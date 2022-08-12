U.S. markets closed

Sony Electronics' Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I Smartphones Offer New External Monitor Capabilities

·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today released a software update that enables new external monitor capabilities in the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I smartphones.

Sony Electronics' Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I Smartphones Offer New External Monitor Capabilities

In the Xperia PRO and the Xperia PRO-I, the External Monitor feature will now include Livestreaming, Wave Form and False Color capabilities. The Wave Form monitor function checks exposure and RGB balance. The False Color function assists with iris setting selections by making certain details for exposure more noticeable. The External Monitor software update will also enable Xperia PRO with extra control features for select Alpha camerasi. In Xperia PRO, the External Monitor feature will have a trigger function for Rec/Stop available via USB-C cable and also be able to provide status visibility on screen including REC status, shutter speed, F-number, ISO and EV Indication.

This update now allows creators to use their Sony Alpha camera to livestream through the External Monitor feature on their Xperia PRO or Xperia PRO-I. This allows creators to share livestream videos with incredible Sony Alpha quality.

Availability

This update is available on August 12, 2022 via a push notification to all Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I owners.

For detailed product information, please visit:

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

Compatible with the Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 7 IV

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-electronics-xperia-pro-and-xperia-pro-i-smartphones-offer-new-external-monitor-capabilities-301604662.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

