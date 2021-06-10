'Death Stranding Director's Cut' is coming to PlayStation 5

As expected, Hideo Kojima is preparing a director's cut of Death Stranding. Revealed during Summer Game Fest, the title is coming to PlayStation 5 "soon." Host Geoff Keighley said Kojima and company would share more details about the project sometime in the next couple of weeks. Until then, Kojima shared a teaser that is best seen firsthand. It references his previous work as well as Valve's Orange Box. See for yourself.

Death Stranding first came out on PlayStation 4 in 2019 before eventually making its way to PC less than a year later. While critical response to the game was initially split, the pandemic and its PC release helped Death Stranding grow a dedicated following.