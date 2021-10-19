Sony looks set to unveil the A7 IV mirrorless camera on October 21st

Sony has teased the launch of a new Alpha camera on October 21st at 10AM ET, and judging from the YouTube metadata, it appears to be the long-awaited full-frame A7 IV mirrorless model, DPReview has reported. And while Sony didn't reveal any information in the tease itself, the YouTube tags seem to have revealed most of the main specs, like a 33-megapixel sensor and 4K 60p video with 10-bit All-I XAVC recording.

In fact, the YouTube tease contained the following comprehensive list of tags, which now appear to have been removed: "ILCE-7M4 , A7M4 , Alpha 7 , Alpha7 , Sony A7 IV , Sony a7 IV , Sony α7 IV , Sony A7 iv , Sony a7 iv , Sony alpha , Sony α , mirrorless , Sony E-mount camera , full frame camera , 4K , Eye AF , Animal Eye AF , AF , Eye AF movies , field camera , pro camera , silent shutter , FTP , 4K60p , Eye AF birds , camera for movies , 10fps , 33MP , BIONZ XR , 10-bit 4:2:2 HLG , All-I XAVC S-I , S-Cinetone , S-log3 , S&Q dial , vari-angle , gimbal , 5GHz Wi-Fi , USB 10Gbps , live streaming , Creative Look , 15+ stops dynamic range."

That list, if accurate, would make the A7 IV a formidable hybrid full-frame camera on par with Canon's R6 (but hopefully without the overheating issues). What's still not known is price and availability, but it looks like everything will be revealed in just two days.