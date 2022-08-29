U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.25
    -32.25 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,025.00
    -238.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,500.25
    -120.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.40
    -15.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    +0.79 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    +0.0580 (+1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    27.17
    +5.39 (+24.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5370
    +0.7850 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,939.25
    -7.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.39
    -45.82 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Sony launches 'PlayStation Studios Mobile' with Savage Game acquisition

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Sony

Sony is making a push into mobile gaming with the launch of "PlayStation Studios Mobile" and acquisition of Savage Game Studios, it announced. Sony said the new studio will be "providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games."

Savage Game Studio doesn't appear to have produced any games yet, but its co-founders had a hand in mobile franchises like Clash of Clans and Angry Birds. It will join PlayStation Studios Mobile, which will operate separately from its console division and create "new experiences" based on PlayStation IP and franchises. Savage is also currently working on a "new unannounced triple-A mobile live service action game," though it didn't offer any more details.

As a console maker first and foremost, Sony has a delicate balancing act with mobile, much as it did when it jumped into PC gaming with titles like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. To that end, it was sure to note that any efforts beyond console "in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community."

At the same time, Sony no doubt felt pressure to enter the very lucrative mobile space. Michail Katkoff, CEO and Co-founder of Savage Game Studios, said that Sony's PlayStation Studios "respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed," and will let them "tap into PlayStation’s amazing catalog of IP." In that sense, Sony might take the same course Nintendo did when it brought Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem and other franchises to mobile.

Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it was cool — and regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10 or 12-hour day.

  • Here’s What a $2 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    For many Americans, retirement advice is limited to encouragement to save more or warnings that they haven’t saved enough. Whether they are decades, years, or months from retirement, it can be hard to imagine the life that 401(k) ultimately buys.

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced companies with unmatched innovative capacity are screaming buys following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Top 12 From Cathie Wood’s Q2 Portfolio

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 12 from Cathie Wood’s Q2 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of the first seven stocks and Wood’s investment history and strategy, you can go directly to the Top 5 From Cathie Wood’s Q2 Portfolio. This August on Bloomberg ETF IQ, ARK Investment […]

  • Boeing hit with worldwide safety alert after flaw discovered in take-off and landing app

    Boeing has been hit with a worldwide safety alert after British security experts say they discovered a possible flaw in its software used by pilots in take-offs and landings.

  • Apple, Amazon, Meta, Coinbase, Boeing, and More Stock Market Movers Monday

    FEATURE Stock futures were lower Monday, extending losses for Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made hawkish comments Friday about the central bank’s fight against inflation. futures and futures for the were both down 0.

  • Goldman Says Buy Commodities, ‘Worry About Recession Later’

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. urged investors to pile into commodities as most recession risks coursing through global markets are overblown in the near term, arguing that raw materials stand to rebound amid a profound energy crisis and tight physical fundamentals.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiki

  • General Electric Gets Its Power Back

    Just a few years ago, it would almost have been unthinkable to describe General Electric's (NYSE: GE) power business as its best performer, but that's where things stand now. While the other three segments (healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy) have all suffered significantly with supply chain pressures in 2022, GE Power is on track for its full-year guidance. Ongoing performance at GE Power is particularly important for three key reasons, and they all relate to the upcoming breakup of the company.

  • Why Dividend Stocks Could Soon Be More Attractive -- Thanks to Joe Biden

    Unsurprisingly, dividend stocks tend to attract a lot of money. As popular as dividend stocks already are, though, they could soon become even more attractive. President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 19.

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Census Bureau: 3.8 million renters will likely be evicted in the next two months — why the rental crisis keeps getting worse

    Renters are hurting across the country. And it's about to get even harder.

  • Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    When stocks go down but the underlying businesses remain healthy, dividend-focused investors can get paid a handsome sum to wait for a recovery.

  • I’m 62, single and never had a retirement account. I have $100,000 to invest, but is it too late?

    See: I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments? Many Americans go without retirement accounts, so you’re certainly not alone. You have your home and a rental property paid for, and with no debt, you should be able to store much of that income in investment and savings accounts.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

    Of course, many dividend stocks have such low yields that they don't pay out very much. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks you can buy to make passive income. You won't find many better stocks in the S&P 500 for generating passive income than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • 3M Stock Dives After Judge Says No to Bankruptcy Plan to Deal With Legal Liability

    The stock posted its biggest one-day drop since April 2019 after a legal ruling went against the company.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5% or More

    Most investors think they have to give up high-yielding dividends for long-term growth opportunities. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are all paying dividend yields of 5% or more and have long-term growth opportunities. Liz Brumer-Smith (EPR Properties): It's no surprise that share prices for EPR Properties, the premier entertainment real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns just over 350 different entertainment properties across the country, have been absolutely crushed.

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    Analysts working at Wall Street investment banks have some stocks in mind that have fallen on hard times but still have a chance to succeed. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and its mission to do fun stuff with DNA excited early investors in 2021. Unfortunately, the company manages custom-built organisms much better than it handles its cash flows.