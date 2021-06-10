U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

'Death Stranding Director's Cut' is coming to PlayStation 5

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

As expected, Hideo Kojima is preparing a director's cut of Death Stranding. Revealed during Summer Game Fest, the title is coming to PlayStation 5 "soon." Host Geoff Keighley said Kojima and company would share more details about the project sometime in the next couple of weeks. Until then, Kojima shared a teaser that is best seen firsthand. It references his previous work as well as Valve's Orange Box. See for yourself.

Death Stranding first came out on PlayStation 4 in 2019 before eventually making its way to PC less than a year later. While critical response to the game was initially split, the pandemic and its PC release helped Death Stranding grow a dedicated following.

  • China's Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices

    U.S. bank JPMorgan said it will exclude Huawei's dollar bonds from some its most influential investment indices from the end of next month, following the latest ratcheting up of U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology firms. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration issued a new executive order https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/06/07/2021-12019/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-certain-companies-of-the-peoples last week banning U.S. entities from buying or selling the publicly-traded securities of 59 Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance. "Huawei USD-denominated bonds will be excluded from J.P. Morgan fixed income indices (including the CEMBI and JACI families) since the issuing entities for these securities (Proven Glory Capital Ltd. and Proven Honour Capital Ltd.) are explicitly named and in scope of the Amended Order," JPMorgan said in a note to index users late on Tuesday.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open as consumer prices jump

    U.S. stock indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as a surge in consumer prices in May fanned fears of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. In the 12 months through May, CPI accelerated 5.0% in its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008.

  • China’s Factory Inflation at 2008 High Adds to Global Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Surging costs of imported commodities drove China’s factory-gate inflation to its highest level since 2008, raising the odds that exporters will begin passing on higher prices and boost inflationary pressures in the global economy.The producer price index climbed 9% in May from a year earlier, driven by price increases for oil, metals and chemicals, the National Bureau of Statistics sai

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Declines Ahead Of ECB Interest Rate Decision

    EUR/USD managed to get below the 20 EMA and is moving towards the support at 1.2155.

  • U.S. Stocks, Government Bonds Rally After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rallied toward all-time highs and benchmark Treasury yields extended declines to the lowest since March as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-accomodative policies even after data showed consumer prices rose more than forecast last month.The S&P 500 touched a record as all the main American equity indexes advanced in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was set for its highest level since late April as megacap technology stocks ral

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks lose steam in final stretch of trading, Dow closes lower by 153 points, or 0.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors considered more data on the U.S. economic recovery and a resurgence in the social media-fueled "meme stocks."

  • Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

    The API reported a slightly bigger draw in crude oil inventories than analysts had predicted but smaller than the 5.36 million barrel draw the week before

  • Toshiba Sought Ministry Help to Swing Key Vote, Probe Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. sought government help in an attempt to influence a key shareholder vote that installed its slate of directors, an independent probe has found in a vindication for investor activism in Japan.The voting, which went against nominees put up by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, wasn’t fairly managed, according to the results of an investigation by several law firms that Toshiba shared. The Japanese electronics-to-energy conglomerate “devised a plan to effecti

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses Half His Fortune as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.

  • Elizabeth Warren, US Lawmakers Put Bitcoin on Trial in Senate CBDC Hearing

    While a Senate Banking Committee hearing ostensibly focused on central bank digital currencies, bitcoin’s role in the ecosystem drew much of the attention.

  • European companies have no intention of decoupling from China

    Forget Covid-19 and tensions in the UK-China and EU-China relationship. European companies are committed to the Chinese market.

  • Mortgage rates fell over the past week, despite inflation hitting a 13-year high. What’s going on?

    ‘The fact that rate movements don’t appear to be tied to any specific data or developments makes it difficult to chart their path forward.’

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • We put 6 more meme stocks’ numbers to the test and the differences are telling

    Digging deeper into the the meme stock phenomenon, there are big difference between Palantir, Wendy's, Canoo and other companies.

  • GameStop’s New Chairman Tells Shareholders to ‘Buckle Up’

    Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders of the videogame company, telling them to "buckle up."