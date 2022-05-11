U.S. markets open in 5 hours

Sony Introduces Xperia 1 IV Flagship Smartphone for Photographers and Content Creators; Learn More at B&H Photo

·4 min read

Sony upgrades mobile content creation with the Xperia 1 IV. The new flagship creator smartphone utilizes both 5G Sub6 and mmWave for faster communication, and pro-quality photography with an optical 85-125mm zoom.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the release of Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone. This entry into the smartphone category delivers the connectivity and imaging capabilities required by professional photographers, videographers, and social media content creators. Outside of content creation, a brighter display should be well received by mobile enthusiasts who enjoy video streaming and mobile gaming.

Sony Upgrades Mobile Pro Imaging with the New Xperia 1 IV Smartphone for photographers and creative content creators.

Utilizing its professional photography knowledge and engineering in the camera space, Sony equips the Xperia 1 IV with three rear lenses (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto), as well as a 3D iToF sensor. Among the new camera features available with the Sony Xperia 1 IV is the ability to shoot slow motion 4K video at 120 fps across all the rear cameras. The telephoto lens now is also capable of 85-125mm optical zoom, and everything utilizes genuine ZEISS optics with ZEISS T-coating.

Sony XPERIA 1 IV 512GB 5G Smartphone
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1702930-REG/sony_xq_ct62_xperia_1_iv_512gb.html

Key Features

  • GSM/4G LTE + 5G Sub6/mmWave Compatible

  • Rear Triple 12MP Cameras & 3D iTOF

  • Telephoto with 85-125mm Optical Zoom

  • All Rear Lenses Shoot 4K/120p HDR

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

  • 512GB Storage Capacity + 12GB of RAM

  • 6.5" 4K HDR 21:9 120 Hz OLED Screen

  • Micro-HDMI for DSLR Streaming/Monitor

On top of expanding the entire camera system, Sony incorporates advancements to appeal not just to professionals, but also mobile gamers and prosumer smartphone fans alike. The 6.5" 21:9 CinemaWide 120Hz 4K OLED screen is now 50% brighter, streaming videos and games more enjoyable. It also provides full-stage stereo speakers and a larger 5000mAh battery.

Outside of content creation and entertainment, Sony supplies the Xperia 1 IV with some of the latest in smartphone connectivity and processing technology. The former Xperia 1 III flagship offered 4G LTE and 5G Sub6 network connectivity, which the Xperia 1 IV retains, but now with the addition of blazing fast 5G mmWave support and mobile speeds that allow for stable livestreams, fast uploading, and sharing large 4K videos and RAW stills. The smartphone also comes with the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, a generous 512GB of storage, and significant weather and physical protection with IP65/68-rated water and dust resistance, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the display.

Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G Smartphone | First Look
https://youtu.be/0tMei0u5QOQ

Learn more about the Sony Xperia 1 IV at B&H Explora:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/mobile/sony-upgrades-mobile-pro-imaging-with-the-new-xperia-1-iv-smartphone

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Follow us on Social Media

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information
Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Expanding upon the success of last year’s professional creator smartphone, the Xperia 1 III, Sony has now announced its replacement, the Sony Xperia 1 IV. As expected, Sony continues to utilize its Alpha engineers to bring new and exciting pro-quality advancements to the Xperia 1 IV’s camera system.
B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-introduces-xperia-1-iv-flagship-smartphone-for-photographers-and-content-creators-learn-more-at-bh-photo-301544675.html

SOURCE B&H Photo

