Marco Thrush, the president of Bluepoint Games. “Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

With the announcement of today’s deal, Sony has acquired three studios in the past year. That number increases to four over more than two years if you include its 2019 purchase of Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games. That’s a significant change of pace for a company that was previously much slower to buy up external developers to bolster its first-party lineup. But then a lot has changed in just the last year. Microsoft’s recent $7.5 billion deal to buy Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media means many highly anticipated games like Starfield aren’t coming to PlayStation anymore. Sony needs the kind of talent that’s at Bluepoint to keep pace.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Developers Are Making Games for a Nintendo 4K Console That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co.’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of

  • Sony's latest big sale includes deals on 'Returnal' and 'The Last of Us Part II'

    Other PS4 and PS5 you can save on include 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'Sackboy: A Big Adventure.'

  • Sony's latest true wireless earbuds are only $100

    Sony's latest headphones include a $100 set of true wireless earbuds and a noise-cancelling over-ear model with 30-hour battery life.

  • Netflix purchases first video game studio

    Netflix has its game-face on.The streaming media company said Tuesday it bought its first video game studio -- scooping up game creator Night School Studio -- and rolling out five mobile gaming titles in select markets in Europe. Night School Studio is best known for its debut game "Oxenfree", a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.The purchase is Netflix's attempt to move beyond movies and TV shows as it looks to diversify revenue sources, now that the streaming media world is crowded with Disney+, HBO Max, and many others.The games from Night School Studio will be the first non-mobile titles from Netflix's newly created video game portfolio and will be available for play on the Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs.Netflix is not tacking on any additional charge for video games, which can be played without ads and no in-app purchases.In a shareholder letter describing its decision to go into gaming, Netflix said it saw the move as similar to a decision to expand into other types of content like original films, animation and unscripted TV.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Agri Giant Cargill Sees Bullish Signs Despite China Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop giant Cargill Inc. says there’s still a bullish picture for most agricultural commodities, despite weaker demand from China that’s seen corn purchases collapse.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWheat supplies remain tight

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Travero's Logistics Park Cedar Rapids Open for Business

    The company’s newest operation is the region’s largest rail-served public warehouse.

  • This Analyst Has 10 Great Reasons to Buy Roku Stock; Here Are 5 of Them

    With shares of streaming device-maker Roku (ROKU) up 71% over the past year, and up 20-fold over the last five years, you might think that this stock's success speaks for itself, and that Roku doesn't need a any cheerleaders for it on Wall Street. Wall Street investment bank Needham, however, begs to differ. Needham analyst Laura Martin doubled down on her Roku "buy" recommendation, and laid out her "top 10 Roku upside value drivers." Here are the top 5 of her top 10 reasons to buy Roku as this

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a share

  • Mutual of Omaha Long-Term Care Insurance Review

    Between possibly declining health, changing family situations and the psychological stress of approaching your later years, getting older can be very difficult. It doesn’t get any easier when you add in the financial stress of having to pay for necessary … Continue reading → The post Mutual of Omaha Long-Term Care Insurance Review appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S dollar cross-currency swaps widen in sign of rising demand as Q4 nears

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Demand for U.S. dollars rose in currency derivatives markets on Wednesday, as the last quarter of the year approached and the greenback rose to more than 10-month highs against its peers. Spreads on three-month euro-dollar, sterling-dollar and dollar-yen swaps were at their widest since December 2020, implying that non-U.S. borrowers are prepared to pay a premium to access dollar funds. Dollar demand typically rises among corporates and asset management firms as the end of the year approaches, with portfolio rebalancing and fund transfers requiring currencies like the euro and sterling to be converted to the U.S. currency.

  • GM Reveals The "Fuel" for Its EV Future

    Last Wednesday, General Motors (NYSE: GM) revealed the three motors that will fuel its upcoming lineup of next-generation electric models that will be built on its Ultium battery-powered platform. The Detroit automaker is hoping that its annual two-day Investor's Day event scheduled for October 6th will improve weakened investor sentiment. The Motors to Fuel GM's EV Future GM revealed some technical data to support the announcement it made one year ago when it revealed it will add a series of fi

  • What's Up With Camber Energy Stock Making New 52-Week Highs Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is continuing to trade significantly higher on abnormally high volume Wednesday as "FinTwit" traders highlight the stock's potential to surge significantly higher from current levels amid an increase in the price of oil. The average session volume is about 90 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's daily trading volume had already exceeded 250 million at publication time. Camber Energy's float is about 104 million. The short float has increased to about 24.5 milli