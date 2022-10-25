U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,846.95
    +49.61 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,766.91
    +267.29 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,162.51
    +209.90 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.18
    +50.78 (+2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    +0.87 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.20
    +6.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.17 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0091 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0980
    -0.1360 (-3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    +0.0200 (+1.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9770
    -1.0430 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,797.10
    +525.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.10
    +12.70 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Sony made a version of the LinkBuds S using recycled water bottles

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read
Sony

Sony's LinkBuds S offer a more traditional true wireless fit as opposed to the open wear design of the original model. The company debuted the follow-up back in May, filling out the features list with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a host of other handy items from Sony's premium audio products. Like the first LinkBuds, the S model was built to wear all the time, thanks to they're small size, comfy fit and capable transparency mode. LinkBuds S were already being made with recycled plastics from automobile parts, but today the company has announced an Earth Blue variant made from even more reclaimed materials.

Sony says the body and case for this version of the LinkBuds S are made from "factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles." The recycled materials are what give the exterior surfaces a marble pattern. The company explains that the idea originally came from design exploration around new uses for recycled water bottles. Of course, the earbuds aren't entirely make from reclaimed substances, but the main shell of the buds and the case have the swirl look from the process. Like the existing LinkBuds S colors, the packaging for this new version uses no plastic.

The $200 LinkBuds S feature ANC and transparency mode that allow you to tune out or tune into the world as you see fit. Sony added a tool called Auto Play to these earbuds that allows you to set up certain times audio will begin automatically — like after a video call or when you're on the go. The company's Adaptive Sound Control from other earbuds and headphones is here too, automatically changing sound modes based on your location or activity. You can expect up to six hours of battery life on a charge with ANC enabled and another 14 hours in the case. IPX4 protection also means you can wear these during workouts without fear of sweat damage and a handy Speak-to-Chat feature pauses audio when you begin to talk to assist with quick conversations.

The new Earth Blue variant will be available at the end of October from Sony, Amazon and other retailers, joining the black and white options in the LinkBuds S lineup. We've seen these earbuds for as low as $148, although you might have to wait a while for a deal on this new version.

Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue
Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue

Recommended Stories

  • A store that sells Nothing will open in London this year

    Nothing is opening its first retail store in London in time for the holidays.

  • Future ‘Doctor Who’ seasons will air on Disney+

    New seasons of 'Doctor Who' will debut on Disney+ outside of the UK and Ireland.

  • Twitter employees warn Musk mass layoffs would be 'reckless'

    Days before Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter could finally close, workers at the social company are warning that staff cuts would be “reckless.”

  • FTC seeks to penalize Drizly and its CEO over a breach that exposed 2.5 million users' data

    The FTC has taken action against both Drizly and its CEO. It said that their decisions had enabled a security breach that exposed the personal data of millions of users.

  • Amazon’s Echo is half off right now

    If you missed the chance to pick up an Echo during Amazon’s recent Prime Day sales event, now's your chance to buy one for less than ever.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei

    Two spies from the People's Republic of China attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into a prominent Chinese telecommunications company, according to the Justice Department.

  • Adidas ends Yeezy brand production, partnership with Kanye ‘Ye’ West

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, Brad Smith, and Alexis Keenan discuss Adidas severing ties with Kanye West, potential legal entanglements and licensing, the revenue hit to the athletic apparel brand, and where Ye's brand goes from here.

  • Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Apple's focus on high-end models may help it counter the softness in smartphone sales. In the thick of the chip crisis, Apple's Pro and Pro Max premium tier of devices, which have been strong sellers, helped the company push margins higher.

  • Microsoft Earnings Growth Seen Slowing as Computer Sales Slip

    Microsoft likely recorded slower earnings and sales growth last quarter as a sharp decline in personal computer sales eroded demand for its Windows software, counteracting some of the demand for its cloud and other businesses serving companies. The Redmond, Wash., corporation’s revenue growth is expected to slow to about 10% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income is expected to edge up 1%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. The software giant, which gets the lion’s share of its sales from companies, is doing better than tech companies that depend more on consumer spending and advertising.

  • Ribbon's State of the art SBCs are certified for Google Voice SIP Link for Global Availability

    Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its industry-leading Session Border Controllers SBC 5400, SBC SWe, SBC SWe Edge, SBC 1000, and SBC 2000 have been certified for Google's new SIP Link, which enables Google Cloud business customers to l

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Lowe’s exec Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • iPad 2022 Review: Apple’s Basic Tablet Got a Face-Lift—but Is It Worth the Price Hike?

    The redesigned 10th-generation iPad has a bigger screen, more flattering front camera and higher starting price than its predecessor.

  • Apple to keep 30% fee for NFT purchases on apps

    In a new set of stricter rules outlined by Apple on Monday, the company has decided to keep its de-facto 30% fee for all NFTs traded through its App Store

  • India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps another fine

    Alphabet Inc's Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the country's antitrust body said on Tuesday, as it fined the U.S. giant $113 million for anti-competitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google used its "dominant position" to force app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting the sale of in-app digital goods is a key means for developers to monetize their work. The CCI's move is the latest setback for Google in one of its priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million by the watchdog on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to its Android operating system, and was asked to change its approach to its Android platform.

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.

  • Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo

    Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. Venmo is largely known for peer-to-peer transactions, but it has been expanding its offering to allow payments to businesses.

  • Cryptocurrency News Update: Crypto’s That Should Interest You – Cardano and Big Eyes Coin

    In the cryptocurrency market, every bull run is invariably followed by a bear run. In a market that takes pride in its ability to withstand volatility, the price fluctuations are little more than a cyclical blip.