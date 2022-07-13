U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Sony Electronics Launches New ECM-G1 Shotgun Microphone

·4 min read

Versatile Microphone is Ideal for Vlogging and Offers High Quality Sound Anywhere, Anytime

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduces the new ECM-G1 microphone for enhanced video recording through high-quality sound collection. The new ECM-G1 was designed for vloggers and video content creators seeking a compact, high-quality microphone. With ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection, creators can enjoy excellent sound quality when capturing content.

Sony Electronics Launches New ECM-G1 Shotgun Microphone

Enhance Standard of Video Recording with High-Quality Sound

Clear, high-quality sound plays an important role when capturing video content. The ECM-G1 includes a large-diameter (14.6 mm) microphone capsule that provides clear sound collection while suppressing noise, which improves the quality of video production.

The ECM-G1 is the perfect accessory for video content creators on-the-go as it captures clear voices, includes a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors and has an optimized structure to suppress frequency vibration noise with anti-vibration dampers. When connected via the MI (Multi Interface) shoe, the cableless design even eliminates cable-transmitted vibration noise.

Ambient Sound Suppression and Clear Frontal Sound Collection

Clear sound collection when facing the front of the camera, the ECM-G1 super-cardioidi and ambient sound suppression to ensure only wanted audio is captured, an ideal feature when recording in selfie mode. The ECM-G1 is also highly effective in capturing clear conversation audio indoors by reducing echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation.

Enjoy High-Quality Sound Anywhere, Anytime

The microphone's MI Shoe support enables additional power options and cable-free operation for even greater flexibility. The power is supplied directly from the camera to the microphone – even when shooting with the vari-angle LCD monitor open horizontally.

The ECM-G1 is ultra-light and compact, weighing just 1.2 ounces (34 grams) and measuring 1 inch x 2 inches x 1.9 inches (W x H x D: 28.0 mm x 50.8 mm x 48.5 mm), making it easy to use anywhere, anytime. The microphone's compact size and weight provides flexibility and mobility, even when using gimbals and grips. In addition, due to its small size, the front of the microphone remains out of the frame, even when using a wide-angle lens. Its compact form factor also allows creators to easily look through the camera viewfinder without the microphone touching their forehead.

The new ECM-G1 also includes a microphone jack and recording cableii, making it compatibleiii with a wide range of devicesiv with a 3.5mm mic jack, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.

Pricing and Availability

The new ECM-G1 will be available in August 2022 for approximately $150.00 USD and $190.00 CAD. Pre-sale opens tomorrow, July 13, 2022 at 10:00AM (EDT)/ 7:00AM (PDT) at a variety of Sony authorized dealers in North America, with an expected customer ship date of August 22, 2022.

For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new ECM-G1 can be viewed HERE.

Sony is striving for a zero environmental footprint, with our Road to Zero initiative. Plastic packaging has been replaced with paper for over 1.4 million productsv.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new ECM-G1 and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:


i This directionality is achievable with only one microphone capsule, resulting in small physical size, while allowing sound from the desired frontal area to be emphasized more effectively than by a general unidirectional microphone. The frontal extent of the sound collection area is wider than that of super-directional microphones, but super-cardioid microphones are generally more compact
ii 3.5 mm TRS – TRS cable
iii A commercially available conversion adapter may be required. Regarding device compatibility, please refer to the respective device manufacturers' specifications
iv Compatibility not guaranteed with all products
v Sell-in quantity, from April 2021 to March 2022

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics)
Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-electronics-launches-new-ecm-g1-shotgun-microphone-301585635.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

