U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.07
    -25.23 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.64
    -115.67 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,624.67
    -216.04 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.53
    -31.39 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.59 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9330
    -0.4420 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,284.68
    -33.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.34
    -23.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·3 min read

Sony has launched its first vlogging-specific mirrorless camera, the ZV-E10, that borrows a number of features from ZV-1 compact vlogging model. At the same time, it's roughly based on the A5000 and A6000-series APS-C mirrorless cameras, with all the good (and bad) that entails. 

The two biggest advantages of the ZV-E10 over the ZV-1 are the larger 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and interchangeable mirrorless mount. The latter feature opens Sony's range of 60-plus E-mount lenses to vloggers, making the ZV-E10 much more versatile than the fixed-lens ZV-1. The larger sensor, meanwhile, will deliver improved light sensitivity and a shallower depth of field.

Sony&#x002019;s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series
Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

The ZV-E10 uses the aging 24-megapixel APS-C sensor found in the A6100 and other recent Sony models. While that delivers sharp, downsampled 4K video at up to 30 fps (or 120 fps 1080p), it's likely to have a serious amount of rolling shutter that's not ideal for its intended purpose. 

On the more positive side, it offers optical and active electronic image stabilization, just like the ZV-1. That should smooth out handheld shooting pretty well, though don't expect miracles for walk-and-talk type vlogging — especially if rolling sensor wobble proves to be an issue. 

Size-wise, the ZV-E10 is smaller than any of the A6000-series cameras at 343 grams and isn't much larger and heavier than the ZV-1. It lacks an electronic viewfinder, but it's Sony's first APS-C mirrorless camera with a fully-articulating flip-out screen — a basic requirement on any vlogging camera these days. 

Sony&#x002019;s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series
Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

The ZV-E10 comes with Sony's latest phase-detect autofocus system, both for video and still shooting. That means you should get incredibly quick subject tracking, along with reliable eye, face and head detect autofocus. It also has an S&Q (slow & quick) feature that lets you record time-lapse and slow motion footage in-camera without the need for any post processing work.

It borrows several vlogging features directly from the ZV-1. The first is called "product showcase," a setting that allows it to instantly focus away from your face and onto an object placed in front of the camera. That's particularly handy for vloggers reviewing products, devices, etc. 

The other is a bokeh switch that instantly sets the lowest f-stop available for lighting conditions. That way, you can have the background as defocused as possible, allowing your subject to stand out clearly. 

The ZV-E10 has a built-in, high-quality three-way microphone (left, right and central channels) that's designed to pick out your voice. That means you can vlog without the need to buy a microphone, though it still won't match the quality and voice isolation of a dedicated shotgun or lapel mic. It also comes with a hotshoe-attached muff to help block wind noise, and if that's not enough, a wind noise reduction setting. It also comes with a microphone input, though not a headphone output. 

Finally, if you're into live streaming, you can connect the ZV-E10 directly to a smartphone and stream directly to YouTube or other services — much as you can with Panasonic's latest GH5-II. It will also work directly as a webcam, streaming both video and audio (not just video like other cameras) so you can take advantage of its high-quality microphone. 

The ZV-E10 will be available in either black or white by the end of August and will cost $700 for the body, or $800 in a bundle including Sony's 16-50mm F/3.5-5.6 power zoom lens. 

Recommended Stories

  • These High-Flying Stocks Can Run Circles Around Ethereum

    In particular, the popular Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) token Ether has returned close to 157,000% over the trailing six-year period. Back in early June, I anointed Ethereum as one of the two cryptocurrencies that I believe has the best chance to be a success. Smart contracts can be used in financial and nonfinancial scenarios, giving Ethereum the ability to be a player in financial transactions, as well as a company that could revolutionize supply chain product tracking and management.

