U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.33
    -118.52 (-2.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,844.73
    -809.86 (-2.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,578.72
    -405.81 (-3.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.35
    -49.95 (-2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.40
    -2.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    -0.0068 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0550 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0115 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3030
    -1.0550 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,171.03
    -957.39 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.60
    -18.08 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Sony delivers a killer new pair of earbuds

Brian Heater
·5 min read

Surprise! While we were all (understandably) preoccupied with the latest addition to Sony’s excellent over-ear headphones, the LinkBuds S managed to mostly fly under the radar. This likely happened for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the company’s confusing naming scheme. It’s not clear where the new earbuds slot in at first blush.

The short answer is: smack in the middle of Sony’s growing lineup of fully wireless buds. The standard LinkBuds sit at the low end at (a still not cheap) $180. At the high end are the great, but pricey WF1000XM4, which retail for exactly $100 more. The breakdown, this far, is fairly straightforward. The M4 are a truly premium set of earbuds at a truly premium price. The LinkBuds, meanwhile, have a giant hole in the center that’s designed to improve situational awareness.

The ”S” apparently stands for “sound.” That doesn’t really clarify things. Sure, the LinkBuds S sound better than their namesakes with the giant hole in the center, but ultimately less good (owing mostly to the inclusion of smaller drivers) than the M4s. For clarity’s sake, the company offers up the following tagline, “The world‘s smallest and lightest, noise canceling, Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones.” Really rolls off the tongue, right?

Here's how I would describe them: a really great sounding pair of everyday earbuds. Given the company’s existing line, I’m not convinced the LinkBuds S need to exist. But having worn them as a daily driver the last couple of weeks, I’m glad they do. As someone who tests a lot of earbuds over the course of a year, the LinkBuds S are among the best sounding and most comfortable I’ve had in my ears. It’s an impressive combo.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

At $200, they fall closer to the LinkBuds than M4s. They’re not cheap, by most measures, but at least they compare favorably to the AirPods Pro’s $250 MSRP. It’s the comfort, however, that really won me over. I had (and still have) lots of nice things to say about the M4s. And while their footprint was a big improvement over their predecessor, I’ve always considered them more around-the-house earbuds. When it comes to listening to music in the comfort of your own home, they’re tough to beat.

If you’re an active person looking for something "on the go," they’re harder to recommend. They wouldn’t, for example, be the first pair of buds I’d grab on my way out the door. And they’re not in the top ten when it comes to my morning runs. They’re just too bulky. They’re big, kind of heavy and they jut out of the ear. The LinkBuds S, on the other hand, are a great walking companion.

I recognize that comfort is both highly subjective and dependent on the idiosyncrasies of your own ear. For my money, though, the LinkBuds S are an ideal size, coupled with a soft silicone tip that sits comfortably in the ear for long stretches. I would still hesitate to recommend them specifically for workouts, however. The latest Beats fit the bill much better with a built-in wing to keep them in place. The touch panels on the side can also be tough to navigate in that setting, particularly while sweating.

The sound quality is a step down from the M4s for reasons highlighted above. Even so, they’re a really excellent sounding pair of buds for music and podcasts. Honestly, the main reasons they’ve left my ears since picking the pair up were to (1) rest Sony’s new over-ear headphones and (2) sleep.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

The “always-on” approach is supposedly at the epicenter of Sony’s attempt to address primarily a Gen Z audience (“buds built for the next generation,” per the press material). I’m not really sold on how these buds might be better suited for the TikTok generation, but the company points to features like “Auto Play,” which starts playing music based on different activities. Using the Sony Headphones app, you can fire up music automatically based on various features like putting the LinkBuds in, ending a call or going for a walk.

Currently these features only work with a pair of music services: Spotify (of course) and Endel. I wasn’t familiar with the latter, but it’s been an interesting experience, thus far. It’s less a standard streaming service like Spotify and Apple Music, and more an algorithmically generated mood enhancer. You can chose different scenarios like “Relax” or “Move.” I’ve been playing around with it for meditation and sleep, as well. I’m listening to “Focus” as I’m attempting to finish this review late on a Friday afternoon.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

I prefer more manual control over my music listening than Auto Play provides. So who knows, maybe it is a generational thing.

The LinkBuds’ noise canceling is quite good as well, if, again, a step down from the M4s. A quick tap on the right bud toggles between that and ambient mode. I’ve been taking calls on the new buds, as well, and the voice clarity has gotten high marks from people on the other end. The little grille on the outside is a mesh windscreen. It does a decent job cutting out bad wind noise though some will invariably still get through.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

Battery life is rated at six hours with ANC on, nine without. The case, meanwhile, will bump things up to 20. The charging case is a bit narrower than the M4s (which are rated at eight hours and 24 with the case), as you’d expect. It does, however, drop wireless charging from the equations. Also, it’s a small thing, but I do quite like the textured feel Sony has given the buds this time out.

