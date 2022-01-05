U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

Watch Sony's CES 2022 keynote in under nine minutes

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sony's CES 2022 press conference was jammed with information, as it revealed more details on PlayStation VR2 and plans to launch an electric car company. During the latter announcement, it even brought out an electric SUV called the Vision-S 02, a follow-up vehicle to the Vision-S it showed at CES 2020. 

That's not even mentioning that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland came on stage to present a clip from the upcoming Uncharted film or a preview of upcoming games for PS VR2. Luckily, you can get caught up with all the news in less than nine minutes with our supercut, so enjoy!

