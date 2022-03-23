Sony confirms VRR will arrive on PS5 in the coming months

Variable refresh rate (VRR) is coming to the PlayStation 5 in the "coming months," Sony announced. If you have an HDMI 2.1-compatible TV or PC monitor, it will dynamically sync the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output, Sony explained in a blog post. The feature is long overdue, as VRR has been available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles since they debuted.

As you're no doubt aware, VRR helps minimize visual artifacts like screen tearing. "Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced," Sony explained. "Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch."

You'll also be able to apply VRR to PS5 games that don't support it, something that "may improve video quality for some games," Sony said. The results may vary depending on the TV and game you're playing, it added.

Sony only recently unlocked VRR on its HDMI 2.1-equipped TVs in the US and Europe. The PS5 offers 4K at 120Hz, but it's arguably not as well implemented as the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Sony didn't specify an exact date for the VRR patch, but will share more details as the feature gets closer to release. In the meantime, the latest PS5 release includes a few other new features. That includes the ability to test drive a Voice Command feature that lets you control media playback or find open games, apps and settings; join open or closed parties through the PS App; and enable a dark mode on PS Remote Play. All of those are rolling out later today.