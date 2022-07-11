Sony's LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever ahead of Prime Day

Sony released its LinkBuds S less than two months ago, but you can already pick up the true wireless earbuds for a solid discount on Amazon. Just ahead of Prime Day , they're down to $157 . That's a drop of 22 percent from the regular price of $200. It's the lowest price we've seen to date for LinkBuds S and the discount applies to both the white and black variants.

The LinkBuds S have a more regular closed design rather than the open wear format of the standard LinkBuds that Sony unleashed earlier this year. The company claims the more recent model is smaller and lighter than other earbuds that have active noise cancellation (though it admits the ANC isn't as sturdy as on its WF-1000XM4 model).

The earbuds have a passthrough/transparency mode too, so you can hear "natural" ambient sound. With the Adaptive Sound Control feature, Sony says the LinkBuds S can learn your preferences over time and automatically tweak the sound settings based on your location or activity.

They have 5mm drivers that provide what Sony claims are "powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals." With the Integrated Processor V1, which is also found on Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, the company aims to bolster sound quality, mitigate distortion and boost ANC. There's support for high-resolution audio as well, powered by Sony's LDAC codec and DSEE Extreme upscaling.

In addition, LinkBuds S have Sony's Speak-to-Chat feature. The idea is that the earbuds will be able to automatically detect your voice. They will pause the audio and switch on the passthrough mode when you start talking. There's a feature called Auto Play as well. This allows LinkBuds S to play or resume audio based on your activity when you put them in or end a call. However, the functionality is somewhat limited for now — it currently works with Spotify and Endel.

Elsewhere, the earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they should be able to withstand bad weather and workouts. There's built-in Alexa functionality too.

Sony says LinkBuds S have a battery life of six hours if ANC is switched on. You'll get another 14 hours of ANC listening time thanks to the charging case. Through a quick-charge function, you'll get up to an hour of extra use after five minutes of charging time.