  • Joby Aviation, aiming to go to market in 2024, completes 154 mile test flight

    Santa Cruz, California-based Joby Aviation has completed the longest test flight of an eVTOL to date, as its unnamed full-sized prototype aircraft concluded a trip of over 150 miles on a single charge, the company said Monday. The test was completed at Joby’s Electric Flight Base in Big Sur, California earlier this month. It’s the latest in a succession of secretive tests the company’s been conducting, all part of its goal to achieve certification with the Federal Aviation Administration and start commercial operations.

  • First Drive: Why the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is in a Class of Its Own

    After testing the model variant that set a new production SUV lap record at Nürburgring, we’re still trying to catch our breath.

  • Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds arrive on August 17th

    Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation will formally launch on August 17th.

  • Intel stock dips as new chip designation, production schedule revealed

    Intel Corp. shares declined steadily in the extended session Monday, handing back daily gains, after the chip maker revealed its "road map" and repackaging plans for its future products.

  • Intel Pledges to Retake Innovation Crown, Changes Yardstick

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., playing catch-up in semiconductor technology after losing its long-held dominance, vowed to become the industry leader again in 2025 by rethinking some of the fundamentals of how chips are made, and signed up rival Qualcomm Inc. as a manufacturing customer.Santa Clara, California-based Intel aims to step up innovation and is changing the approach used to measure progress in chip production, arguing that the current system gives competitors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac

  • Elon Musk says he is done with regular earnings calls. Tesla investors are better off.

    Fewer microphones for Musk should mean fewer chances to lay potential landmines in Tesla's path.

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday — Here's what to expect

    Apple is expected to announce its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Amazon responds to bitcoin rumour that sent crypto market surging

    Amazon has responded to a rumour about bitcoin that helped send the market into a frenzy – before it settled back down again. Over the weekend, speculation began that the company was looking to move into supporting bitcoin, potentially for payments. Given the extra legitimacy and promotion the move would make, it helped support the price of all cryptocurrencies, which made huge gains over Monday.

  • Intel Lays Out Chip Manufacturing Plans Through 2025

    CEO Pat Gelsinger went over advancements for the next four years, from rebranding manufacturing processes to implementing new technologies.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Bitcoin Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits After Rally

    Bitcoin did not manage to settle above the key resistance level at $40,000.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • F5 Networks, inc (FFIV) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FFIV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • The Morning After: Lucasfilm hired a YouTuber with deepfake skills

    Today’s tech headlines: LG's new Tone Free wireless earbuds have a case that plugs into headphone ports, a magnetic helmet shrunk a deadly tumor in a world-first test, Lucasfilm hires YouTuber who used deepfake to improve 'The Mandalorian'.

  • Amid post-COVID boom, IT company Wipro invests $1 billion in cloud services

    India-based global information technology, consulting, and business process services company Wipro announced its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud capabilities. This announcement comes amid a post-pandemic boom in adoption of cloud platforms by companies around the world.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $40,000 and Beyond

    Resistance at $40,000 was too strong this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $40,500 levels would bring the 38.2% FIB into play…

  • This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of

    Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup is officially the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, and that really shouldn’t surprise anyone out there. These new iPhone models mark Apple’s first big smartphone redesign since 2017 when the iPhone X first debuted. Not only do Apple’s latest iPhones sport a new look, but it’s also actually a … The post This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung's 49-inch mini-LED gaming monitor will sell for $2,500

    Samsung is finally launching its mini-LED curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9 — but it will cost you $2,500 to get one.

  • Analyst Report: Tencent Holdings Limited

    Tencent is a Chinese Internet giant with businesses and investments in a wide variety of Internet services and contents. Major services include communication and social networking (Weixin/Weixin and QQ), online PC and mobile games, content (news, videos, music, comics, and literature), utilities (email, app store, mobile security, and mobile browser), cloud services, and financial technology. Tenpay in Weixin/Weixin and QQ is a payment solution that enables closed-loop transactions in Tencent’s ecosystems and has been adopted by many third-party partners and offline merchants. Tencent has an aggregate monthly active user base of less than 600 million for QQ and over 1.2 billion for Weixin/Weixin.