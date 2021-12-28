U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,785.61
    -5.58 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,394.96
    +92.58 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,782.24
    -89.02 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.04
    -11.42 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.98
    +0.41 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4760
    -0.0050 (-0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3427
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8050
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,934.45
    -3,856.59 (-7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.96
    -36.38 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,069.16
    +392.70 (+1.37%)
     

Sony Camera Users: These Deals Disappear in a Few Days!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

THIS IS THE LAST WEEK! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

Recommended Stories

  • China pursues ‘self-reliance’ in making chips, fueling global unease

    To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.

  • Nvidia Stock Is One of the Biggest Gainers in 2021. Should It Replace Netflix in the FAANGs?

    The semiconductor company has "far more in common with the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon" than the video streamer ever did.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    Investors looking for long-term winners shouldn't miss out on these stocks trading at attractive valuations.

  • Polkadot Leads Altcoin Losses After Bitcoin Is Rejected at $52K

    Crypto markets saw a pullback on Tuesday after a relatively flat weekend.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Facebook

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), are two of the biggest companies. While both have been great stocks to own over their histories, they are increasingly becoming rivals, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly picked on Apple on recent earnings calls. For investors wondering which is the better buy between these two tech giants today, keep reading to see the thoughts of an Apple bull and a Facebook bull.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Vuzix Partners With Verizon 5G For AR Experience

    Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) forged an agreement with Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products. The agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oculus app downloads surge, Meta stock rises

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine the upward spike in Oculus VR app downloads on Christmas while parent company Meta experiences a rise in its stock.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Microsoft, Salesforce Battle to Revitalize Customer Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Customer support has become a crowded battlefield in enterprise technology as software vendors from Microsoft Corp. to Salesforce.com Inc. rush to arm organizations with tools to create one-stop service centers.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCDC Reduces Isolation Time; Apple Shuts NYC Stores: Virus UpdateWorld Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars ChristmasFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredLet’s

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold For The Next Decade

    Web 3.0 is widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, making the metaverse a golden macrotrend for retail investors. The metaverse refers to an easily scalable real-time virtual reality or mixed reality world, comprising several interoperable, immersive, and interactive 3D environments. The metaverse is also expected to maintain all relevant information about payments, identity, and history across user sessions.

  • Tesla and Ark Innovation Used to Be Joined at the Hip. Not Anymore.

    The correlation between the EV giant and Cathie Wood's flagship fund has weakened during the second half of 2021.

  • Solana Wallet Phantom Nixes Auction for iOS Beta Invites After Community Erupts

    Solanaland’s top crypto wallet is selling 7,000 NFT invites on Magic Eden for its imminent iOS release.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • In 2021, Apple addressed past mistakes

    Apple spent much of 2021 owning up to (and rectifying) past mistakes, but the company has actually been on this course for the last few years. And at the end of 2021, Apple has just about finished replacing some of its most problematic designs.

  • Blockchain: Exploring the building blocks of Web 3.0

    Web3 is the “new internet” in comparison to the current Web 2.0. The term was coined by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood in 2014.

  • Oculus Was a Popular Gift. There May Be Hope for the ‘Metaverse.’

    Meta Platforms ‘ virtual reality headset appears to have been a hit this holiday season, according to KeyBanc analysts. Before Dec. 24, the Oculus app ranked as a top 10 iOS entertainment app only in the U.S. But after Christmas Day, the Oculus app jumped to the top five in the entertainment app category in 14 countries, and became the No. 1 overall app in the U.S. “Net, we believe Oculus was a popular gift this holiday season, and potentially benefited from console shortages,” the analysts wrote in a research note.

  • The best accessories for your new Xbox Series X or S

    Here are the best accessories to buy for the Xbox Series X and S, as chosen by Engadget editors.