The M4s price always precluded them from being a mainstream product, and the arrival of the LinkBuds S really drives that notion home. For most people in most cases, these smaller, more comfortable and cheaper buds fit the bill.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony LinkBuds S Review: A Dream Come True For Sound Customization

    The LinkBuds S don't have a strange design like the original LinkBuds, but rather stand as compact regular-looking earbuds with six hours of battery life and strong ANC, transparency modes.

  • Keep Financial raises $9M led by A16Z to help employers offer forgivable loans as a retention tool

    Keep Financial is building a platform to help employers provide retention bonuses in the form of forgivable loans -- forgiving the loan typically based on them staying at the company for an agreed length of time -- and alongside its launch the startup is announcing $9 million in funding. The seed round is being led by Andreessen Horowitz, with Launchpad Capital, Thomvest Ventures, Cambrian Ventures, and Worklife Ventures also participating. It got on A16Z's radar however in part because it was co-founded by a pair of entrepreneurs with a strong track record in fintech, an area it's been very active in backing: Rob Frohwein and Kathryn Petralia previously co-founded Kabbage, a trailblazer in the world of AI-powered small business loans, which was acquired by Amex in 2020 for $850 million.

  • TikTok launches its first creator crediting tool to help video creators cite their inspiration

    After years of stolen memes and uncredited dance trends, TikTok today is introducing a new feature that it says will be the first iteration of its creator crediting tools that allow creators to directly tag and credit others using a new button during the publishing process. This button lets creators credit all sorts of inspiration for their content, including dances, jokes, viral sounds, and more -- and will help TikTok viewers discover the original creators behind the latest trend by tapping on the credit from the video's caption. Larger creators lifting ideas from smaller ones is an issue that's not limited to TikTok.

  • BlackBerry and Magna Collaborate on Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance System Solutions for Global Automakers

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most popular businesses globally and has no shortage of bulls advocating for it or bears deriding Apple stock. With that in mind, let's consider the bull and bear case for Apple stock. Apple has demonstrated that it can create innovative products and services.

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Analysts Eye Product Order Growth?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple is postponing the final phase of its 3-days-a-week return-to-work plan

    Citing Covid-19 concerns, the iPhone maker is delaying its plan to have employees be in the office three days a week.

  • Apple unveils online training to close IT skills gap around managing Apple devices

    As with many skilled professions these days, there is a gap between demand and supply when it comes to IT pros. As more people turn to Apple devices at work, whether computers, phones or tablets, the need for people who can service and manage these devices has increased. To address this issue, Apple announced it has updated its certification and training for IT pros and management who are working with Apple products.

  • Robinhood to Launch Web3 Wallet to Rival MetaMask and Coinbase

    Millennial trading platform Robinhood is venturing deeper into the crypto space with the development of its own digital asset and decentralized finance wallet.

  • Sir Nick Clegg says the metaverse is coming ‘one way or another’

    The former deputy prime minister, now an executive at Facebook’s parent firm Meta, has written an essay on the metaverse.

  • New Bluetooth attack can remotely unlock Tesla vehicles and smart locks

    Security researchers have demonstrated a new Bluetooth relay attack that can remotely unlock and operate some Tesla vehicles. The vulnerability lies in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the technology used by Tesla’s entry system that allows drivers with the app or key fob to unlock and operate their car from nearby.

  • Apple reveals a host of new iPhone and Watch features to improve accessibility

    Apple has revealed a host of new features for the iPhone and Watch, aimed at improving accessibility. The iPhone and iPad will now be able to detect doors on behalf of people who are blind or have low vision, for instance. Apple is also adding new accessibility features specifically to using its own devices.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • RBC unveils revolutionary authentication tool that bolsters client security

    Today RBC is introducing a ground-breaking technology to further protect its clients' most personal information online. Built within the RBC Mobile App, clients can now use their personal PIN with their client card or biometrics to securely authenticate themselves on their mobile phone. For Android users, the App uses Near-Field Communications (NFC), enabling clients to simply tap their RBC client card before inputting their PIN. This additional layer of security and method to authenticate throu

  • Crypto: Tether hole widens as it loses another billion in a day

    Tether has shed another $1bn from its market cap, falling from $75.6bn to $74.1bn in the last 24 hours.

  • AirPods Pro 2 to launch alongside the iPhone 14, report claims

    Apple is widely expected to refresh the AirPods Pro this year, with various insiders offering similar AirPods Pro 2 launch claims for the product. It’s the second half of 2022, according to one analyst. Or fall 2022, according to a well-known insider. But a different leaker has another take on the matter that concerns the … The post AirPods Pro 2 to launch alongside the iPhone 14, report claims appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.5 on iPhone with Apple Cash and Podcasts upgrades

    Apple rolled out the latest iOS 15 update to iPhone on Monday. Just days after seeding the iOS 15.5 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers, the final version has arrived. iOS 15.5 is now available, and as long as you have a supported iPhone, you can download it. iOS 15.5 is a relatively … The post Apple releases iOS 15.5 on iPhone with Apple Cash and Podcasts upgrades appeared first on BGR.