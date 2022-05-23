U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,973.75
    +72.39 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,880.24
    +618.34 (+1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.27
    +180.66 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.76
    +19.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.59
    +0.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0128 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0720 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0088 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8170
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,224.21
    -907.44 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.56
    -16.31 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Former PlayStation employee files new gender discrimination lawsuit against company

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former PlayStation employee Emma Majo has filed a new lawsuit against the company after her previous complaint was dismissed by a federal judge in April. According to Axios, Majo’s new filing includes many of the same gender discrimination allegations found in her original one, but the scope of the lawsuit is more limited.

Rather than seeking to represent all women employed by Sony’s PlayStation unit in the US as was previously her intent, the complaint instead seeks damages for those women who worked for the company in California. When judge Laurel Beeler dismissed the original case, she said Majo could file again with additional details. The new complaint incorporates allegations from the nine women who came forward to support the first suit.

“Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees, including female employees and those who identify as female,” the complaint reads. We’ve reached out to Sony for comment. In the meantime, we'll note the company previously asserted Majo’s claims were based on “unactionable allegations.”

